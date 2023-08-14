CAQH Announces New CEO, Sarah Ahmad

With a 25-year track record in healthcare transformation and operations, Ahmad will lead the

organization at the center of healthcare data and administration in the US

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CAQH today announced that Sarah Ahmad has been named the next CEO of the organization. A respected industry innovator, Ahmad joins CAQH after holding leadership positions at Humana, Highmark Health, Magellan Health and, most recently, Shoppers Drug Mart, Canada's largest pharmacy, health, and wellness retailer. Over the past 25 years she has led teams responsible for key enterprise-wide functions in those organizations, including provider network development, product innovation, digital health solutions, strategic partnerships and acquisitions, advanced data analytics and patient care delivery.

CAQH Logo (PRNewsfoto/CAQH) (PRNewswire)

"After conducting a nationwide search and speaking with many talented and experienced executives, we are thrilled that Sarah has accepted the position as Chief Executive Officer of CAQH," said Brian D. Pieninck, President and CEO of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield and Chair of the CAQH Board of Directors. "This is a time of unprecedented change and progress in healthcare. Streamlining the business of healthcare has never been more essential. CAQH is critical to these efforts, and we need leaders like Sarah who have the leadership, passion and vision to deliver."

With the participation of over two million providers and 1,000 health plans and related organizations, CAQH delivers provider and member data solutions that streamline healthcare administration, eliminate provider burden and, ultimately, lower costs for everyone. CAQH CORE brings the industry together to create operating rules that improve interoperability and accelerate automation. CAQH Insights tracks the time and cost association with business transactions and identifies opportunities for automation and efficiencies.

In addition to her background and expertise, Sarah has a deep and personal commitment to removing barriers to the delivery of care. At every step of her career, Sarah has worked to enable a better experience for providers and patients.

"Throughout my career in healthcare, I have always admired the mission of CAQH and the remarkable leadership and vision of Robin Thomashauer," said Ahmad. "CAQH has a profound impact on how providers and patients interact with our healthcare system, and I am thrilled to join the team and play a part in its future."

Ahmad assumes the role of CEO after the retirement of Robin Thomashauer, who helped found, build and lead the organization over the past 23 years. During her tenure, CAQH has become the most widely used and trusted platform for provider and member data in the US. The majority of providers in the country use CAQH solutions to share their credentials and practice information with healthcare payers, and many health plans rely on the organization for provider data management, coordination of benefits and other mission critical functions.

"Robin Thomashauer has driven meaningful initiatives that significantly reduce administrative abrasion for providers and patients, and she leaves big shoes to fill," said Pieninck. "Sarah is an energetic, inclusive and talented leader and, with her as CEO, I couldn't be more excited about the future of CAQH and what it means for industry."

About CAQH

For more than 20 years, CAQH has helped the nation's health plans, providers, government entities and other healthcare organizations connect, exchange information and operate more efficiently. CAQH Solutions, and the Committee on Operating Rules for Information Exchange (CORE) bring the healthcare industry together to make sharing business information more automated, predictable and consistent. CAQH Insights researches opportunities to reduce the burden of manual processes in healthcare administration. Visit www.caqh.org.

