The Vonage Foundation Honored With 2023 Tech Cares Award

Award Recognizes Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility, Closing Digital Divide

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been honored with a 2023 TrustRadius Tech Cares Award in recognition of The Vonage Foundation and its mission to help bridge the digital divide by making communications technology more accessible to all.

New Vonage logo (PRNewsfoto/Vonage) (PRNewswire)

Vonage collaborates with organizations that address various social issues and create a positive difference.

Recognized in the Community Impact category, Vonage is acknowledged for collaborating with organizations that address various social issues and strive to create a positive difference in both broad and niche communities. The Tech Cares Award recognizes B2B technology companies that go above and beyond to demonstrate exceptional corporate social responsibility and support employees and communities with a focus on areas such as supporting women in tech and robust diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, among other areas.

"The Vonage Foundation has been honored with a 2023 Tech Cares award, recognizing their unwavering commitment to corporate social responsibility," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "As a foundation dedicated to advancing global connectivity and bridging the digital divide, they have shown remarkable dedication to empowering underserved communities through their focus on education, telehealth, crisis response, and connected world initiatives. Through strategic partnerships with organizations like Girls Who Code and StoryCorps, Vonage has effectively demonstrated their commitment to building a diverse tech workforce and positively impacting lives through innovative communication solutions."

The Vonage Foundation partners with organizations to help support its mission for education, telehealth, connected world, and crisis response. Its mission is to help provide greater access to technology for students and teachers, enable healthcare providers to more easily communicate with patients, show other corporate players opportunities to help empower global citizens, and support the global community impacted by a natural disaster.

"We are very proud to be recognized for the work of The Vonage Foundation," said Joy Corso, Chief Marketing Officer for Vonage. "This honor from Tech Cares not only speaks to the work of the Foundation to help advance global connectivity, but also the true giving spirit of our global team members who support so many charitable endeavors."

About The Vonage Foundation

The Vonage Foundation is focused on the power of communications and connectivity to bridge the digital divide by using technology to unlock innovation and drive creative minds with grants for curriculum, research, technical advancements, knowledge sharing and financial support, aiming to make the world we live in a vibrant interconnected community by ensuring a digital-first future is possible today.

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique story through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com . Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

