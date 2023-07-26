UPPAbaby Partners with Former Pro-Soccer Player, Leslie Osborne, on Brand Campaign

'My Hope' highlights the new age look at what being a soccer mom really can be

ROCKLAND, Maine, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grounded on the mission of 'Parenthood, Understood™', the latest brand campaign from UPPAbaby, 'My Hope', features Leslie Osborne, a retired pro-soccer player turned successful businesswoman and super mom-of-three who shares her hopes and aspirations for her girls. While Leslie has held many titles, including collegiate national champion, veteran of the US Women's National Soccer Team and a Women's World Cup player, sports broadcaster, co-founder of Hustle Beauty and Bay FC, the newest team to the National Women's Soccer League, her favorite is "mom". Balancing her life around raising a family, owning, and starting successful businesses and staying actively involved in the soccer community, Leslie is the embodiment of UPPAbaby's core pillars.

"When UPPAbaby approached me to share my story as a mom, former pro-athlete and businesswoman and knowing what they stood for as a company, the partnership just made sense," Leslie notes when discussing her collaboration with the juvenile brand. "When I had my first daughter nearly seven years ago, UPPAbaby's products allowed me to have the best of both worlds and not sacrifice one 'job' over another. They have created products that allow parents to navigate the new world of parenthood, especially in those early years."

UPPAbaby supports all the 'soccer moms,' whether they are traveling moms, working moms, stay-at-home moms, or somewhere in between. If Leslie's children want to follow in her footsteps as pro-soccer players or have other dreams they learn to love, she hopes that they find something that makes them as happy as they make her — and she, along with UPPAbaby, will be cheering them on every step of the way.

"We're excited to continue to support Leslie and her family as she heads to Australia this summer to continue her sports broadcast role. Leslie and many of the women in the soccer community are moms who prove that you can still live out your dreams and raise a family," said UPPAbaby's Global Director of Marketing and Communications, Joseph Alcantara. "You don't have to give up your career (whatever that may be!) if you don't want to, and many women have found their way back to doing what they love, showing they can balance parenthood and a career, on or off the soccer field. We're excited to be cheering on Leslie and the US team over the next month."

UPPAbaby® is a global company with small-town roots committed to improving the lives of parents by building the smartest juvenile gear available. Our products are intuitively designed and expertly crafted, with features parents rely on. Drawing on three decades of experience, UPPAbaby was founded in 2006 to create products that make life with kids more manageable, more fashionable, and even more fun.

