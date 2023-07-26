Stewart Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

- Total revenues of $549.2 million ($550.3 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $844.1 million ($850.7 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter
- Net income of $15.8 million ($18.9 million net income on an adjusted basis) compared to $61.7 million ($70.4 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter
- Diluted EPS of $0.58 ($0.69 on an adjusted basis) compared to prior year quarter diluted EPS of $2.26 ($2.58 on an adjusted basis)
HOUSTON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported net income attributable to Stewart of $15.8 million ($0.58 per diluted share) for the second quarter 2023, compared to $61.7 million ($2.26 per diluted share) for the second quarter 2022. On an adjusted basis, Stewart's second quarter 2023 net income was $18.9 million ($0.69 per diluted share) compared to $70.4 million ($2.58 per diluted share) in the second quarter 2022. Second quarter 2023 pretax income before noncontrolling interests was $25.2 million ($29.3 million on an adjusted basis) compared to pretax income before noncontrolling interests of $86.8 million ($98.2 million on an adjusted basis) for the second quarter 2022.
Second quarter 2023 results included $1.1 million of pretax net realized and unrealized losses, primarily composed of a contingent receivable loss adjustment resulting from a previous disposition of a business, partially offset by net unrealized gains on fair value changes of equity securities investments. Second quarter 2022 results included $11.9 million of pretax net realized and unrealized losses, primarily related to net unrealized losses on fair value changes of equity securities investments.
"Our second quarter results improved compared to the first quarter as we moved into the seasonally stronger summer selling season. The elevated interest rate environment continued throughout the second quarter as mortgage interest rates reached almost seven percent, keeping transaction volumes from increasing as in a normal market," commented Fred Eppinger, chief executive officer. "Our long-term strategies of creating a stronger and more resilient company remain our primary focus, and I am pleased with our progress on these important initiatives. We continue to balance cost discipline with investments in managing our operations in this challenging environment."
Selected Financial Information
Summary results of operations are as follows (dollars in millions, except per share amounts, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding):
Quarter Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Total revenues
549.2
844.1
1,073.5
1,697.0
Pretax income before noncontrolling interests
25.2
86.8
15.0
166.4
Income tax expense
(5.4)
(19.9)
(0.5)
(37.6)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(4.0)
(5.2)
(6.9)
(9.2)
Net income attributable to Stewart
15.8
61.7
7.6
119.6
Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes*
3.1
8.7
4.5
6.7
Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart*
18.9
70.4
12.1
126.2
Net income per diluted Stewart share
0.58
2.26
0.28
4.37
Adjusted net income per diluted Stewart share*
0.69
2.58
0.44
4.61
* Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share are non-GAAP measures. See Appendix A for explanation
Title Segment
Summary results of the title segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin):
Quarter Ended June 30,
2023
2022
% Change
Operating revenues
466.7
761.1
(39 %)
Investment income
12.1
6.7
80 %
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)
2.0
(8.8)
(123 %)
Pretax income
35.5
93.6
(62 %)
Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income
1.7
11.5
Adjusted pretax income*
37.2
105.1
(65 %)
Pretax margin
7.4 %
12.3 %
Adjusted pretax margin*
7.8 %
13.7 %
* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix A for explanation
Title segment operating revenues for the second quarter 2023 decreased $294.3 million, or 39 percent, compared to the second quarter 2022, as a result of transaction volume declines in our direct and agency title businesses, while total segment operating expenses decreased $220.1 million, or 33 percent, primarily driven by lower revenues. Agency retention expenses in the second quarter 2023 decreased $168.1 million, or 49 percent, in line with $201.2 million, or 49 percent, lower gross agency revenues, while the average independent agency remittance rate in the second quarter 2023 slightly improved to 17.7 percent compared to 17.1 percent in the prior year quarter.
Total employee costs and other operating expenses in the second quarter 2023 decreased $47.2 million, or 16 percent, compared to the prior year quarter. As a percentage of operating revenues, these expenses were 52.4 percent in the second quarter 2023 compared to 38.3 percent in the second quarter 2022, primarily due to lower second quarter 2023 revenues. Title loss expense decreased $6.6 million, or 25 percent, in the second quarter 2023 compared to the prior year quarter primarily as a result of lower title revenues. As a percentage of title revenues, title loss expense was 4.2 percent in the second quarter 2023 compared to 3.5 percent in the second quarter 2022, which benefited from last year's favorable claims experience.
