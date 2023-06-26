Republic Capital Advises MONECO on Strategic Investment from Emigrant Partners

NEW YORK and HOUSTON, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Capital Group ("Republic Capital"), an M&A advisory firm specializing in providing investment banking services to the financial services industry, is pleased to have served as exclusive financial advisor to MONECO Advisors ("MONECO") on its strategic, minority investment from Emigrant Partners ("EP"). The announcement marks Republic Capital's sixth transaction during the first six months of 2023.

MONECO is an independent wealth management business headquartered in Fairfield, CT with offices in Connecticut, New Jersey, and Rhode Island. The firm manages more than $1.5 billion in AUM across more than 2,300 clients. EP's partnership will provide MONECO with capital and strategic resources to support the firm in its next phase of growth.

EP is a specialist capital and advice partner that makes minority, non-voting investments into wealth and alternative asset management businesses. EP is currently partnered with 21 firms overseeing more than $90 billion in aggregate AUM and AUA.

Peter Nesvold, Partner of Republic Capital, said, "MONECO is a name that the wealth management industry will increasingly recognize. The firm has a strong acquisition pipeline that will supplement its organic growth." Vic Esclamado, Partner of Republic Capital, added, "Simultaneously with EP's investment, Republic Capital structured a shared equity program that converted MONECO from a 1099 platform to a W-2 model with distributed ownership. The outcome is a win for all stakeholders."

About Republic Capital Group

Republic Capital Group is an M&A advisory firm specializing in providing investment banking services to the RIA, wealth and asset management communities. We partner with firms that are at the leading edge of M&A activity and are active participants in the transformation of the industry.

