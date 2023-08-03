One Call Reinforces Its Purpose-Driven Business Approach With the Launch of Know Your Why. Live Your Why.™

By Being Keenly Aware and Authentically Living Its "Why," One Call Positively Impacts Clients and Injured Workers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Call, the nation's leading care coordinator of ancillary services for the workers' compensation industry, today reinforced its purpose-driven approach to workers' compensation with the launch of Know Your Why. Live Your Why.™ – an initiative that highlights why the organization exists and what problems it is here to solve.

For more than 30 years, One Call has continued to adapt, transform, and advance care coordination for the industry. In 2021, as part of a rebranding, the company rolled out its purpose statement, or rather, the "why" behind three decades of service – To get people the care they need when they need it.

Since then – under the leadership of CEO Jay Krueger – One Call has actively channeled its purpose to drive everything from business strategy to culture. And One Call isn't alone. According to an article by Deloitte, businesses everywhere are realizing the importance of their "why" in achieving higher workforce and customer satisfaction, and ultimately, outpacing their competitors.

"We have something really special at One Call – through our services, we have an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of injured workers every day," said Krueger. "A workplace injury can take a physical, mental, and emotional toll on an injured worker and their family. When we recognize this distress and the positive impact that is ours to make, it's not hard to become passionate about our work."

While it takes 2,000 employees across more than a dozen different departments to coordinate care for injured workers, one department, in particular, has a tangible opportunity to build trust, provide support, and make a positive impact on the lives of injured workers – Operations. Led by SVP of Operations Matt High, One Call's Operations team coordinates ancillary care – such as physical therapy, diagnostics, and home health + complex care – for more than one million injured workers each year.

"From investments in technology, such as AI for sentiment assessment, to streamlined workflows, there are a lot of factors that go into making our service excellent, but our team is by far our most valuable resource," said Krueger. "More than 25 percent of our team members have been serving One Call for at least 10 years. When we take a further look at our frontline workers – our care coordinators who tirelessly take calls, schedule appointments, and help injured workers successfully navigate their path to recovery – the average tenure is nearly six years."

Know Your Why. Live Your Why. will dive deeper into One Call's "why" and how it drives team members – especially frontline workers – to remain with the organization year after year. Over the next six months, the company will spotlight some of its most dedicated care coordinators through video interviews that reveal why they love serving One Call, the workers' compensation industry, and most importantly, injured workers.

"As a service-oriented company, our product is our service – and it has to stand out," said High. "When our team members – from the top down and everyone in-between – show up every day authentically inspired to make an impact, we become an asset to our partners and the injured workers we serve. Yes, what we do and how we do it is important. But what's most important is why we do it."

To learn more about Know Your Why. Live Your Why., visit onecallcm.com/KnowYourWhy and check back often for the latest inspiration from One Call's purpose-driven team.