The title segment's net realized and unrealized gains in the second quarter 2023 were primarily driven by $2.0 million of unrealized gains from fair value changes of equity securities investments, while the segment's net realized and unrealized losses in the prior year quarter were primarily due to $9.9 million of net unrealized losses on fair value changes of equity securities investments, partially offset by a $1.0 million gain related to an acquisition contingent liability adjustment. Investment income in the second quarter 2023 increased $5.4 million compared to the second quarter 2022, primarily due to higher interest income resulting from increased interest rates and higher short-term investment balances in the second quarter 2023. Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income primarily included net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and $3.3 million and $2.5 million of acquisition intangible asset amortization and other expenses in the second quarters 2023 and 2022, respectively.
Direct title revenues information is presented below (dollars in millions):
Quarter Ended June 30,
2023
2022
% Change
Non-commercial:
Domestic
184.5
234.4
(21 %)
International
25.9
41.2
(37 %)
210.4
275.6
(24 %)
Commercial:
Domestic
41.5
67.1
(38 %)
International
6.1
8.4
(27 %)
47.6
75.5
(37 %)
Total direct title revenues
258.0
351.1
(27 %)
Total non-commercial domestic revenues in the second quarter 2023 decreased $49.9 million, or 21 percent, primarily resulting from a 31 percent decline in residential purchase and refinancing transactions compared to the prior year quarter. Domestic commercial revenues in the second quarter 2023 declined $25.6 million, or 38 percent, primarily driven by 30 percent lower commercial orders closed and lower average transaction size compared to the second quarter 2022. Average domestic commercial fee per file in the second quarter 2023 was $11,600, or 12 percent lower compared to $13,100 in the second quarter 2022, while average residential fee per file in the second quarter 2023 was $3,300, which was 11 percent higher than $2,900 in the prior year quarter due to a higher purchase mix. Total international revenues in the second quarter 2023 decreased by $17.6 million, or 35 percent, primarily due to lower transaction volumes in our Canadian operations compared to the second quarter 2022.
Real Estate Solutions Segment
Summary results of the real estate solutions segment are as follows (dollars in millions):
Quarter Ended June 30,
2023
2022
% Change
Operating revenues
71.4
82.9
(14 %)
Pretax income
3.3
6.1
(46 %)
Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income
7.1
6.1
Adjusted pretax income*
10.3
12.2
(15 %)
Pretax margin
4.6 %
7.4 %
Adjusted pretax margin*
14.4 %
14.7 %
* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix A for an explanation
The segment's operating revenues in the second quarter 2023 decreased $11.5 million, or 14 percent, compared to the second quarter 2022, primarily due to lower transaction volumes resulting from the continuing elevated interest rate environment. Consistent with the revenue decline, combined employee costs and other operating expenses in the second quarter 2023 decreased $8.5 million, or 12 percent. Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income included acquisition intangible asset amortization expenses of $5.8 million and $6.1 million in the second quarters 2023 and 2022, respectively, and a $1.2 million state sales tax assessment expense in the second quarter 2023 related to an acquisition.
Corporate and Other Segment
The segment's results for the second quarter 2023 included net realized losses of $3.1 million, primarily driven by a contingent receivable loss adjustment resulting from a previous disposition of a business, while second quarter 2022 results included net realized losses of $3.2 million primarily resulting from the same disposition of a business. Net expenses attributable to corporate operations during the second quarter 2023 were $10.5 million compared to $10.2 million in the prior year quarter.
Expenses
Consolidated employee costs in the second quarter 2023 decreased $27.6 million, or 13 percent, primarily due to lower salaries and benefits expenses and incentive compensation resulting from reduced transaction volumes and average headcount compared to the prior year quarter. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated employee costs increased to 33.9 percent in the second quarter 2023 compared to 24.8 percent in the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower second quarter 2023 revenues.
Total other operating expenses in the second quarter 2023 decreased $32.7 million, or 20 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily resulting from lower costs tied to lower title and real estate solutions revenues. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated other operating expenses for the second quarter 2023 were 24.0 percent compared to 19.1 percent in the second quarter 2022.
Other
Net cash provided by operations in the second quarter 2023 was $35.1 million compared to net cash provided by operations of $83.3 million in the prior year quarter, primarily driven by the lower net income during the second quarter 2023.
