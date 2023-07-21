Girl Scouts of the USA Announces New Board Leadership for the 2023-2026 Triennium

Esteemed nonprofit leader and GSUSA National Board member Noorain F. Khan is elected to the role of National President.

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) today announced its National Board of Directors for the 2023–2026 triennium. The board was elected during the organization's 56th National Council Session (NCS), a triennial business meeting, which has been held since 1915. Delegates from across the nation met at Walt Disney World® Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, to discuss, debate, and vote on issues significant to the Girl Scout Movement. As part of the 2023–2026 National Board election, Noorain Fatima Khan was elected National Board President; she is the first Muslim American and millennial to hold this post.

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. (PRNewswire)

As National Board President, Khan will lead a 30-member National Board of Directors, which reflects the diversity of this country and Girl Scouts' Movement through their expertise and backgrounds. These individuals are deeply committed to girls' success and understand Girl Scouts' vital role in their communities. The National Board of GSUSA manages the organization's governance, legal, and fiduciary responsibilities. Additionally, there are five non-board members on the National Board Development Committee who work in partnership with the National Board throughout the triennium.

"I am so grateful to the outgoing board members for their contributions to Girl Scouts. Their passionate commitment to our mission and dedicated stewardship of our organization ensure that we are positioned for success in the years ahead," said Bonnie Barczykowski, CEO of GSUSA. "Our new and returning board members, many of whom are Girl Scout alums, will carry this energy and excitement into our next triennium, and I look forward to working with each and every one of them."

The complete list of board members follows (*designates new members; + designates National Board Development Committee members, 2023–2026):

National Board Officers 2023–2026

Noorain Khan, President

Director, Office of the President

Ford Foundation

Washington, District of Columbia

Jeanne Kwong Bickford, First Vice President

Managing Director and Senior Partner

Boston Consulting Group

Darien, Connecticut

Trooper Sanders, Second Vice President

Chief Executive Officer

Benefits Data Trust

Washington, District of Columbia

Diane Tipton, Treasurer

CEO and President

Self Storage Zone

Bethesda, Maryland

Mary Ann Altergott, Secretary

Principal, Firm Transformation

Edward Jones

St. Louis, Missouri

National Board Members-at-Large 2023–2026

Andrea Albright

Executive Vice President, Walmart Sourcing

Walmart

Bentonville, Arkansas

Beth Bovis +

Partner, Global Social Impact Lead

Kearney

Madison, Wisconsin

Lupe Camargo*

Financial Planner

Perspective Financial Services, LLC

Tempe, Arizona

Adrienne Cozart*

President and CEO

Cozart HR Consulting, LLC

Lubbock, Texas

Felecia Gilmore-Long* +

Retired Banker

Past VP, Bank of America, AVP Fifth Third Bank

Lutz, Florida

Lorraine Hack

Senior Client Partner

Korn Ferry

New York, New York

Alfia Ilicheva*

Co-Founder

WIN: Women in Innovation

Weston, Connecticut

Jessie Kornberg*

President and CEO

Skirball Cultural Center

Los Angeles, California

Vidya Krishnan

Global Chief Learning Officer,

Global Head of Learning and Development

Ericsson

Richardson, Texas

Ana Tavares Lattibeaudiere*

Principal and Co-Founder

MTL Management

Roswell, Georgia

Sue Major

Founder and CEO

Major Executive Search

Rancho Santa Fe, California

Lydia Mallett, PhD

Managing Director

Mallett & Associates

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Robyn Ratcliffe Manzini*

President

Ridge Blossom Properties, LLC

Las Vegas, Nevada

Telva McGruder*

Executive Director, Global Manufacturing Engineering—Body and Paint Systems

General Motors

Rochester Hills, Michigan

Rumi Morales

Partner and Board Member

Outlier Ventures

Oak Park, Illinois

Ileana Musa

Managing Director and Co-Head of International Wealth Management and Head of International Banking and Lending

Morgan Stanley

Miami, Florida

Romie Mushtaq, MD*

Founder and CEO

brainSHIFT Institute

and Chief Wellness Officer, Consultant

Evolution Hospitality

Orlando, Florida

Abrar Omeish*

Former Member At-Large

Fairfax County School Board

Fairfax, Virginia

Marcus Peacock

Owner

Marcus Peacock LLC

Washington, District of Columbia

Jake Perlman*

Executive Vice President, Software Development and IT

Charter Communications

Denver, Colorado

Erika Rottenberg

Strategic Advisory; Former General Counsel

Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

Portola Valley, California

Scott Saunders*

CEO and President

Saunders Leadership Institute, LLC

Sarasota, Florida

April (Cadiente) Schneider*

Vice President IT, Intellectual Property Management and General Counsel

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Los Angeles, California

Leslee A. Temple, FASLA

Retired. Past President/CEO

NUVIS, Landscape Architecture

Black Mountain, North Carolina

Maryann Waryjas

President and Director,

Coalition for Competition in Credit Rations, Inc.;

Past Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer,

and Corporate Secretary

Herc Holdings Inc.

Chicago, Illinois

Non-Board, National Board Development Committee, 2023–2026

Vivian Blade*

President and CEO

Experts in Growth Leadership Consulting, LLC

Louisville, Kentucky

Rebecca Chavez-Houck*

Community Engagement Consultant

Aspira Public Affairs, LLC

Salt Lake City, Utah

Debbie Hassan*

Retired Partner

Deloitte and Touche, LLP

Hilton Head, South Carolina

Wendy Venoit

Cozen O'Connor

Norwood, Massachusetts

Ráchel Roché Walton

Intelligence Analyst—Cyber

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI),

US Department of Justice

Jackson, Mississippi

