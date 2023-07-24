Karin Yorfido Appointed President of Broadridge Canada

NEW YORK and TORONTO, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the continued growth of the Canadian market, global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) is pleased to announce the appointment of Karin Yorfido as President of Broadridge Canada. Yorfido succeeds Michael Dignam who will become Vice Chairman of Broadridge Canada, taking on an advisory role.

Karin Yorfido (PRNewswire)

Yorfido, who is based in Toronto, will lead Broadridge's Investor Communication Solutions (ICS) Canada and Global Technology and Operations (GTO) Canada businesses, reporting directly to Chris Perry, President of Broadridge. She brings 25 years of financial services and software solutions experience, including over two decades at RPM Technologies as the Executive Vice President of Business Development & Client Solutions.

"Karin is a proven leader with deep subject matter expertise across various sectors of the financial services industry and a clear understanding of the Canadian market and the evolving client focus and challenges driving industry and business transformation," said Perry. "She has been a trusted partner for some of the biggest banks in helping them modernize and adapt and is the perfect candidate to continue growing Broadridge's business in Canada, launching innovative solutions and leading complex client engagements."

Since 2021, Yorfido has held the role of General Manager of GTO Canada. There, she worked closely with the GTO leadership team to further expand Broadridge's GTO footprint in Canada, bringing new capabilities and next generation-technologies and solutions to Broadridge's Canadian clients.

"The Canadian market is dynamic and I'm looking forward to working closely with my colleagues to help financial institutions meet the demands of evolving customer, business and regulatory needs," said Yorfido. "We are focused on deepening client relationships and creating value through the full spectrum of innovative Broadridge capabilities and technology-enabled services to help clients grow and scale their business."

After a 42-year career at Broadridge, Michael Dignam, former President of Broadridge Canada, will be moving into an advisory role, supporting Broadridge Canada as Vice Chairman. In this role, Michael will focus on relationship management to support retention, growth, and continuing to help promote Broadridge in the Canadian market.

"We are extremely appreciative of all of Michael's work and efforts over the past several decades, helping transform and grow Broadridge Canada," said Perry. "He has always been a role model and we thank him for his years of leadership."

Broadridge has been an important provider of technology and services to the Canadian financial services industry for over 30 years. Providing solutions supporting Wealth Management, Capital Markets, Asset Management and Investor Communications clients include Canada's leading financial services providers including Banks, Brokers, Insurance companies, Credit Unions and Asset Managers. Broadridge is engaged in continuous innovation to support the success of customers in a rapidly changing market and regulatory environment.

