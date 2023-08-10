Chati Revolutionizes Virtual and Hybrid Events with Comprehensive Event Management Platform

Chati is setting new standards in the online event industry with the launch of its platform, designed to enhance attendee engagement and deliver data-driven insights for virtual and hybrid events.

YORBA LINDA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chati, an industry-leading provider of comprehensive virtual and hybrid event solutions, announces the launch of its virtual event platform designed to transform how businesses, organizations, and communities engage with global audiences in virtual and hybrid environments.

Chati is a one-stop solution for creating and hosting impactful virtual events. Chati enables businesses to craft bespoke events with their self-service model, or businesses can lean on their experienced team to create a customized, unforgettable experience. (PRNewswire)

Chati's platform paves the way for remarkable experiences and valuable interactions for hosts of both self-service and full-service events. Its unique blend of features including immersive content templates, customizable 3D spaces, gamification, event registration and ticketing, and integration capabilities, firmly positions Chati as a new benchmark in the online event industry for any business size or type.

A key differentiator, the platform includes an advanced analytics suite providing real-time event dashboards, attendee behavior tracking, custom reporting, and post-event analysis. This enables organizers to track event performance, optimize strategies, and measure success in an unprecedented way.

Chati incorporates breakout video chat sessions, enabling attendees to forge connections and engage in discussions. These interactive environments simulate the dynamics of in-person events, deepening the event experience and fostering a sense of community.

"Chati's mission is to redefine the virtual event experience," said Greg Cruikshank, Chati's CEO. "Our platform empowers event organizers to transcend traditional boundaries, ensuring attendees can engage, learn, and network regardless of their geographical location. The tools and features we offer are aimed to drive engagement and deliver impactful experiences."

With seamless integration technology, Chati works in harmony with popular webinar solutions, social feeds, CRM systems, and more. This compatibility allows event planners to simplify workflows, enhance attendee management, and streamline data synchronization.

Chati's platform is not just an answer to the current event climate but a response to the evolution of future events. The platform delivers exceptional experiences for virtual and hybrid events, catering to various event types and industries, including conferences, trade shows, job fairs, and expos in healthcare, education, finance, technology, and more.

To learn more about Chati and how its platform is transforming the event landscape, visit www.chati.com.

About Chati

Chati is an industry-leading virtual event platform transforming how businesses, organizations, and communities engage with their audiences. Equipped with innovative features and advanced analytics, Chati empowers event organizers to deliver memorable, engaging, and impactful experiences in virtual and hybrid environments.

