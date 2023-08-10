LOCUS ROBOTICS AGAIN NAMED TOP 100 SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNER BY SUPPLY CHAIN BRAIN MAGAZINE

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, a global leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for warehouse automation, today announced that Supply Chain Brain Magazine has again named Locus as a top 100 Supply Chain Partner for 2023. The award showcases a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services. The award marks the 4th straight year of that Locus has been honored.

"We're very proud to again be recognized by Supply Chain Brain Magazine as a top supply chain partner," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "We continually strive to deliver transformative robotics automation solutions that empower our partners and customers to efficiently manage today's rapidly growing warehouse fulfillment environment."

With its AI and data science-driven LocusOne Warehouse Automation Platform at the core of the Locus solution, the company continues to enable labor-strapped 3PL, retail, health care, and manufacturing businesses to optimize productivity, reduce costs, and stay competitive in the rapidly evolving e-commerce landscape.

Supply Chain Brain's six-month online poll of supply chain professionals requires a qualified response from each, asking them to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company's efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance.

"This year's field of nominees was highly competitive and overall excellent," said Brad Berger, publisher, Supply Chain Brain. "Locus should be proud to be named amongst the 100 Great Partners!"

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics is the world's leading enterprise-level, warehouse automation solution, incorporating powerful and intelligent, AI-driven autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve product movement and productivity 2–3X. Supporting more than 120+ of the world's top brands and deployed at 270+ sites around the world, Locus Robotics enables retailers, 3PLs and specialty warehouses to efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of today's fulfillment environments.

Named to the Inc. 5000 three years in a row, and winning over 18 industry and technology awards, the Locus solution dramatically increases order fulfillment productivity, lowers operational costs, and improves workplace quality, safety, and ergonomics for workers. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

