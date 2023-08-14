New Subscription-based Streaming Network for filmmakers from BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ BIPOC Communities: FOR US TV

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Svetlana Chernienko, President and founder of the network, has announced the launch of FOR-US TV coming this Fall/winter 2023, a subscription-based streaming network dedicated to amplifying the voices of the BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ BIPOC communities. The platform will showcase various original content, including documentaries, films, TV series, and more.

President / Founder of For Us Tv Svetlana Chernienko (PRNewswire)

FOR US TV is a unique platform that seeks to empower and unite marginalized communities by providing a space for their stories to be told. The network's focus on BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ BIPOC voices is essential to addressing the lack of representation in mainstream media. With FOR US TV, Chernienko aims to promote diversity and inclusivity in the entertainment industry while providing a platform for filmmakers and artists to showcase their work and unite communities.

"I have always been passionate about creating a space for underrepresented communities to share their stories," said Svetlana Chernienko. "FOR US TV is my latest project, and I am excited to provide a platform for BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ BIPOC voices to be heard. Our goal is to showcase a wide range of content that celebrates the diversity of our communities, and we hope to inspire and empower our viewers. We are also in pre-production in New York City with my talk show, where I will take my advocacy and passion for mental health like never before."

FOR US TV will launch on ROKU and Amazon Fire T.V, followed by availability on Apple T.V.

In addition to featuring content from established filmmakers, artists, musicians and more.

FOR US TV also accepts direct submissions of original content. This is a unique opportunity for emerging artists, musicians and filmmakers to showcase their work and reach a wider audience.

FOR US TV's commitment to supporting BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ BIPOC communities will be evident in every aspect of the platform. Through the power of storytelling, the network aims to create a more inclusive and equitable entertainment industry.

"Svetlana Chernienko says connecting communities and celebrating diversity is important."

The network is currently open to sponsorship proposals, product placements for upcoming events, and original tv series, to support the growth and development of the platform and the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of color) and LGBTQIA+ BIPOC community filmmakers, musicians, writers and creators.

