Oracle Announces Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Full Year Financial Results

FY 2023 Total Revenue $50.0 billion , up 18% in USD, up 22% in constant currency

Q4 GAAP Earnings per Share $1.19 , Non-GAAP Earnings per Share $1.67

Q4 Total Revenue $13.8 billion, up 17% in USD, up 18% in constant currency

Q4 Cloud Revenue (IaaS plus SaaS) $4.4 billion, up 54% in USD, up 55% in constant currency

Q4 Cloud Infrastructure (IaaS) Revenue $1.4 billion, up 76% in USD, up 77% in constant currency

Q4 Cloud Application (SaaS) Revenue $3.0 billion, up 45% in USD, up 47% in constant currency

Q4 Fusion Cloud ERP (SaaS) Revenue $0.7 billion, up 26% in USD, up 28% in constant currency

Q4 NetSuite Cloud ERP (SaaS) Revenue $0.7 billion, up 22% in USD, up 24% in constant currency

AUSTIN, Texas, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) today announced fiscal 2023 Q4 and full-year results. Total quarterly revenues were up 17% year-over-year in USD and up 18% in constant currency to $13.8 billion. Cloud services and license support revenues were up 23% in USD and up 25% in constant currency to $9.4 billion. Cloud license and on-premise license revenues were down 15% in USD and down 14% in constant currency to $2.2 billion. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, Cerner contributed $1.5 billion to total revenues.

Q4 GAAP operating income was $4.1 billion. Non-GAAP operating income was $6.2 billion, up 10% in USD and up 12% in constant currency. GAAP operating margin was 30%, and non-GAAP operating margin was 44%. GAAP net income was $3.3 billion, and non-GAAP net income was $4.7 billion. Q4 GAAP earnings per share was $1.19 while non-GAAP earnings per share was $1.67. Without the impact of the U.S. dollar strengthening compared to foreign currencies, Oracle's reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share would have been $0.03 higher.

Short-term deferred revenues were $9.0 billion. Operating cash flow was $17.2 billion during fiscal year 2023, up 80% in USD.

Fiscal year 2023 total revenues were up 18% in USD and up 22% in constant currency to $50.0 billion. Cloud services and license support revenues were up 17% in USD and up 21% in constant currency to $35.3 billion. Cloud license and on-premise license revenues were down 2% in USD and up 2% in constant currency to $5.8 billion. For fiscal 2023, Cerner contributed $5.9 billion to total revenues.

Fiscal year 2023 GAAP operating income was $13.1 billion, and GAAP operating margin was 26%. Non-GAAP operating income was $20.9 billion, and non-GAAP operating margin was 42%. GAAP net income was $8.5 billion, while non-GAAP net income was $14.2 billion. GAAP earnings per share was $3.07, while non-GAAP earnings per share was $5.12.

"Oracle's revenue reached an all-time high of $50 billion in FY23," said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz. "Annual revenue growth was led by our cloud applications and infrastructure businesses which grew at a combined rate of 50% in constant currency. Our infrastructure growth rate has been accelerating—with 63% growth for the full year, and 77% growth in the fourth quarter. Our cloud applications growth rate also accelerated in FY23. So, both of our two strategic cloud businesses are getting bigger—and growing faster. That bodes well for another strong year in FY24."

"Oracle's Gen2 Cloud has quickly become the number 1 choice for running Generative AI workloads," said Oracle Chairman and CTO, Larry Ellison. "Why? Because Oracle has the highest performance, lowest cost GPU cluster technology in the world. NVIDIA themselves are using our clusters, including one with more than 4,000 GPUs, for their AI infrastructure. Our GPU clusters are built using the highest-bandwidth and lowest-latency RDMA network—and scale up to 32,000 GPUs. As a result, cutting edge companies doing LLM development such as Mosaic ML, Adept AI, Cohere plus 30 other AI development companies have recently signed contracts to purchase more than $2 billion of capacity in Oracle's Gen2 Cloud."

