Joint Statement of the American Society of Nephrology and National Kidney Foundation on the USPSTF Final Research Plan for CKD

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of the 37 million adults in America with kidney diseases, including the over 90 percent who are unaware that they have chronic kidney disease, the American Society of Nephrology and the National Kidney Foundation express our concern that the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) Final Research Agenda for chronic kidney disease (CKD) screening continues to focus on screening only of asymptomatic, low-risk individuals. By examining this issue from such a broad purview, the USPSTF risks overlooking or diluting the significant evidence that supports screening for at-risk populations.

We urge USPSTF to expand its approach for a greater impact on increasing diagnosis of those with or at risk for CKD!

We are also concerned that the USPSTF overstates current clinical practice guidelines for screening in hypertensive populations, which list albuminuria testing as optional. Furthermore, illustrating the urgent need to evaluate benefits of screening, among adults with diabetes for whom annual albuminuria testing is recommended by clinical practice guidelines, only approximately 40% of adults with diabetes receive albuminuria screening each year.

Simply put, far too many high-risk individuals, many from historically disadvantaged and marginalized groups with burdensome social determinants of health and limited or inconsistent access to quality health care, have undiagnosed CKD and therefore are untreated for their elevated risk of cardiovascular disease, kidney failure, and death. While we are confident that the evidence will ultimately demonstrate the value of CKD screening, we urge USPSTF to expand its approach so that we can have a greater impact on increasing diagnosis of those with, or at most at risk for CKD.

About ASN

Since 1966, ASN has been leading the fight to prevent, treat, and cure kidney diseases throughout the world by educating health professionals and scientists, advancing research and innovation, communicating new knowledge and advocating for the highest quality care for patients. ASN has nearly 21,000 members representing 140 countries. For more information, visit www.asn-online.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the largest, most comprehensive, and longstanding patient-centric organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease in the U.S. For more information about NKF, visit www.kidney.org.

