Northwest Pipe Company Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net sales of $116.4 million decreased 1.8% year-over-year

Gross profit of $22.5 million decreased 6.6% year-over-year

Net income of $0.74 per diluted share

Backlog 1 of $292 million ; backlog including confirmed orders 2 of $343 million for the Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment ("SPP")

Order book3 of $58 million for the Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems segment ("Precast")

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ: NWPX) (the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure products including engineered steel water pipeline systems; stormwater and wastewater technology products; high-quality precast and reinforced concrete products; pump lift stations; steel casing pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, and one of the largest offerings of pipeline system joints, fittings, and specialized components, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company will broadcast its second quarter 2023 earnings conference call on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. PT.

Management Commentary

"The Precast business delivered $39.1 million in revenue, gross margins of 25.3%, and an order book of $58 million, which was flat to the previous quarter. While the elevated interest rates and the associated impact on both commercial and residential construction has moderately affected the segment from the record highs of 2022, we are still projecting a good year by historical standards," said Scott Montross, President and Chief Executive Officer of Northwest Pipe Company. "Following a slow first quarter, the SPP business rebounded producing $77.3 million of revenue and gross margins of 16.3%, 190 basis points higher than the second quarter of 2022. The SPP backlog including confirmed orders declined from the near record high at the end of the first quarter to $343 million; however, we are currently awaiting the potential award of multiple projects that have recently bid that could stabilize the near-term backlog. Starting in the second quarter, we expect SSP revenue to remain at a higher level similar to 2022, but with improved gross margins."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Consolidated

Net sales decreased 1.8% to $116.4 million from $118.5 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Gross profit decreased 6.6% to $22.5 million , or 19.3% of net sales, from $24.1 million , or 20.3% of net sales, in the second quarter of 2022.

Net income was $7.4 million , or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to $9.7 million , or $0.97 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022.

Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe Segment (SPP)

SPP net sales increased 0.2% to $77.3 million from $77.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 driven by a 7% increase in selling price per ton due to product mix, partially offset by a 6% decrease in tons produced resulting primarily from changes in project timing.

SPP gross profit increased 13.2% to $12.6 million , or 16.3% of SPP net sales, from $11.1 million , or 14.4% of SPP net sales, in the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to changes in product mix.

SPP backlog was $292 million as of June 30, 2023 compared to $297 million as of March 31, 2023 and $303 million as of June 30, 2022 . Backlog including confirmed orders was $343 million as of June 30, 2023 compared to $370 million as of March 31, 2023 and $338 million as of June 30, 2022 .

Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems Segment (Precast)

Precast net sales decreased 5.6% to $39.1 million from $41.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 driven by a 13% decrease in volume shipped due to lower demand, partially offset by an 8% increase in selling prices due to increased materials costs.

Precast gross profit decreased 23.6% to $9.9 million , or 25.3% of Precast net sales, from $13.0 million , or 31.3% of Precast net sales, in the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to increased production costs.

Precast order book was $58 million as of June 30, 2023 compared to $58 million as of March 31, 2023 and $75 million as of June 30, 2022 .

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2023 , the Company had $70.1 million of outstanding revolving loan borrowings and additional borrowing capacity of approximately $54 million under the revolving credit facility.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.2 million compared to $8.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to a $6.2 million decrease in cash provided by working capital.

Capital expenditures of $4.0 million were relatively consistent with the second quarter of 2022.

About Northwest Pipe Company

Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure products. In addition to being the largest manufacturer of engineered steel water pipeline systems in North America, the Company manufactures stormwater and wastewater technology products; high-quality precast and reinforced concrete products; pump lift stations; steel casing pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, and one of the largest offerings of pipeline system joints, fittings, and specialized components. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets under the ParkUSA, Geneva Pipe and Precast, Permalok®, and Northwest Pipe Company lines. The Company's diverse team is committed to quality and innovation while demonstrating the Company's core values of accountability, commitment, and teamwork. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has 13 manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit www.nwpipe.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release by Scott Montross contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's business, management's beliefs, and assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of important factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, those that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include changes in demand and market prices for its products, product mix, bidding activity and order cancelations, timing of customer orders and deliveries, production schedules, price and availability of raw materials, excess or shortage of production capacity, international trade policy and regulations, changes in tariffs and duties imposed on imports and exports and related impacts on the Company, economic uncertainty and associated trends in macroeconomic conditions, including potential recession, inflation, and the state of the housing market, interest rate risk and changes in market interest rates, including the impact on the Company's customers and related demand for its products, the Company's ability to identify and complete internal initiatives and/or acquisitions in order to grow its business, the Company's ability to effectively integrate Park Environmental Equipment, LLC and other acquisitions into its business and operations and achieve significant administrative and operational cost synergies and accretion to financial results, effects of security breaches, computer viruses, and cybersecurity incidents, impacts of U.S. tax reform legislation on the Company's results of operations, adequacy of the Company's insurance coverage, supply chain challenges, labor shortages, ongoing military conflicts in Ukraine and related consequences, operating problems at the Company's manufacturing operations including fires, explosions, inclement weather, and floods and other natural disasters, material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting and its ability to remediate such weaknesses, impacts of pandemics, epidemics, or other public health emergencies, and other risks discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and from time to time in its other Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. If the Company does update or correct one or more forward-looking statements, investors and others should not conclude that it will make additional updates or corrections with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company is presenting backlog including confirmed orders. This non-GAAP financial measure is provided to better enable investors and others to assess the Company's ongoing operating results and compare them with its competitors. This should be considered a supplement to, and not a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

