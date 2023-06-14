Pure Storage Advances Data Resilience with New SLA Guarantee for Evergreen//One

SLA-driven storage service powered by enhanced AIOps capabilities combines the agility of public cloud with the security of all-flash infrastructure

LAS VEGAS, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Pure//Accelerate® 2023, Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, announced a first of its kind ransomware recovery service level agreement (SLA) guaranteeing a clean storage environment following an attack.

www.purestorage.com (PRNewsFoto/Pure Storage) (PRNewswire)

Industry Significance:

The growing complexity and sophistication of the current threat landscape has made cybersecurity incidents a matter of when, not if. According to IDC , over 90% of organizations acknowledge being attacked by malware, and of those, 87% were attacked successfully.

As cybercriminals continue to mature in their technical prowess, including the use of cutting-edge advancements in AI, organizations require the ability to control uncertainty in order to truly mitigate the risk and impact of a ransomware incident, but not at the cost of the agility needed to deliver continuous innovation.

Together with Pure Storage's new ransomware SLA for Evergreen//One™ and enhanced AIOps features, enterprises can now benefit from a comprehensive data protection strategy backed by a guaranteed recovery environment and powerful ML/AI-based security capabilities, to not only future proof agility and resilience, but to speed recovery after an attack.

News Highlights:

Ransomware Recovery SLA: Existing and new Pure Storage Evergreen//One customers can now purchase an add-on service guarantee for a clean storage environment with bundled technical and professional services to recover from an attack with speed, simplicity, and security, at scale.

AIOps for Modern Data Protection: Backed by the powerful ML/AI-driven SaaS storage management platform, Pure1 ® , customers can now leverage AIOps for anomaly detection, data protection assessments, and self-service SafeMode configuration and administration. With new self-service upgrades, authorized users can also perform fully automated and secured non-disruptive upgrades directly from Pure1.

SLA-Driven Storage Momentum: With a suite of six concurrent SLAs and a foundation that combines the agility and flexibility of public cloud storage with the security and performance of an all-flash infrastructure, Evergreen//One continuously improves how data is stored, mobilized, and protected. SLAs now include:

Executive Insight:

"The demand to achieve business outcomes faster is only becoming more critical amid the uptick in malicious cyber attacks. The latest expansion of Evergreen//One delivers data storage infrastructure with built-in resilience, empowering customers with peace of mind in addition to the flexibility, efficiency, and continuous innovation Pure Storage has guaranteed for years." - Prakash Darji, VP and GM, Digital Experience Business Unit, Pure Storage

"Pure Storage's Evergreen//One offers true Storage as-a-Service that scales alongside us to meet the demands of modern, data-driven healthcare systems. With the new ransomware recovery SLA, our ability to enable the advancement of end-to-end care management, improve patient outcomes, and decrease administrative costs will be bolstered by a powerful ransomware recovery strategy." - Kendra McCormick, Senior Manager of Infrastructure Engineering, HealthEdge

"By utilizing Pure Storage's consumption model, we are able to guide clients through uncertain times while also simplifying renewals and ensuring consistent value for their investment. With the current emphasis on sustainability, security, and scalability, Pure's Evergreen//One solution, which now includes a ransomware SLA guarantee, is able to meet the needs of our clients." - Juan Orlandini, CTO, North America, Insight

"Modern business objectives call for continuous data availability, which means that when data or application loss occurs, customers must be able to recover quickly with zero downtime. Our bi-directional partnership with Pure Storage enables us to offer a subscription to innovation with enterprise-class ransomware mitigation, wherein our shared customers are guaranteed reliability, speed, and performance." - Dave Russell, Vice President, Enterprise Strategy, Veeam

Learn More:

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) uncomplicates data storage, forever. Pure delivers a cloud experience that empowers every organization to get the most from their data while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure's commitment to providing true storage as-a-service gives customers the agility to meet changing data needs at speed and scale, whether they are deploying traditional workloads, modern applications, containers, or more. Pure believes it can make a significant impact in reducing data center emissions worldwide through its environmental sustainability efforts, including designing products and solutions that enable customers to reduce their carbon and energy footprint. And with the highest Net Promoter Score in the industry, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com .

Analyst Recognition:

Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage

Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage

Connect with Pure

Blog

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Pure Storage, the Pure Storage P Logo, Pure//Accelerate, Pure1, Pure//E, Evergreen//One, FlashBlade, FlashBlade//S, FlashArray//E, FlashArray//X, FlashArray//C, and the marks on the Pure Storage Trademark List are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. The Pure Storage Inc. Trademark List can be found at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pure Storage