The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 12, 2023, with a payment date of July 26, 2023.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Oracle will hold a conference call and webcast today to discuss these results at 4:00 p.m. Central. A live and replay webcast will be available on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor/.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

"Safe Harbor" Statement: Statements in this press release relating to Oracle's future plans, expectations, beliefs, intentions and prospects, including statements regarding our expectations for future growth rates and the value of Oracle's Gen2 Cloud, are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties that could affect our current expectations and our actual results, include, among others: our ability to develop new products and services, integrate acquired products and services and enhance our existing products and services; supply chain constraints and third-party manufacturing and logistics delays; significant coding, manufacturing or configuration errors in our offerings; risks associated with acquisitions; the COVID-19 pandemic; economic, political and market conditions; information technology system failures, privacy concerns and cybersecurity breaches; unfavorable legal proceedings, government investigations, and complex and changing laws and regulations. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or by contacting Oracle's Investor Relations Department at (650) 506-4073 or by clicking on SEC Filings on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor/. All information set forth in this press release is current as of June 12, 2023. Oracle undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

ORACLE CORPORATION



Q4 FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

($ in millions, except per share data)







Three Months Ended May 31,

% Increase





% Increase (Decrease)







% of

% of (Decrease) in Constant





2023 Revenues 2022 Revenues in US $ Currency (1)

REVENUES















Cloud services and license support $ 9,370 68 % $ 7,612 64 % 23 % 25 %



Cloud license and on-premise license 2,152 15 % 2,539 22 % (15 %) (14 %)



Hardware 850 6 % 856 7 % (1 %) 1 %



Services 1,465 11 % 833 7 % 76 % 78 %



Total revenues 13,837 100 % 11,840 100 % 17 % 18 %

OPERATING EXPENSES















Cloud services and license support 2,157 16 % 1,435 12 % 50 % 52 %



Hardware 261 2 % 254 2 % 3 % 3 %



Services 1,312 9 % 707 6 % 86 % 88 %



Sales and marketing 2,289 17 % 2,238 19 % 2 % 4 %



Research and development 2,226 16 % 1,965 17 % 13 % 14 %



General and administrative 400 3 % 364 3 % 10 % 11 %



Amortization of intangible assets 870 6 % 268 2 % 225 % 225 %



Acquisition related and other 51 0 % 6 0 % 825 % 825 %



Restructuring 131 1 % 100 1 % 29 % 14 %



Total operating expenses 9,697 70 % 7,337 62 % 32 % 33 %

OPERATING INCOME 4,140 30 % 4,503 38 % (8 %) (6 %)



Interest expense (955) (7 %) (704) (6 %) 36 % 36 %



Non-operating expenses, net (76) (1 %) (175) (1 %) (57 %) (57 %)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,109 22 % 3,624 31 % (14 %) (12 %)



Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 210 2 % (435) (4 %) * *

NET INCOME $ 3,319 24 % $ 3,189 27 % 4 % 7 %



















EARNINGS PER SHARE:















Basic $ 1.23

$ 1.20









Diluted $ 1.19

$ 1.16







WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:















Basic 2,707

2,667









Diluted 2,796

2,742

































































































(1) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency

information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations.

To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are

converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2022, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the

actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the

three months ended May 31, 2023 compared with the corresponding prior year period decreased our total revenues by 1 percentage point, total

operating expenses by 1 percentage point and operating income by 2 percentage points.