NORTHWEST PIPE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022



































Net sales:































Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe

$ 77,255



$ 77,068



$ 140,801



$ 151,783

Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems



39,117





41,454





74,668





76,070

Total net sales



116,372





118,522





215,469





227,853



































Cost of sales:































Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe



64,684





65,963





120,448





133,489

Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems



29,207





28,479





55,963





55,498

Total cost of sales



93,891





94,442





176,411





188,987



































Gross profit:































Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe



12,571





11,105





20,353





18,294

Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems



9,910





12,975





18,705





20,572

Total gross profit



22,481





24,080





39,058





38,866



































Selling, general, and administrative expense



11,016





10,127





22,882





19,495

Operating income



11,465





13,953





16,176





19,371

Other income (expense)



(134)





1





(163)





45

Interest expense



(1,191)





(869)





(2,560)





(1,429)

Income before income taxes



10,140





13,085





13,453





17,987

Income tax expense



2,692





3,412





3,643





4,755

Net income

$ 7,448



$ 9,673



$ 9,810



$ 13,232



































Net income per share:































Basic

$ 0.74



$ 0.98



$ 0.98



$ 1.34

Diluted

$ 0.74



$ 0.97



$ 0.97



$ 1.33



































Shares used in per share calculations:































Basic



10,000





9,918





9,970





9,900

Diluted



10,066





9,968





10,081





9,971



NORTHWEST PIPE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)





June 30, 2023



December 31, 2022

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,152



$ 3,681

Trade and other receivables, net



63,419





71,563

Contract assets



122,359





121,778

Inventories



84,579





71,029

Prepaid expenses and other



4,919





10,689

Total current assets



279,428





278,740

Property and equipment, net



137,506





133,166

Operating lease right-of-use assets



91,106





93,124

Goodwill



55,504





55,504

Intangible assets, net



33,160





35,264

Other assets



6,034





5,542

Total assets

$ 602,738



$ 601,340



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Current debt

$ 10,756



$ 10,756

Accounts payable



26,721





26,968

Accrued liabilities



25,770





30,957

Contract liabilities



26,990





17,456

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



4,887





4,702

Total current liabilities



95,124





90,839

Borrowings on line of credit



70,069





83,696

Operating lease liabilities



87,789





89,472

Deferred income taxes



11,834





11,402

Other long-term liabilities



9,321





7,657

Total liabilities



274,137





283,066



















Stockholders' equity



328,601





318,274

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 602,738



$ 601,340



NORTHWEST PIPE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)





Six Months Ended June 30,





2023



2022



















Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income

$ 9,810



$ 13,232

Depreciation and finance lease amortization



5,642





6,065

Amortization of intangible assets



2,104





2,303

Deferred income taxes



417





299

Share-based compensation expense



2,304





1,308

Other, net



1,325





(14)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net



5,877





(13,024)

Net cash provided by operating activities



27,479





10,169

Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchases of property and equipment



(8,414)





(8,456)

Payment of working capital adjustment in acquisition of business



(2,731)





-

Other investing activities



9





30

Net cash used in investing activities



(11,136)





(8,426)

Cash flows from financing activities:















Borrowings on line of credit



72,912





80,908

Repayments on line of credit



(86,539)





(80,956)

Payments on finance lease obligations



(311)





(265)

Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity awards



(1,652)





(853)

Other financing activities



(282)





(31)

Net cash used in financing activities



(15,872)





(1,197)

Change in cash and cash equivalents



471





546

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



3,681





2,997

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 4,152



$ 3,543



