DOUBLE DEAL-IVERY ALERT: WENDY'S AND DOORDASH DOUBLE DOWN ON DELIVERY DEALS

From a.m. to p.m., Wendy's and DoorDash delight DashPass members with two

delicious delivery deals through June 28

DUBLIN, Ohio, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Did someone say double deal-ivery...dual-ivery?! Wendy's® and DoorDash® are doubling down on their Summer of DashPass deals so DashPass members can satisfy cravings from a.m. to p.m. That's right – now through Wednesday, June 28, DashPass members can enjoy $8 off Wendy's breakfast orders of $15 or more* AND $10 off Wendy's orders after 10 p.m.** that hit a $20 minimum.

The only question that remains – Breakfast Baconator, Baconator®, or both?

WHAT IS SUMMER OF DASHPASS?

Summer of DashPass is five jam-packed weeks of huge deals available exclusively for DashPass members who receive $0 delivery fees, reduced service fees and member-only benefits on eligible orders.

WHERE & WHEN:

These a.m. and p.m. deals are available exclusively at Wendy's on DoorDash for DashPass members nationwide now through Wednesday, June 28.

HOW:

Step 1: Open the DoorDash app from Monday, June 26 through Wednesday, June 28 during breakfast hours or late-night hours and head to the Wendy's storefront Open thefromthroughduring breakfast hours or late-night hours and head to the Wendy's storefront

Step 2:

Step 3: Head to check out and the discount will automatically apply if you're a DashPass member. If you're not, what are you waiting for?

Step 4:

Step 5: Sit back and wait for your Dasher to arrive.

From a.m. to the p.m., Wendy's and DoorDash are here to satisfy your cravings ALL. SUMMER. LONG.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef***, freshly prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising . Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys .

ABOUT DOORDASH:

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 25 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.



*Breakfast offer. Get $8 off on orders $15+ from Wendy's. Orders must have a minimum subtotal of $15, excluding taxes and fees. Must be a valid DashPass member. The discount will automatically apply if your cart meets these conditions. Offer valid from 06/26/2023 through 06/28/2023 from 6:30 am – 10 am (local), or until offer redemption limit is reached. Offer subject to limited availability and cancellation at any time. Offer valid for one (1) redemption per customer. Restrictions and other taxes/fees apply. See DoorDash app for details and location availability. Fees subject to change. Available at participating locations only. All deliveries subject to availability. Prices for Wendy's items purchased through DoorDash may be higher than as marked or posted in stores. May not be combined with other discounts or promotions. See DoorDash terms and conditions at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions.

**Late night offer. Get $10 off on orders $20+ from Wendy's. Orders must have a minimum subtotal of $20, excluding taxes and fees. Must be a valid DashPass member. The discount will automatically apply if your cart meets these conditions. Offer valid from 06/22/2023 through 06/28/2023 from 10 pm – 3 am (local), or until offer redemption limit is reached. Offer subject to limited availability and cancellation at any time. Offer valid for one (1) redemption per customer. Restrictions and other taxes/fees apply. See DoorDash app for details and location availability. Fees subject to change. Available at participating locations only. All deliveries subject to availability. Prices for Wendy's items purchased through DoorDash may be higher than as marked or posted in stores. May not be combined with other discounts or promotions. See DoorDash terms and conditions at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

DashPass benefits apply only to eligible orders that meet the minimum subtotal requirement listed on DoorDash for each participating merchant. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. After signing up for DashPass, you will be charged the then-current renewal price (plus applicable taxes) automatically on a recurring basis until you cancel. DashPass terms (including how to cancel) here.

