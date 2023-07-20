RACHEL SWANN AND THE SWANN GROUP MAKE MOVE TO COLDWELL BANKER

Premier San Francisco based team has affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California from Compass

SAN FRANCISCO , July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of The Swann Group, led by Rachel Swann, have affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California from Compass. The Swann Group, known for its extensive luxury property experience in San Francisco, wine country and beyond, is a five-person team that has closed over $500M in sales volume in the last decade.

CB Realty Logo (PRNewsfoto/Coldwell Banker Realty) (PRNewswire)

In the last year, Coldwell Banker has recruited 209 agents from Compass, driving more than $2.65B in sales volume, offering them opportunities for greater expansion and growth.

"The Swann Group is one of the definitive leaders in the Northern California market, and we are so proud to welcome them to Coldwell Banker," said Kamini Lane, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Realty. "Teams like Rachel's are consistently making the move to Coldwell Banker to leverage our strong infrastructure, marketing support, and resonance that our brand has with consumers."

Residents of San Francisco, members of The Swann Group dedicate their time and talents to various local programs and associations, including Swann's position as president of the Noe Valley Neighborhood Merchants and Professionals. As a classically trained sommelier, Swann helps clients buy and sell properties in Napa and Sonoma in addition to San Francisco. In 2022, the team did more than $100M in sales volume. Swann serves as the director of the team's luxury division and Rachel Hooper is the associate director of the luxury division; both oversee luxury residence and investment specialist support.

Coldwell Banker allows agents to be more nimble than ever before and this move positions The Swann Group to work closely with other Coldwell Banker offices, including local Coldwell Banker franchises as the group grows based on client migration patterns.

"We're incredibly excited to be partnering with Coldwell Banker for the continued expansion of our team. As we grow, we wanted to partner with a brand that had the infrastructure, footprint and brand presence to support us and our clients without disruption," says Rachel Swann.

"We've long admired The Swann Group's dedication to their clients and deep passion and knowledge of the real estate market and are thrilled we get to support them," says Jennifer Lind, regional president of Coldwell Banker Realty's West Region.

About Coldwell Banker Realty

Coldwell Banker Realty is one of the largest residential real estate brokerages in Northern California and serves the markets from Monterey to Tahoe. The company has approximately 48 offices and approximately 4,000 affiliated agents. Real estate agents affiliated with the company are independent contractor agents and are not employees of the company. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com. CalBRE #01908304.

Media Contact:

Andrea Gillespie, andrea.gillespie@cbhomeoffice.com 440-821-0801

Rachel Swann and Rachel Hooper of The Swann Group. California team joins Coldwell Banker Realty. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Realty