How Hajj facilities flourished in 100 years under House of Saud

MECCA, Saudi Arabia, June 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly one century has passed since King Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud founded Saudi Arabia after conquering Mecca in 1924, since then a series of rapid developments took place until present day.

Part of the massive development carried out by the Saudi state in the holy sites of Muslims (PRNewswire)

King Abdulaziz's first ordered the maintenance of the Grand Mosque of Mecca and the introduction of electricity at the holy site, a vision of continuous improvements that never seized until the Kingdom's very recent third expansion project of Mecca's Grand Mosque with a cost that surpassed 200 billion Saudi riyals.

Two decades after King Abdulaziz entered Mecca, he ordered the creation of an apparatus dedicated to the organization of Hajj and Umrah affairs, and thus the General Directorate of Hajj was established in 1948 to take up the task of serving pilgrims and providing them with all means of comfort.

The following Kings of House Saud embraced the same path until the reign of King Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, during whose era the Grand Mosque's area was expanded to 139,000 square meters with a capacity of 400,000 worshipers in 1976.

However, the largest expansion project of the Mosque was inaugurated by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, targeting urban and security aspects, with the area of the entire project is estimated to be more than 1.3 million square meters with a capacity of 2 million devotees.

The latest expansion encompasses sub-mega projects, namely the squares project, the foot tunnels project, the central services station, and the Haram Ring Road project.

Furthermore, the pilgrims' growing modern needs required infrastructure projects to grow rapidly, including Al Mashaaer Al Mugaddassah Metro, which has been running with full capacity since 2018 to move 60 million people every year between Mecca and Medina in merely two hours.

Additionally, 17 trains are operating at the holy sites between Mina, Muzdalifah, and Mount Arafat with a capacity of 72,000 people per hour.

Over the past 80 years the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has always strived to raise the quality of services and to facilitate the procedures for the arrival of pilgrims as well as Umrah performers, whose numbers are targeted for an increase to reach 30 million annually, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.

