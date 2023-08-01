Solectrac eUT+ Electric Tractors Eligible for California CORE Voucher Program

Narrow zero-emission vineyard and orchard tractor electrifies agriculture

WINDSOR, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solectrac is excited to announce the eligibility of its narrow zero-emission vineyard and orchard tractor, the eUT+, for the California CORE Voucher Program, which aims to accelerate the purchase of zero-emission off-road equipment. The program, which is tailored to small business and government entities, opened on July 18 and pays up to 50% of the initial purchase of eligible zero-emission off-road equipment.

"We appreciate the dedication of the State of California to incentivize zero-emission off-road machinery through its CORE program and encourage small business owners and government entities to take advantage of this opportunity to electrify their machinery at a significantly reduced cost," said Mani Iyer, CEO of Solectrac. "This is the kind of government action that will help companies like Solectrac, who are committed to providing alternatives to fossil fueled machinery, to grow our customer base and our product offerings."

The California CORE Voucher program provides vouchers at the point of sale to make eligible zero-emission equipment similar in price to diesel-fueled equipment. It is a first-come-first -serve program and is receiving applications now. "The eUT+ is our powerful, zero-emission, quiet version of a conventional 80-90 HP tractor category, but superior because it provides instant torque & high peak power capabilities, " Iyer explained. "This machine Is designed to fit between narrow vineyard and orchard rows and perform all the tasks of that size tractor, but without the noise and pollution and with lower total cost of ownership."

The eUT+ is approved for a $28,000 CORE voucher which makes it as affordable as an equally sized diesel tractor minus the associated environmental and human health costs of fossil fuel combustion. Solectrac is taking orders now for the eUT+ which will be available in early 2024.

Solectrac's compact 4WD electric tractors, the e25G and e25H, are also eligible for the voucher at $16,167 and $13,753 respectively, and are an ideal solution for California's hobby farms, golf courses, sports fields, equestrian centers, educational institutions, and municipalities that need to electrify their tractor fleets to comply with California's climate regulations.

Solectrac assembles its tractors in Windsor, California, at one of the largest dedicated electric tractor assembly facilities in the United States. Recently expanded, the facility supports local green jobs and has an annual assembly capacity of 6,000 units per year.

Solectrac is the first company to create a national USA certified dealership network and is now partnering with its dealerships to offer an electric tractor rental program, allowing customers to experience the benefits of Solectrac electric tractors on a monthly basis. The Solectrac dealer network currently includes 40 dealers with 86 locations across the country, with 8 of those locations In California.

Solectrac is a subsidiary of Ideanomics (Nasdaq: IDEX), a global company with the mission to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles. Solectrac has been a Certified B Corp since 2019 and continues to maintain the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability.