* Not meaningful

































ORACLE CORPORATION



Q4 FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1)

($ in millions, except per share data)







Three Months Ended May 31,

% Increase

(Decrease)

in US $ % Increase

(Decrease)

in Constant

Currency (2)





2023





2023



2022





2022

GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP







GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP













































TOTAL REVENUES

$ 13,837

$ -

$ 13,837



$ 11,840

$ -

$ 11,840

17 % 17 % 18 % 18 %











































TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

$ 9,697

$ (2,016)

$ 7,681



$ 7,337

$ (1,087)

$ 6,250

32 % 23 % 33 % 24 %



Stock-based compensation (3)

964

(964)

-



713

(713)

-

35 % * 35 % *



Amortization of intangible assets (4)

870

(870)

-



268

(268)

-

225 % * 225 % *



Acquisition related and other

51

(51)

-



6

(6)

-

825 % * 825 % *



Restructuring

131

(131)

-



100

(100)

-

29 % * 14 % *

OPERATING INCOME

$ 4,140

$ 2,016

$ 6,156



$ 4,503

$ 1,087

$ 5,590

(8 %) 10 % (6 %) 12 %

OPERATING MARGIN %

30 %





44 %



38 %





47 %

(811) bp. (273) bp. (775) bp. (263) bp.

INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)

$ 210

$ (680)

$ (470)



$ (435)

$ (41)

$ (476)

* (1 %) * 0 %

NET INCOME

$ 3,319

$ 1,336

$ 4,655



$ 3,189

$ 1,046

$ 4,235

4 % 10 % 7 % 12 %

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 1.19





$ 1.67



$ 1.16





$ 1.54

2 % 8 % 5 % 10 %

DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON

SHARES OUTSTANDING

2,796

-

2,796



2,742

-

2,742

2 % 2 % 2 % 2 %





















































































(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial

statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material

limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.











































(2) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed

excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the

exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2022, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.











































(3) Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:

























































Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended

















May 31, 2023



May 31, 2022

















GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP













Cloud services and license support

$ 117

$ (117)

$ -



$ 60

$ (60)

$ -













Hardware

5

(5)

-



4

(4)

-













Services

38

(38)

-



18

(18)

-













Sales and marketing

177

(177)

-



120

(120)

-













Research and development

535

(535)

-



445

(445)

-













General and administrative

92

(92)

-



66

(66)

-













Total stock-based compensation

$ 964

$ (964)

$ -



$ 713

$ (713)

$ -





















































(4) Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of May 31, 2023 was as follows:



Fiscal 2024

$ 2,994



































Fiscal 2025

2,283



































Fiscal 2026

1,620



































Fiscal 2027

664



































Fiscal 2028

635



































Thereafter

1,641



































Total intangible assets, net

$ 9,837











































































(5) Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of (6.7%) and 12.0% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 9.2% and 10.1% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and

2022, respectively. The difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in each of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022 was primarily due to the net tax effects related to stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related and other

items, including the tax effects on amortization of intangible assets, partially offset by the net deferred tax effects related to an income tax benefit that was previously recorded due to the partial realignment of our legal entity structure.

* Not meaningful







































ORACLE CORPORATION



FISCAL 2023 YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

($ in millions, except per share data)







Year Ended May 31,

% Increase





% Increase (Decrease)







% of

% of (Decrease) in Constant





2023 Revenues 2022 Revenues in US $ Currency (1)

REVENUES















Cloud services and license support $ 35,307 71 % $ 30,174 71 % 17 % 21 %



Cloud license and on-premise license 5,779 12 % 5,878 14 % (2 %) 2 %



Hardware 3,274 6 % 3,183 7 % 3 % 6 %



Services 5,594 11 % 3,205 8 % 75 % 81 %



Total revenues 49,954 100 % 42,440 100 % 18 % 22 %

OPERATING EXPENSES















Cloud services and license support 7,763 16 % 5,213 12 % 49 % 52 %



Hardware 1,040 2 % 972 2 % 7 % 10 %



Services 4,761 10 % 2,692 6 % 77 % 83 %



Sales and marketing 8,833 18 % 8,047 19 % 10 % 13 %



Research and development 8,623 17 % 7,219 17 % 19 % 21 %



General and administrative 1,579 3 % 1,317 3 % 20 % 23 %



Amortization of intangible assets 3,582 7 % 1,150 3 % 212 % 212 %



Acquisition related and other (2) 190 0 % 4,713 11 % (96 %) (96 %)



