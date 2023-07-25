The NEOM McLaren Formula E Team Names Cybersecurity Leader Trend Micro Official Partner

Partnership built on a shared commitment to speed, innovation and securing data from the car to the cloud

DALLAS, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cybersecurity leader Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704) has been named an Official Partner of the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team. The multi-year partnership aligns the brands' innovative cultures, focus on speed and acceleration and commitment to securing complex and dynamic environments whether that be across an electronic vehicle or a global enterprise.

Announcing Trend Micro as the official cybersecurity partner of the NEOM McLaren team (PRNewswire)

Race circuits are some of the most sophisticated environments in sports, yet they too are susceptible to cyberthreats.

"I'm excited to welcome Trend Micro to our team. As we travel around the world, cybersecurity is critically important to us. With Trend Micro we will explore ways to collaborate and keep our operations safe. We are two brands with great synergy, and I'm looking forward to our years of partnership." Said Ian James, Managing Director, NEOM McLaren Electric Racing & Team Principal, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team.

The race circuits are some of the most sophisticated environments in global sports, yet they too are susceptible to business risks exposed by cyberthreats. Visibility of data across the ecosystem and the ability to rapidly understand and use it is critical in any setting, and especially in those with time-sensitive and rigorous operations like racing.

"Innovation, speed and sustainability are at the core of this Formula E team and Trend Micro," said Dhanya Thakkar, SVP global marketing and sales at Trend. "The NEOM McLaren Formula E Team is a perfect match for many reasons including the races being held in the world's most iconic cities and passionate global fan base. Our organizations have common philosophies and together we plan to accelerate innovation in the industry, accelerate the resilience against cyberthreats and accelerate you."

The partnership with the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team opens the door for further collaboration in the future. Trend has innovation initiatives specifically for the security of electronic vehicles as well as vulnerability detection in vehicles of the future. These underscore Trend's dedication to securing the future of automotive technology not just for customers and racing but for all of society. The partnership with NEOM McLaren is the latest example of the company's commitment to keeping the next generation of vehicles safe for individuals, businesses and communities.

Trend's flagship offering is an enterprise cybersecurity platform, Trend Vision One. The company proudly protects more than 500,000+ organizations, leveraging threat intelligence from over 250 million sensors across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints driven by next generation XDR and generative AI.

The multi-year partnership will begin at the 2023 London E-Prix and continue for multiple years. Trend Micro's logo appears on the rear wing and halo of both NEOM McLaren Formula E cars.

About the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team

The NEOM McLaren Formula E Team entered the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship for the 2022/23 season with René Rast and Jake Hughes. Built on the foundations of a two-time double World Championship winning team, it competes as part of McLaren Racing for the first time, bringing one of the most iconic names in motorsport to the Formula E grid. Formula E is an electric single-seater World Championship with innovation and sustainability at its core. The series races in some of the world's most iconic cities with an aim to educate, excite and inspire about the electrification of mobility. Formula E is part of the McLaren Racing portfolio, alongside Formula 1, IndyCar, Extreme E, and esports. Read more: www.mclaren.com/racing/formula-e/

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,500+ employees across 70 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

Quote from Ian James, Managing Director, Neom McLaren Electric Racing & Team Principal, Neom McLaren Formula E Team (PRNewswire)

Trend Micro logo (PRNewsfoto/Trend Micro Incorporated) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated