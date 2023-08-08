Leading Luxury Ready-To-Drink Cocktail Company That Captures The Allure of a Craft Cocktail Bar At Home, Social Hour Cocktails, Sees Tremendous Success in Q1 and Q2 2023

Securement of Strategic Alignment with Disney World and MALIN + GOETZ, Expansion of Partnership with Beverage Alcohol Juggernaut Diageo and more…

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Hour, leading luxury ready-to-drink cocktail company that captures the allure of a craft cocktail bar at home, is pleased to announce notable traction and success across various parts of the business since the start of 2023.

Continued Expansion at Walt Disney World Resort

Social Hour Cocktails (SHC) premiered at Walt Disney World in May of 2022 at D-LUXE Burger restaurant at Disney Springs. Since then, availability has expanded to the outdoor bars and beverage carts throughout the property.

In the Summer of 2023, Social Hour Cocktails were introduced into an additional eight hotel outlets. Guests can now purchase SHC at resorts such as Disney's Art of Animation, Caribbean Beach Resort, and Disney's BoardWalk, amongst others.

Expansion of Partnership with Diageo

Expanded partnership with Diageo with the latest July launch of the Bourbon Smash made with the new award-winning George Dickel Bourbon , featuring 8-year-old bourbon, notes of fresh mint and meyer lemon

Tasting Table online: https://www.tastingtable.com/1353876/canned-whiskey-cocktailed-ranked-worst-best/ The George Dickel Bourbon Smash was recently ranked the top #1 canned whiskey cocktail viaonline:

Plans to re-release Harvest Whiskey Sour in fall 2023

Exclusive Cocktail Partner of the Jazz Age Lawn Party

Exclusive cocktail partner of the Jazz Age Lawn Party taking place throughout the summer with over 4,000 guests in attendance per day

This summer marks the 3rd year in a row Social Hour has been the beverage partner of record for the event

Exclusive Cocktail Partner of MALIN + GOETZ

Exclusive cocktail partner of MALIN + GOETZ as of July

MALIN + GOETZ has begun introducing Winedown Wednesdays serving the Social Hour Pacific Spritz at all 14 retail locations across NYC, LA, and SF

This partnership marks Social Hour's first expansion into CA

To learn more visit www.socialhourcocktails.com or visit our Instagram .

Communications Contact

Taylor Foxman

The Industry Collective

Taylor@TheIndustryCollective.org

Company Contact

Tom Macy

Co-Founder / CEO

Tom@SocialHourCocktails.com

