Smirnoff ICE Hits the Road for Summer As Relaunch Tour Drops New Thursday Tour Dates Across the Country In Support of Women In Music

Ticket proceeds for all six tour dates throughout the summer will directly benefit Women In Music

NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delivering a fresh take on Throwback Thursdays, the Smirnoff ICE Relaunch Tour continues this summer headlining a delicious duo of Smirnoff ICE and star-studded musical performances including last night's lineup of Steve Aoki and Elena Rose in Los Angeles, plus All American Rejects and Danielle Bradbery in Dallas.

After kicking off this summer’s most highly anticipated concert series back in May, the Smirnoff ICE Relaunch Tour is on the road in support of Women In Music to bring epic performances of old meets new artist pairings to Los Angeles, Dallas, Charlotte, Indianapolis, Lake of the Ozarks and Atlanta. Tickets are still available for 21+ consumers for the remainder of upcoming Smirnoff ICE Relaunch Tour dates for purchase at womeninmusic.org/smirnofftour. (PRNewswire)

As part of the Smirnoff ICE concert lineup featuring both the chart-topping latest hits and nostalgic anthems, all proceeds from ticket sales for the newly announced tour dates will directly support nonprofit Women In Music : an organization committed to advancing equality, visibility and opportunities for women in the musical arts through education, support, empowerment and recognition.

"Smirnoff ICE is not only celebrating its iconic status of more than 23 years connecting people with experiences they remember, but even more importantly, the brand is shining a spotlight on our newest partnership with Women in Music to push gender equality in music and entertainment," says Lisa Lee, Smirnoff ICE Brand Director. "We're proud to bring some of the hottest female talent of our time to the stage at each tour date this summer, kicking off with a one-two punch in LA and Dallas."

"We're thrilled Smirnoff ICE has furthered their commitment to diversity and inclusion in entertainment with their support of Women in Music," says Moira McCarthy, Global Vice President of Women In Music. "This concert series plans to demonstrate the achievability of gender parity and diverse representation in live music, a space where women and minorities still face consistent and significant underrepresentation. We're thankful for the opportunity to demonstrate the reach and enthusiasm of our community of artists, executives, and members, and Smirnoff ICE's support of the organization furthers our resources to support our mission to Educate, Empower and Advance."

Consumers (21+) can enjoy the crisp and refreshing taste of Smirnoff ICE wherever it's sold. Boasting a modern new look with fresh new packaging for its most delicious flavors, 2023 is undoubtedly the summer of Smirnoff ICE.

To stay up-to-date on tour stops and to purchase tickets to events in a city near you, follow @Smirnoff on Instagram. And no matter how you choose to enjoy the delicious flavors of Smirnoff ICE, please remember to always drink responsibly.

ABOUT SMIRNOFF

Smirnoff has been giving the people what they want since 1864, revolutionizing drinking culture across generations: from inventing the Mule and reimagining the vodka martini to creating a cultural mainstay that defines the flavored malt beverage category with the launch of Smirnoff Ice in 2000.

Because the brand is dedicated to the people and their evolving taste preferences, Smirnoff has an option for everyone along with a dedicated history of adding fun to any occasion while keeping diversity and inclusion at the forefront. Truly showing the power of socializing when everyone (21+) is invited to celebrate.

The Smirnoff portfolio offers a variety of options for adults across vodka and flavored malt beverages. Current offerings include foundations in Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka and Smirnoff Ice, a line of flavors in North America and ready-to-serve flavored malt beverages including Smirnoff Seltzer and Smirnoff Ice Smash. From culturally relevant limited editions to new innovations and zero sugar offerings, Smirnoff has always been known for quality and affordability, and prides itself on giving the people what they want.

ABOUT WOMEN IN MUSIC®

Educate. Empower. Advance.

Founded in 1985, Women in Music is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to advance the awareness, equality, diversity, heritage, opportunities, and cultural aspects of women in the musical arts through education, support, empowerment, and recognition. Today, Women in Music encompasses chapters across the globe - from LA to India. Our members are a diverse group of individuals at all stages in their careers — from students to seasoned industry veterans. We are record label executives, artist managers, songwriters, musicians, attorneys, recording engineers, agents, publicists, studio owners, music publishers, marketers, and more. Women in Music believes that the conversation around equality is an inclusive one, where all voices are welcome. Our educational programming, global initiatives, leadership summits, seminars, webinars, workshops, performance showcases, and achievement awards serve the needs of our diverse communities around the world. For more information, visit womeninmusic.org.

ABOUT DIAGEO NORTH AMERICA

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource,www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

