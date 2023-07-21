JG Wentworth Sponsored IMSA Racing Team to compete at Lime Rock Park, Connecticut

Racers Sheena Monk and Katherine Legge to compete in FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix Presented by Liqui Moly aboard JG Wentworth-backed car

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading consumer financial services company JG Wentworth announced today that race car drivers Sheena Monk and Katherine Legge, who are contesting the full WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in the GTD (Grand Touring Daytona) class aboard the JG Wentworth-backed No. 66 Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 will be competing at Lime Rock Park, Connecticut for the FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix Presented by Liqui Moly on July 21st and 22nd.

The JG Wentworth Company (PRNewswire)

Earlier this month the duo competed at the Chevrolet Grand Prix in Ontario, Canada – where they nearly placed in the top five until a late-race brake caliper issue unfortunately dropped them to an 11th place finish. This was right after they competed at Watkins Glen in New York in late June, where they finished fifth for class honors.

The race in Canada was number 7 of 12 for the 2023 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The team now heads to Connecticut for Race 8 at Lime Rock Park, affectionately called the "Road Racing Center of the East". With nearly 1.5 miles of track and 7 corners, it's the shortest track in the series but also incredibly challenging as a natural terrain road course. Right by the Appalachian Trail, the track is constructed over hilly terrain in the mountain range. This race will only be competed by the GT classes in the IMSA field.

This year the Connecticut circuit is set to have one of the largest gatherings in the state, and these ardent fans will be joined by JG Wentworth's very own representatives who will be present at the track to give out various gifts and goodies.

On the continued support of the Monk and Legge, and women in racing overall, JG Wentworth's Chief Strategy Officer Megan MacDonald said "We are just over the halfway point in this years Championship and everyone at JGW is excited to be supporting such an incredible team. Sheena and Katherine have broken barriers and set worthy examples to follow and we are thrilled to be in their corner. We wish them good luck in Connecticut and beyond!"

About JG Wentworth

JG Wentworth is a consumer financial services company that focuses on helping Americans achieve their financial goals. Its services include Structured Settlement Payment Purchasing, Debt Resolution Services and Personal Lending (launching 2023). JG Wentworth was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania. In 2023 JG Wentworth was the recipient of the Philadelphia Top Workplaces Award.

Follow JG Wentworth on social media to stay updated on the latest news from the company: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The JG Wentworth Company