Restructuring 490 1 % 191 1 % 157 % 151 %



Total operating expenses 36,861 74 % 31,514 74 % 17 % 19 %

OPERATING INCOME 13,093 26 % 10,926 26 % 20 % 28 %



Interest expense (3,505) (7 %) (2,755) (7 %) 27 % 27 %



Non-operating expenses, net (462) (1 %) (522) (1 %) (12 %) (12 %)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 9,126 18 % 7,649 18 % 19 % 32 %



Provision for income taxes (623) (1 %) (932) (2 %) (33 %) (26 %)

NET INCOME $ 8,503 17 % $ 6,717 16 % 27 % 40 %



















EARNINGS PER SHARE:















Basic $ 3.15

$ 2.49









Diluted $ 3.07

$ 2.41







WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:















Basic 2,696

2,700









Diluted 2,766

2,786

































































































(1) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying

businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are

converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2022, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Movements in

international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the year ended May 31, 2023 compared with the corresponding prior year period decreased our total revenues by 4 percentage points, total operating

expenses by 2 percentage points and operating income by 8 percentage points.

(2) Acquisition related and other for fiscal 2022 included the impact of litigation related charges totaling $4.7 billion.





















ORACLE CORPORATION



FISCAL 2023 YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1)

($ in millions, except per share data)









Year Ended May 31,

% Increase

(Decrease)

in US $ % Increase (Decrease) in

Constant Currency (2)





2023





2023



2022





2022

GAAP Non-

GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP







GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP













































TOTAL REVENUES

$ 49,954

$ -

$ 49,954



$ 42,440

$ -

$ 42,440

18 % 18 % 22 % 22 %











































TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

$ 36,861

$ (7,809)

$ 29,052



$ 31,514

$ (8,667)

$ 22,847

17 % 27 % 19 % 31 %



Stock-based compensation (3)

3,547

(3,547)

-



2,613

(2,613)

-

36 % * 36 % *



Amortization of intangible assets (4)

3,582

(3,582)

-



1,150

(1,150)

-

212 % * 212 % *



Acquisition related and other

190

(190)

-



4,713

(4,713)

-

(96 %) * (96 %) *



Restructuring

490

(490)

-



191

(191)

-

157 % * 151 % *

OPERATING INCOME

$ 13,093

$ 7,809

$ 20,902



$ 10,926

$ 8,667

$ 19,593

20 % 7 % 28 % 11 %

OPERATING MARGIN %

26 %





42 %



26 %





46 %

46 bp. (432) bp. 139 bp. (397) bp.

INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)

$ (623)

$ (2,136)

$ (2,759)



$ (932)

$ (1,723)

$ (2,655)

(33 %) 4 % (26 %) 9 %

NET INCOME

$ 8,503

$ 5,673

$ 14,176



$ 6,717

$ 6,944

$ 13,661

27 % 4 % 40 % 9 %

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 3.07





$ 5.12



$ 2.41





$ 4.90

27 % 4 % 41 % 10 %

DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON

SHARES OUTSTANDING

2,766

-

2,766



2,786

-

2,786

(1 %) (1 %) (1 %) (1 %)





















































































(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial

statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material

limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.











































(2) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed

excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the

exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2022, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.











































(3) Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:

























































Year Ended



Year Ended

















May 31, 2023



May 31, 2022

















GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP













Cloud services and license support

$ 435

$ (435)

$ -



$ 205

$ (205)

$ -













Hardware

18

(18)

-



15

(15)

-













Services

137

(137)

-



67

(67)

-













Sales and marketing

611

(611)

-



448

(448)

-













Research and development

1,983

(1,983)

-



1,633

(1,633)

-













General and administrative

363

(363)

-



245

(245)

-













Total stock-based compensation

$ 3,547

$ (3,547)

$ -



$ 2,613

$ (2,613)

$ -





















































(4) Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of May 31, 2023 was as follows:



