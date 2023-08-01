Elite Trades Championship Series Expands with the Inaugural Plumbing National Championship

SharkBite and Florida PHCC Sign-On to Sponsor First-Ever Televised Event Bringing Together Plumbers in Competition Offering $20,000 in Cash and Prizes

SYCAMORE, Ill., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAL Industries, a family-owned business that designs and manufactures products for the professional trades, and Intersport, an independent award-winning marketing agency headquartered in Chicago, today announced the expansion of the popular Elite Trades Championship Series platform with the addition of the inaugural Plumbing National Championship. The event aims to celebrate and showcase the exceptional skills of plumbers across the country and builds on the success of the other platforms in the Elite Trades Championship Series, which includes the ServiceTitan HVAC National Championship, the IDEAL Electrical Championship, and the U.S. Auto Tech National Championship, presented by Yokohama.

First Plumbing National Championship launches as part of the Elite Trades Championship Series. (PRNewswire)

The Plumbing National Championship kicks off July 10 and will provide a platform for plumbers to compete head-to-head in a series of digital and hands-on challenges. Participants will demonstrate their expertise in skills essential to the trade, vying for the coveted title of the best plumber in the country and the industry's ultimate bragging rights, in addition to a share of $20,000 in cash and prizes.

The competition will span over four months, with finalists facing off in the Championship at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, FL, on October 27. The top plumbers will be flown, all expenses paid, to Tampa where they will face the final round of competition in a custom-built arena. In addition to the opportunity to win cash prizes, each finalist will receive a custom VIP prize package from the sponsors.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce the Plumbing National Championship to the 8th annual Elite Trades Championship Series," said Scott Mendel, SVP of the Elite Trades Championship Series. "With successful championship events in electrical, automotive and HVAC, this new event will showcase the remarkable talents of plumbing professionals and elevate the plumbing trade to new heights. We look forward to witnessing the fierce competition and crowning the first-ever Plumbing National Champion."

The competition will begin with an online digital qualifier round, whereby competitors will enter the competition via a 3-minute online digital quiz with questions provided by Florida PHCC. The deadline for entry is August 31, 2023. The second round of competition will begin in September, where qualified contestants receive an at-home kit to further test their skills, and from which the finalists will be determined.

The Plumbing National Championship is made possible by the generous support of national program sponsors and partners, including SharkBite, a Reliance Worldwide Corporation (RWC) brand; Florida PHCC; and Intersport.

"We are proud to support the inaugural Plumbing National Championship as a sponsor. This competition provides an exceptional opportunity to showcase the expertise and dedication of plumbing professionals," said Chris Carrier, senior director of marketing at RWC. "We believe in recognizing and celebrating the skills that drive our industry forward, and we can't wait to see what these competitors can do."

The 2023 Plumbing National Championship will be featured on CBS Sports Network, providing national exposure for the plumbing trade. Viewers will have the opportunity to witness the competitors' personal stories and the thrilling moments of the national championship competition.

To learn more about the Plumbing National Championship and stay updated on the latest news, please visit the official website at www.plumbingnationals.com. Connect with us on social media via Instagram (@plumbingnationals), Facebook (@plumbingnationals), and LinkedIn (Plumbing National Championship).

About Intersport

Intersport is a leader in sports and entertainment marketing, passionate about creating unique and memorable experiences for fans and participants. The Elite Trades Championship Series is one of the flagship platforms developed by Intersport to recognize and elevate various trades across the nation.

About SharkBite/Reliance Worldwide Corporation (RWC)

RWC is a market leader and manufacturer of water control systems and plumbing solutions for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The RWC portfolio includes industry-leading brands: SharkBite™ push-to-connect plumbing solutions; HoldRite™ engineered plumbing and mechanical solutions; Cash Acme™ control valves; John Guest™ fittings and fluid dispense products and EZ-FLO™ and Eastman™ appliance connectors, supply lines, stop valves and gas connectors.

SharkBite provides a complete line of innovative plumbing products, including fittings, valves, PEX pipe, supply stops, outlet boxes and other plumbing accessories. SharkBite empowers plumbers with solutions that help them save time, reduce cost, and have the versatility to take on any job.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Intersport Inc