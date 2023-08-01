Blackbird.AI Appoints Industry Veteran Dan Lowden as Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird.AI , the leader in AI-driven Narrative and Risk Intelligence, today announced the appointment of Dan Lowden to chief marketing officer (CMO). Lowden will lead Blackbird's global marketing efforts as the company accelerates efforts to equip organizations with tools to combat the growing threats of online manipulation and disinformation.

Dan Lowden, Blackbird.AI CMO (PRNewswire)

With over two decades of executive experience in cybersecurity and technology marketing, Lowden will play a pivotal role in sharing the company story and building strategic relationships with chief communications officers (CCO), chief information security officers (CISO) and other decision-makers tasked with mitigating the business-critical impact of perception manipulation.

"While executives are familiar with disinformation and misinformation as concepts, narrative warfare is an entirely different challenge that goes beyond brand reputation; it's a cognitive cybersecurity issue," said Wasim Khaled, CEO and co-founder of BlackBird.AI. "Fueled by developments like generative AI, online manipulation continues to evolve to the point where the industry doesn't have a name for it, let alone the tools to properly defend against it. Dan understands how business-critical this challenge is; his cybersecurity expertise will be key to the creation of this new category and telling the real-world stories behind it so that prospective customers better understand the threats they're up against and how our Constellation Platform helps foster an environment of trust, safety and integrity."

Part of Blackbird's recent $20M Series B funding round led by Ten Eleven Ventures was earmarked to scale go-to-market efforts; Lowden's hire is key to building those teams as a marketing executive with over 20 years of experience. His impactful roles straddling the worlds of cybersecurity and communications is exactly the gap Blackbird is working with companies to close by bringing CISOs and CCOs together to combat deliberate narrative manipulation.

"Blackbird is a mission-driven company that has created a platform to help protect enterprises from the massive problem of online manipulation and disinformation. The team is exceptional, the culture amazing and the passion to better society is the foundation for the company's success," said Lowden. "Blackbird is only just scratching the surface of the industries, organizations and people its Constellation Platform can help. I look forward to working with Wasim and the team to tell the company story to grow into new markets, educate the public and private sector and serve and better secure the global information ecosystem."

Lowden previously served as CMO at cybersecurity firm HUMAN who was recently named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Lowden also served as the CMO at Digital Shadows and prior to that, CMO at Invincea. He has held leadership positions at vArmour, Wayport (Acquired by AT&T), IBM ThinkPad, NEC Technologies and Sharp Electronics. Lowden holds an MBA in International Business from Rutgers Graduate School of Management and a Bachelor of Science from Rider University.

For additional information, please visit www.blackbird.ai .

About Blackbird.AI

Blackbird.AI helps organizations detect and respond to threats that cause reputational and financial harm. Powered by their AI-Driven Narrative & Risk Intelligence Constellation Platform, organizations can proactively understand risks and threats to their reputation in real-time. Blackbird was founded by a team of experts from artificial intelligence, and national security, with a mission to defend authenticity and fight narrative manipulation. Recognized by Forrester as a "Top Threat Intelligence Company," Blackbird's technology is used by many of the world's largest organizations for strategic decision making.

Media contact:

blackbird@5wpr.com

Blackbird.AI logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blackbird.AI