Fiscal 2024

$ 2,994



































Fiscal 2025

2,283



































Fiscal 2026

1,620



































Fiscal 2027

664



































Fiscal 2028

635



































Thereafter

1,641



































Total intangible assets, net

$ 9,837











































































(5) Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of 6.8% and 12.2% in fiscal 2023 and 2022, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 16.3% in each of fiscal 2023 and 2022. The difference in our GAAP and

non-GAAP tax rates for fiscal 2023 was primarily due to the net tax effects related to stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related and other items, including the tax effects on amortization of intangible assets, partially offset by

the net deferred tax effects related to an income tax benefit that was previously recorded due to the partial realignment of our legal entity structure. The difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates for fiscal 2022 was primarily due to the

net tax effects related to stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related and other items, including the net tax effects for litigation related charges (refer to Appendix A for additional information), and the net tax effects on amortization

of intangible assets, partially offset by the net deferred tax effects related to an income tax benefit that was previously recorded due to the partial realignment of our legal entity structure.

* Not meaningful













































ORACLE CORPORATION













FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in millions)



















May 31, May 31,





2023 2022 ASSETS







Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,765

$ 21,383



Marketable securities 422

519



Trade receivables, net 6,915

5,953



Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,902

3,778





Total Current Assets 21,004

31,633

Non-Current Assets:









Property, plant and equipment, net 17,069

9,716



Intangible assets, net 9,837

1,440



Goodwill, net 62,261

43,811



Deferred tax assets 12,226

12,782



Other non-current assets 11,987

9,915





Total Non-Current Assets 113,380

77,664

TOTAL ASSETS $ 134,384

$ 109,297

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)







Current Liabilities:









Notes payable and other borrowings, current $ 4,061

$ 3,749



Accounts payable 1,204

1,317



Accrued compensation and related benefits 2,053

1,944



Deferred revenues 8,970

8,357



Other current liabilities 6,802

4,144





Total Current Liabilities 23,090

19,511

Non-Current Liabilities:









Notes payable and other borrowings, non-current 86,420

72,110



Income taxes payable 11,077

12,210



Deferred tax liabilities 5,772

6,031



Other non-current liabilities 6,469

5,203





Total Non-Current Liabilities 109,738

95,554

Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) 1,556

(5,768)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 134,384

$ 109,297

















ORACLE CORPORATION











FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

($ in millions)

















Year Ended May 31,



2023 2022 Cash Flows From Operating Activities:







Net income $ 8,503

$ 6,717

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation 2,526

1,972

Amortization of intangible assets 3,582

1,150

Deferred income taxes (2,167)

(1,146)

Stock-based compensation 3,547

2,613

Other, net 661

220

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:







Increase in trade receivables, net (151)

(874)

Decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets 317

11

Decrease in accounts payable and other liabilities (281)

(733)

Decrease in income taxes payable (153)

(398)

Increase in deferred revenues 781

7

Net cash provided by operating activities 17,165

9,539

Cash Flows From Investing Activities:







Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (1,181)

(10,272)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments 1,113

26,151

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (27,721)

(148)

Capital expenditures (8,695)

(4,511)

Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities (36,484)

11,220

Cash Flows From Financing Activities:







Payments for repurchases of common stock (1,300)

(16,248)

Proceeds from issuances of common stock 1,192

482

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of restricted stock-based awards (1,203)

(1,093)

Payments of dividends to stockholders (3,668)

(3,457)

Proceeds from issuances of commercial paper, net of repayments 500

-

Proceeds from issuances of senior notes and other borrowings, net of issuance costs 33,494

-

Repayments of senior notes and other borrowings (21,050)

(8,250)

Other, net (55)

(560)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 7,910

(29,126)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (209)

(348)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (11,618)

(8,715)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 21,383

30,098

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 9,765

$ 21,383















ORACLE CORPORATION



FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS FREE CASH FLOW - TRAILING 4-QUARTERS (1) ($ in millions)

























Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2023





Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4





















GAAP Operating Cash Flow $ 15,325 $ 10,255 $ 10,396 $ 9,539 $ 10,542 $ 15,073 $ 15,503 $ 17,165























Capital Expenditures (2,761) (3,118) (3,805) (4,511) (5,168) (6,678) (8,205) (8,695)























Free Cash Flow $ 12,564 $ 7,137 $ 6,591 $ 5,028 $ 5,374 $ 8,395 $ 7,298 $ 8,470























Operating Cash Flow % Growth over prior year 17 % (27 %) (29 %) (40 %) (31 %) 47 % 49 % 80 %























Free Cash Flow % Growth over prior year 9 % (41 %) (49 %) (63 %) (57 %) 18 % 11 % 68 %













































GAAP Net Income $ 13,952 $ 10,262 $ 7,560 $ 6,717 $ 5,808 $ 8,797 $ 8,373 $ 8,503























Operating Cash Flow as a % of Net Income 110 % 100 % 138 % 142 % 182 % 171 % 185 % 202 %























Free Cash Flow as a % of Net Income 90 % 70 % 87 % 75 % 93 % 95 % 87 % 100 %













































(1) To supplement our statements of cash flows presented on a GAAP basis, we use non-GAAP measures of cash flows on a trailing 4-quarter basis to analyze cash flow generated from operations.

We believe free cash flow is also useful as one of the bases for comparing our performance with our competitors. The presentation of non-GAAP free cash flow is not meant to be considered in

isolation or as an alternative to net income as an indicator of our performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.

































ORACLE CORPORATION





FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

SUPPLEMENTAL ANALYSIS OF GAAP REVENUES (1)

($ in millions)





































Fiscal 2022









Fiscal 2023





Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL



REVENUES BY OFFERINGS

























Cloud services $ 2,461 $ 2,667 $ 2,791 $ 2,890 $ 10,809

$ 3,579 $ 3,813 $ 4,053 $ 4,437 $ 15,881



License support 4,910 4,887 4,846 4,722 19,365

4,838 4,785 4,870 4,933 19,426



Cloud services and license support 7,371 7,554 7,637 7,612 30,174

8,417 8,598 8,923 9,370 35,307



Cloud license and on-premise license 813 1,237 1,289 2,539 5,878

904 1,435 1,288 2,152 5,779



Hardware 763 767 798 856 3,183

763 850 811 850 3,274



Services 781 802 789 833 3,205

1,361 1,392 1,376 1,465 5,594



Total revenues $ 9,728 $ 10,360 $ 10,513 $ 11,840 $ 42,440

$ 11,445 $ 12,275 $ 12,398 $ 13,837 $ 49,954

































AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES

























Cloud services 19 % 22 % 24 % 19 % 21 %

45 % 43 % 45 % 54 % 47 %



License support 1 % (1 %) (3 %) (5 %) (2 %)

(1 %) (2 %) 0 % 4 % 0 %



Cloud services and license support 6 % 6 % 5 % 3 % 5 %

14 % 14 % 17 % 23 % 17 %



Cloud license and on-premise license (8 %) 13 % 1 % 18 % 9 %

11 % 16 % 0 % (15 %) (2 %)



Hardware (6 %) (9 %) (3 %) (3 %) (5 %)

0 % 11 % 2 % (1 %) 3 %



Services 8 % 7 % 7 % 3 % 6 %

74 % 74 % 74 % 76 % 75 %



Total revenues 4 % 6 % 4 % 5 % 5 %

18 % 18 % 18 % 17 % 18 %

































CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH RATES (2)

























Cloud services 18 % 22 % 26 % 22 % 22 %

50 % 48 % 48 % 55 % 50 %



License support (1 %) (1 %) 0 % (1 %) (1 %)