Second Quarter Earnings Call
Stewart will hold a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2023 earnings at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 27, 2023. To participate, dial (800) 343-4849 (USA) or (203) 518-9843 (International) - access code STCQ223. Additionally, participants can listen to the conference call through Stewart's Investor Relations website at http://investors.stewart.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx. The conference call replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 27, 2023 until midnight on August 3, 2023 by dialing (800) 938-2487 or (402) 220-9026 (International).
About Stewart
Stewart (NYSE:STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage and real estate industries, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. More information can be found at http://www.stewart.com, subscribe to the Stewart blog at http://blog.stewart.com or follow Stewart on Twitter® @stewarttitleco.
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements. Certain statements in this earnings release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and often address our expected future business and financial performance. These statements often contain words such as "may," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "will," "foresee" or other similar words. Forward-looking statements by their nature are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the volatility of economic conditions; adverse changes in the level of real estate activity; changes in mortgage interest rates, existing and new home sales, and availability of mortgage financing; our ability to respond to and implement technology changes, including the completion of the implementation of our enterprise systems; the impact of unanticipated title losses or the need to strengthen our policy loss reserves; any effect of title losses on our cash flows and financial condition; the ability to attract and retain highly productive sales associates; the impact of vetting our agency operations for quality and profitability; independent agency remittance rates; changes to the participants in the secondary mortgage market and the rate of refinancing that affects the demand for title insurance products; regulatory non-compliance, fraud or defalcations by our title insurance agencies or employees; our ability to timely and cost-effectively respond to significant industry changes and introduce new products and services; the outcome of pending litigation; the impact of changes in governmental and insurance regulations, including any future reductions in the pricing of title insurance products and services; our dependence on our operating subsidiaries as a source of cash flow; our ability to access the equity and debt financing markets when and if needed; our ability to grow our international operations; seasonality and weather; and our ability to respond to the actions of our competitors. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in more detail in our documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and if applicable, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K filed subsequently. All forward-looking statements included in this earnings release are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by applicable law.
ST-IR
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts and except where noted)
Quarter Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues:
Title revenues:
Direct operations
257,994
351,122
465,864
668,956
Agency operations
208,755
409,931
457,775
814,076
Real estate solutions and other
71,387
88,186
133,978
211,415
Total operating revenues
538,136
849,239
1,057,617
1,694,447
Investment income
12,123
6,739
18,722
10,361
Net realized and unrealized losses
(1,105)
(11,905)
(2,883)
(7,820)
549,154
844,073
1,073,456
1,696,988
Expenses:
Amounts retained by agencies
171,776
339,847
377,514
671,039
Employee costs
182,666
210,246
353,217
415,228
Other operating expenses
129,333
162,008
250,073
351,756
Title losses and related claims
19,802
26,398
37,476
55,619
Depreciation and amortization
15,528
14,288
30,434
28,037
Interest
4,875
4,507
9,724
8,918
523,980
757,294
1,058,438
1,530,597
Income before taxes and noncontrolling interests
25,174
86,779
15,018
166,391
Income tax expense
(5,392)
(19,894)
(454)
(37,594)
Net income
19,782
66,885
14,564
128,797
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
3,967
5,225
6,939
9,240
Net income attributable to Stewart
15,815
61,660
7,625
119,557
Net earnings per diluted share attributable to Stewart
0.58
2.26
0.28
4.37
Diluted average shares outstanding (000)
27,444
27,293
27,402
27,377
Selected financial information:
Net cash provided (used) by operations
35,107
83,312
(15,995)
118,187
Other comprehensive (loss) income
(1,290)
(20,992)
6,017
(40,455)
Second Quarter Domestic Order Counts:
Opened Orders 2023:
Apr
May
June
Total
Closed Orders 2023:
Apr
May
June
Total
Commercial
1,034
1,071
1,189
3,294
Commercial
1,069
1,212
1,304
3,585
Purchase
18,032
21,408
19,197
58,637
Purchase
12,606
15,098
15,378
43,082
Refinancing
7,055
6,160
5,427
18,642
Refinancing
3,302
3,605
3,767
10,674
Other
1,270
1,619
1,722
4,611
Other
