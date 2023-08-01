Quansys Biosciences and The Michael J. Fox Foundation Partner to Accelerate Parkinson's Disease Research

LOGAN, Utah, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quansys Biosciences, a leading developer of immunoassays, and The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF), a non-profit organization dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson's disease (PD), today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the pace of research into PD.

Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects millions of people worldwide. It is characterized by non-motor and motor symptoms such as tremors, slowness of movement, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination. There is currently no cure for Parkinson's disease, and its symptoms worsen over time, imposing a significant burden on both individuals with the disease and their loved ones.

The partnership between Quansys Biosciences and MJFF will leverage Quansys' expertise in multiplex ELISAs and MJFF's expansive understanding of PD to develop a new generation of immunoassays to monitor disease progression and target engagement for therapeutics in clinical trials.

"We are excited to partner with MJFF to accelerate the development of new diagnostics and therapeutics for Parkinson's disease," said Adam Brown, CEO of Quansys Biosciences. "MJFF is a world leader in PD research, and their expertise is invaluable in identifying and targeting new therapeutic opportunities."

The partnership between Quansys Biosciences and MJFF is a major milestone in the fight against Parkinson's disease. By combining their expertise, the two organizations are well-positioned to accelerate the development of new diagnostics and therapeutics that will improve the lives of millions of people around the world.

About Quansys Biosciences

Quansys Biosciences is a leading developer and manufacturer of multiplex ELISAs. The company's proprietary Q-Plex technology allows researchers to access substantial amounts of quantitative data quickly and efficiently. Quansys Biosciences is headquartered in Logan, UT.

