ENHANCE HEALTH ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF INDUSTRY VETERAN SHAWN HOLT AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

SUNRISE, Fla, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhance Health, a leading digital health insurance brokerage and care navigation platform, announced Tuesday the addition of Shawn Holt to its executive leadership team as Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Holt will assume responsibility for sales, customer service, and carrier relations, reporting directly to Matthew Herman, CEO and President of Enhance Health.

Holt joins Enhance Health after a lengthy stint in various executive roles at Centene Corporation that culminated with him serving as Chief Sales Officer for the Ambetter and WellCare brands within the Centene portfolio for the last several years. During his tenure as CSO, WellCare's and Ambetter's membership both grew at above a 50% compound annual growth rate.

"On behalf of the board and the entire team, it is with great pleasure that we announce the appointment of our new Chief Operating Officer, Shawn Holt, who brings a wealth of experience in driving revenue and operational efficiency," said Herman. "Shawn's firsthand experience at scaling sales organizations will be invaluable as Enhance continues our mission of helping even more people access affordable, high-quality health insurance."

"Enhance's mission of simplifying the process of enrolling in and ultimately utilizing the right health plan resonates strongly with me after years in the healthcare space," said Holt. "I am excited to join a team so laser-focused on helping drive positive change with such an explosive growth trajectory."

About Enhance Health: Started in 2021 with a capital commitment led by Bain Capital Insurance, Enhance Health has expanded exponentially as a record number of Americans enrolled in ACA health plans in 2022. With the end of the Covid-19 Public Health Emergency, the company's licensed agents will also help enroll people who no longer qualify for Medicaid into ACA health plans. Enhance Health also offers a full range of other insurance products, including dental, Medicare, and life insurance plus their proprietary Enhance HealthRx discount card. Visit https://enhancehealth.com/about-us/ for more information.