767
1,026
1,112
2,905
Total
27,391
30,258
27,535
85,184
Total
17,744
20,941
21,561
60,246
Opened Orders 2022:
Apr
May
June
Total
Closed Orders 2022:
Apr
May
June
Total
Commercial
2,134
1,594
1,802
5,530
Commercial
1,647
1,652
1,833
5,132
Purchase
25,065
24,115
22,904
72,084
Purchase
18,716
18,275
18,363
55,354
Refinancing
9,629
7,853
7,471
24,953
Refinancing
9,112
7,434
6,131
22,677
Other
340
335
404
1,079
Other
790
380
549
1,719
Total
37,168
33,897
32,581
103,646
Total
30,265
27,741
26,876
84,882
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In thousands of dollars)
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
190,039
248,367
Short-term investments
26,566
24,318
Investments in debt and equity securities, at fair value
680,153
710,083
Receivables – premiums from agencies
40,601
39,921
Receivables – other
96,343
85,111
Allowance for uncollectible amounts
(7,853)
(7,309)
Property and equipment, net
81,763
81,539
Operating lease assets, net
128,167
127,830
Title plants
73,358
73,358
Goodwill
1,074,678
1,072,982
Intangible assets, net of amortization
204,509
199,084
Deferred tax assets
2,582
2,590
Other assets
86,932
80,005
2,677,838
2,737,879
Liabilities:
Notes payable
445,027
447,006
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
167,564
196,541
Operating lease liabilities
146,649
148,003
Estimated title losses
524,141
549,448
Deferred tax liabilities
28,462
26,616
1,311,843
1,367,614
Stockholders' equity:
Common Stock and additional paid-in capital
332,025
324,344
Retained earnings
1,074,458
1,091,816
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(45,326)
(51,343)
Treasury stock
(2,666)
(2,666)
Stockholders' equity attributable to Stewart
1,358,491
1,362,151
Noncontrolling interests
7,504
8,114
Total stockholders' equity
1,365,995
1,370,265
2,677,838
2,737,879
Number of shares outstanding (000)
27,267
27,130
Book value per share
49.82
50.21
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In thousands of dollars)
Quarter Ended:
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Title
Real
Corporate
Total
Title
Real
Corporate
Total
Revenues:
Operating revenues
466,749
71,387
-
538,136
761,053
82,862
5,324
849,239
Investment income
12,099
24
-
12,123
6,737
2
-
6,739
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)
1,977
-
(3,082)
(1,105)
(8,755)
-
(3,150)
(11,905)
480,825
71,411
(3,082)
549,154
759,035
82,864
2,174
844,073
Expenses:
Amounts retained by agencies
171,776
-
-
171,776
339,847
-
-
339,847
Employee costs
165,585
12,538
4,543
182,666
193,438
12,839
3,969
210,246
Other operating expenses
78,960
49,311
1,061
129,332
98,267
57,549
6,192
162,008
Title losses and related claims
19,802
-
-
19,802
26,398
-
-
26,398
Depreciation and amortization
8,883
6,280
365
15,528
7,489
6,381
418
14,288
Interest
360
-
4,515
4,875
1
-
4,506
4,507
445,366
68,129
10,484
523,979
665,440
76,769
15,085
757,294
Income (loss) before taxes
35,459
3,282
(13,566)
25,175
93,595
6,095
(12,911)
86,779
Six Months Ended:
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Title
Real
Corporate
Total
Title
Real
Corporate
Total
Revenues:
Operating revenues
923,639
133,978
-
1,057,617
1,483,032
172,238
39,177
1,694,447
Investment income
18,665
57
-
18,722
10,344
17
-
10,361
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)
164
-
(3,047)
(2,883)
(4,983)
-
(2,837)
(7,820)
942,468
134,035
(3,047)
1,073,456
1,488,393
172,255
36,340
1,696,988
Expenses:
Amounts retained by agencies
377,514
-
-
377,514
671,039
-
-
671,039
Employee costs
319,862
24,971
8,384
353,217
378,465
26,245
10,518
415,228
Other operating expenses
155,127
91,835
3,112
250,074
193,262
119,947
38,547
351,756
Title losses and related claims
37,476
-
-
37,476
55,619
-
-
55,619
Depreciation and amortization
16,986
12,581
867
30,434
13,631
13,177
1,229
28,037
Interest
709
-
9,015
9,724
2
-
8,916
8,918
907,674
129,387
21,378
1,058,439
1,312,018
159,369
59,210
1,530,597
Income (loss) before taxes
34,794
4,648
(24,425)
15,017
176,375
12,886
(22,870)
166,391
Appendix A
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to analyze its performance. These include: (1) adjusted revenues, which are reported revenues adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and other adjustments (revenues of sold real estate brokerage company), and (2) adjusted pretax income and adjusted net income, which are reported pretax income and reported net income after earnings from noncontrolling interests, respectively, adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses, executive severance expenses, state sales tax assessment expense (which was related to an acquisition), and other adjustments (pretax results of sold real estate brokerage company). Adjusted diluted earnings per share (adjusted diluted EPS) is calculated using adjusted net income divided by the diluted average weighted outstanding shares. In addition to these adjustments, acquired intangible asset amortization are excluded in the calculation of adjusted pretax income for the title and real estate solutions segments. Management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and as key components of its internal financial reporting. Management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.
