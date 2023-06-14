Nation's Fastest Growing Solar Company SOAR Energy Partners with Better Earth to Disrupt Real Estate Sustainability Sector

The company, co-founded by HGTV stars Tarek and Heather Rae El-Moussa, will help facilitate Better Earth's $400 million in annual sales.

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOAR Energy , the #1 fastest growing solar company co-founded by HGTV stars Tarek and Heather Rae El-Moussa along with Shelby Elias and led by mortgage veteran Brian Decker, today announced its partnership with Better Earth , the leading vertically integrated residential solar energy installation company.

SOAR Energy Better Earth Logo (PRNewswire)

The move marks a pivotal step into the real estate sustainability sectors of California, Arizona, Texas and Florida on the heels of the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, which allocated nearly $400 billion in federal funding toward clean energy. The companies will collaborate to strengthen their shared mission of educating consumers about solar energy options.

"We started SOAR with the goal of confronting the climate crisis head-on and emphasizing the importance of clean energy in the real estate sector," said Tarek and Heather Rae El-Moussa. "More solar energy systems are being installed now than they were even a few years ago, and the capacity for solar energy in the U.S. is growing rapidly. Combining efforts with an innovative, fast-growing company like Better Earth was a no-brainer. Together, we are committed to making solar energy affordable and easy for residents across all states where our business is active."

The Solar Energy Industries Association set its nationwide goal for solar energy to reach 30 percent of U.S. electricity generation by 2030, highlighting the fast-tracked growth the sector is set to see over the next several years. Further, the U.S. Department of Energy recognizes solar energy as the most abundant energy source on earth. However, the residential real estate sector has grappled with pain points as solar panels remain a hard-to-navigate topic for brokers across the U.S. Together, Better Earth and SOAR Energy are determined to change this. Since joining forces, the companies have worked together to install nearly 1,000 solar energy systems in homes across the states it operates in, and in six months have created over $20 million in energy savings for homeowners over the next decade.

"Better Earth and SOAR Energy have set out to disrupt and redefine the real estate sector's approach to solar energy," said Zain Jan, Chief Executive Officer at Better Earth. "There is a misunderstanding about how affordable solar energy options are for homeowners, and we are committed to making a significant impact on both consumer education and the environment we all share. By joining forces through this partnership, we are eager to solve the issues facing the sector and grow in our efforts across the states we serve."

SOAR Energy's solar systems are fully transferrable upon the sale of a home and offer financing options with no line on the property, vastly differentiating the company within the sector. The systems, which typically take no more than 90 days to be fully installed and begin saving homeowners money, hold Pearl Certifications, highlighting their unmatched quality and energy efficiency. Additionally, for every installation made, SOAR Energy and Better Earth donate a portion of the proceeds to GivePower, a nonprofit organization that focuses on providing clean water globally.

As the federal government continues to roll out additional clean energy initiatives, SOAR Energy and Better Earth will remain at the forefront of the sector, educating its consumers on how these can apply to them. For more information on this partnership, visit www.soarenergy.com.

About SOAR Energy

Founded in 2022 by Shelby Elias alongside Tarek and Heather Rae El-Moussa, and led by mortgage veteran and CEO Brian Decker, SOAR Energy operates at the intersection of clean technology and real estate. The company serves as the #1 fastest growing solar company in the United States and holds a mission of empowering homeowners with the knowledge and resources to make the switch to solar energy and to create a sustainable future for generations to come.

SOAR Energy partners with GivePower by donating a portion of proceeds toward a free solar or water filtration system for families in underdeveloped countries, including Kenya, Nepal and Haiti.

For more information, visit https://www.soarenergy.com/.

About Better Earth

Co-founded in 2019 by Zain Jan, Shaun Sharabi, Trace Rucarean, Patrick Butler and Michael Cavaleri, Better Earth is the leading vertically integrated residential solar energy installation company in the United States, providing California, Arizona, Texas, and Florida with residential solar products and installation services.

For more information, visit https://betterearth.solar/.

Media contact:

soar@5wpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SOAR Energy