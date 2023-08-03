Muros Hosts 5th Annual Titan Walls Mural Festival in Chicago, August 7-12

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago's largest mural festival returns to District Brew Yards as 17 globally renowned and emerging muralists wield their talents in a behemoth display of creativity known as Titan Walls. Presented by art activation agency Muros , the festival kicks off Aug. 7 – from the moment artists start to paint large-scale murals throughout West Town – and culminates with a community party of music, food, drinks, sponsored events, giveaways, interactive family-friendly fun and the launch of the new immersive Muros Beach House on Aug. 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Aug. 12.

Muros Logo (PRNewsfoto/Muros) (PRNewswire)

For those seeking a glimpse of the art evolution throughout the festival, maps of the murals ' locations can be found online and in person at Titan Walls events. The festival's main event will be held from noon to 8 p.m. on Aug. 12 at the al fresco hub between District Brew Yards and Altitude Trampoline Park. Free tickets and information are available on the Titan Walls site.

"When we first started Muros, one of the most exciting aspects of our work was watching murals come to life," says Muros co-founder and president Tricia Binder. "To see large-scale art unfold is really special. We wanted to build an event that would invite the community to be a part of that impactful experience, while infusing other summertime passions into the mix – namely, music, beer, barbecue and sunshine."

The event draws talent from around the globe, with more than 400 artists applying each year to freely express their creativity at a massive scale. The 2023 class of Titans is a carefully curated, diverse group of nearly twenty muralists, including local artists, such as Sentrock and Blake Jones , national artists like Mr. B Baby , and international artists, notably Lula Goce who hails from Spain.

"We're privileged to be able to invite these tremendous creators to our hometown. They are among the best and most badass artists in the world," says Binder. "Some of them have a large following; others are a little more under the radar. But all of their talents are remarkable."

Saturday's main event includes:

Live DJs, beer and both kid and adult treats ranging from churros to alcoholic sampling opportunities from Ciroc and Buchanan's

An oversized coloring wall

A Topo Chico -sponsored "Surf Shack," where an artist will paint an eight-foot surfboard and pint-sized creators can get artsy with their own mini-surfboard canvases

Sports-inspired activations from the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Fire

The Titan Walls Village, sponsored by Hartford Insurance, featuring goods from local small businesses

The main event will also debut the Muros Beach House, an immersive experience reminiscent of a divey beach bar. Pose on a lifeguard chair or coconut chairs, enjoy a virgin piña colada or tack an old-school polaroid to the wall to soak up the final days of summer.

In addition to the Aug. 12 main event and weeklong opportunities to witness art in action, pop-up and collaborative happenings fill out the rest of the Chicago festival. Beginning on Aug. 9, as part of the Mercedes-Benz activation, artist Blake Jones will paint the company's recently launched eSprinter. On Thursday, Aug. 10, iconic Chicago Italian sub shop JP Graziano will unveil its custom "Titan Sub" at a shop-side pop-up, crafted just for the festival. The sub will be served in a to-go bag graced with stencils made by an on-site artist.

"It's rare to experience art at this scale and even more unusual to have a full-fledged, free community celebration thrown into the mix," says JP Kuster, senior marketing manager at Muros. "Whether you stop by for moments or settle in for hours, be ready to be inspired and wowed."

About Muros

Muros is a Chicago-based global art activation agency that partners with some of the best artists in the world to create first-of-its-kind experiences for brands and businesses. The company specializes in mural and street art to create authentic and impactful connections between organizations and the communities they serve. Muros gets more art seen by providing new platforms for all types of artists to showcase their work. Learn more at www.muros.com.

Contact:

muros@nextpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Muros