Below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measurements used by management to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (dollars in millions, except share and per share amounts, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding).
Quarter Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
% Chg
2023
2022
% Chg
Total revenues
549.2
844.1
(35 %)
1,703.5
1,697.0
(37 %)
Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:
Net realized and unrealized losses
1.1
11.9
2.9
7.8
Other adjustments
-
(5.3)
-
(39.2)
Adjusted total revenues
550.3
850.7
(35 %)
1,076.3
1,665.6
(35 %)
Pretax income
25.2
86.8
(71 %)
15.0
166.4
(91 %)
Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:
Net realized and unrealized losses
1.1
11.9
2.9
7.8
Executive severance expenses
1.7
-
1.7
-
State sales tax assessment expense
1.2
-
1.2
-
Other adjustments
-
(0.4)
-
0.9
Adjusted pretax income
29.3
98.2
(70 %)
20.9
175.1
(88 %)
GAAP pretax margin
4.6 %
10.3 %
1.4 %
9.8 %
Adjusted pretax margin
5.3 %
11.5 %
1.9 %
10.5 %
Net income attributable to Stewart
15.8
61.7
(74 %)
7.6
119.6
(94 %)
Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:
Net realized and unrealized losses
1.1
11.9
2.9
7.8
Executive severance expenses
1.7
-
1.7
-
State sales tax assessment expense
1.2
-
1.2
-
Other adjustments
-
(0.4)
-
0.9
Net tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments
(1.0)
(2.7)
(1.4)
(2.1)
Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes
3.1
8.7
4.5
6.7
Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart
18.9
70.4
(73 %)
12.1
126.2
(90 %)
Diluted average shares outstanding (000)
27,444
27,293
27,402
27,377
GAAP net income per share
0.58
2.26
0.28
4.37
Adjusted net income per share
0.69
2.58
0.44
4.61
Quarter Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
% Chg
2023
2022
% Chg
Title Segment:
Revenues
480.8
759.0
(37 %)
942.5
1,488.4
(37 %)
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses
(2.0)
8.8
(0.2)
5.0
Adjusted revenues
478.8
767.8
(38 %)
942.3
1,493.4
(37 %)
Pretax income
35.5
93.6
(62 %)
34.8
176.4
(80 %)
Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses
(2.0)
8.8
(0.2)
5.0
Acquisition intangible asset amortization and other expenses
3.3
2.5
6.0
4.3
Severance expenses
0.4
0.3
0.4
0.3
Adjusted pretax income
37.2
105.1
(65 %)
41.1
185.9
(78 %)
GAAP pretax margin
7.4 %
12.3 %
3.7 %
11.9 %
Adjusted pretax margin
7.8 %
13.7 %
4.4 %
12.5 %
Real Estate Solutions Segment:
Revenues
71.4
82.9
(14 %)
134.0
172.3
(22 %)
Pretax income
3.3
6.1
(46 %)
4.6
12.9
(64 %)
Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:
Acquisition intangible asset amortization expense
5.8
6.1
11.6
12.5
State sales tax assessment expense
1.2
-
1.2
-
Adjusted pretax income
10.3
12.2
(15 %)
17.5
25.4
(31 %)
GAAP pretax margin
4.6 %
7.4 %
3.5 %
7.5 %
Adjusted pretax margin
14.4 %
14.7 %
13.1 %
14.7 %
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Stewart Information Services Corporation