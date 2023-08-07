MARGE CARSON'S 75-YEAR LEGACY FURNITURE BRAND REINVIGORATED UNDER NEW LEADERSHIP WITH CONTINUED COMMITMENT TO ICONIC LUXURY DESIGN AND EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE

MARGE CARSON'S 75-YEAR LEGACY FURNITURE BRAND REINVIGORATED UNDER NEW LEADERSHIP WITH CONTINUED COMMITMENT TO ICONIC LUXURY DESIGN AND EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- High-End furniture brand Marge Carson is thriving under the new ownership and leadership of CEO Janet Linly as it continues to deliver and enhance the company's 75-year-old legacy of timeless luxury home furnishings with masterful craftsmanship. To better serve interior designers, retailers, design showrooms and customers, the company announces the following:

A symphony of style featuring Marge Carson's Nico sofa & Solstice chest creates a timeless and elegant setting. (PRNewswire)

Shortened Lead Times of 8-12 weeks for the entire online catalog including custom upholstery, upholstered beds, occasional furniture, of 8-12 weeks for the entire online catalog including custom couture living room , among other options. The company's commitment to shorter lead times defies the industry trend of up to 24-48 weeks for customer delivery.

Exclusive Distribution and Retail Model focused on delivering industry-leading interior designers and retailers with more exclusivity to present their discerning clientele with the company's iconic designs and fully custom furnishings.

White-Glove Receiving & Distribution Center features high-quality control procedures and enhanced packaging protocols in the manufacturing plant to ensure the end product exceeds industry standards when received.

Consistent Superior Craftsmanship that is hand-tailored and bench made by skilled artisans with relentless attention to detail.

Unwavering Commitment To Manufacturing at the same facility the company has owned for 25+ years employing some of the industry's best including multi-generational skilled artisans.

Distinguished Custom-Designs of Luxury Furniture, Textiles, Finishes and Details that the Marge Carson brand has been recognized for 75 years.

"Our team is dedicated to continuing the legacy of the Marge Carson brand for generations to come. From original designs to artistry in manufacturing, we focus and thrive on every detail of each piece we create and the level of service we provide," says Janet Linly, CEO of Marge Carson.

ABOUT MARGE CARSON

For 75 years, Marge Carson has been renowned for its timeless luxury home furnishings with masterful craftsmanship. The company's distinguished custom designs of high-end furniture, textiles, finishes, and details are available globally through exclusive interior designers, retailers and design showrooms. The iconic collection includes custom couture, custom upholstery, upholstered beds, occasional furniture, living room, among other options. For more information, please visit www.margecarson.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jessica Prah

Paramount Public Relations

jessica@paramountpr.com

312-953-3257

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marge Carson