BuildOps Announces New Addition to Its Board of Advisors, CEO of JLL's Work Dynamics Technology, Sharad Rastogi

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2023 -- BuildOps, the only all-in-one management software built specifically for the modern-day commercial contractor, today announced that Sharad Rastogi, CEO of JLL's Work Dynamics Technology division, is now part of the BuildOps Board of Advisors. Rastogi joins the Board at a time when BuildOps is ramping up revenue growth and scaling their business.

"We're thrilled to have a seasoned veteran in commercial real estate and global technology join our Board of Advisors," said CEO of BuildOps, Alok Chanani. "With such an impressive track record for market leadership in a number of different high-revenue organizations, Sharad is going to help provide the direction we need for BuildOps to expand even further to new customers across the country."

As an alum of such notable companies as Cisco and Dell Technologies, and newly appointed CEO of JLL's Work Dynamics Technology division, Sharad has a strong track record for transforming businesses and increasing shareholder value across a wide range of leadership roles—in both high-growth and turnaround situations. As BuildOps continues to corner the market for enterprise-level and private equity-backed businesses, Sharad's experience as a leader in global technology will make him a valuable addition to their Board of Advisors.

"BuildOps has seen such tremendous growth in the last year—especially within the enterprise and private equity space," Said Sharad Rastogi. "I'm excited to become a part of their meteoric rise and look forward to all the things we can accomplish together."

BuildOps is a fast-paced, high-growth technology company committed to serving the unsung heroes of the trades. We're taking commercial specialty contractors from the world of pen and paper and legacy platforms to world-class cloud-based, data-driven operations. By delivering an end-to-end platform for commercial contractors, we empower owners to build enduring businesses. Learn more at BuildOps.com .