4 % 4 % 3 % 6 % 4 %



Cloud services and license support 5 % 6 % 8 % 7 % 6 %

20 % 20 % 20 % 25 % 21 %



Cloud license and on-premise license (9 %) 16 % 4 % 25 % 12 %

19 % 23 % 4 % (14 %) 2 %



Hardware (7 %) (8 %) 1 % 2 % (3 %)

5 % 16 % 4 % 1 % 6 %



Services 7 % 7 % 11 % 7 % 8 %

84 % 83 % 80 % 78 % 81 %



Total revenues 2 % 6 % 7 % 10 % 7 %

23 % 25 % 21 % 18 % 22 %

































CLOUD SERVICES AND LICENSE SUPPORT REVENUES



























BY ECOSYSTEM

























Applications cloud services and license support $ 3,041 $ 3,149 $ 3,187 $ 3,235 $ 12,612

$ 4,016 $ 4,080 $ 4,166 $ 4,390 $ 16,651



Infrastructure cloud services and license support 4,330 4,405 4,450 4,377 17,562

4,401 4,518 4,757 4,980 18,656



Total cloud services and license support revenues $ 7,371 $ 7,554 $ 7,637 $ 7,612 $ 30,174

$ 8,417 $ 8,598 $ 8,923 $ 9,370 $ 35,307

































AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES

























Applications cloud services and license support 8 % 9 % 8 % 6 % 8 %

32 % 30 % 31 % 36 % 32 %



Infrastructure cloud services and license support 5 % 5 % 3 % 1 % 3 %

2 % 3 % 7 % 14 % 6 %



Total cloud services and license support revenues 6 % 6 % 5 % 3 % 5 %

14 % 14 % 17 % 23 % 17 %

































CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH RATES (2)

























Applications cloud services and license support 7 % 8 % 10 % 9 % 8 %

37 % 35 % 33 % 37 % 35 %



Infrastructure cloud services and license support 3 % 5 % 7 % 5 % 5 %

7 % 9 % 10 % 15 % 10 %



Total cloud services and license support revenues 5 % 6 % 8 % 7 % 6 %

20 % 20 % 20 % 25 % 21 %

































GEOGRAPHIC REVENUES

























Americas

$ 5,321 $ 5,736 $ 5,849 $ 6,774 $ 23,679

$ 7,192 $ 7,786 $ 7,671 $ 8,577 $ 31,226



Europe/Middle East/Africa

2,784 2,953 3,014 3,260 12,011

2,691 2,895 3,067 3,457 12,109



Asia Pacific

1,623 1,671 1,650 1,806 6,750

1,562 1,594 1,660 1,803 6,619



Total revenues $ 9,728 $ 10,360 $ 10,513 $ 11,840 $ 42,440

$ 11,445 $ 12,275 $ 12,398 $ 13,837 $ 49,954





























































(1) The sum of the quarterly information presented may vary from the year-to-date information presented due to rounding.









(2) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework

for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results

for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2022 and 2021 for the fiscal 2023

and fiscal 2022 constant currency growth rate calculations presented, respectively, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.









































APPENDIX A

ORACLE CORPORATION

Q4 FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we use the non-GAAP measures indicated in the tables, which exclude certain business combination accounting entries and expenses related to acquisitions, as well as other significant expenses including stock-based compensation, that we believe are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and our future results. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is based in part on the performance of our business based on these non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

Stock-based compensation expenses : We have excluded the effect of stock-based compensation expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses, income tax effects and net income measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to the revenues earned during the periods presented and also believe it will contribute to the generation of future period revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. Stock-based compensation expenses will recur in future periods.

Amortization of intangible assets : We have excluded the effect of amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses, income tax effects and net income measures. Amortization of intangible assets is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of intangible assets will recur in future periods.

Acquisition related and other expenses; and restructuring expenses : We have excluded the effect of acquisition related and other expenses and the effect of restructuring expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses, income tax effects and net income measures. We incurred expenses in connection with our acquisitions and also incurred certain other operating expenses or income, which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. For all periods presented, acquisition related and other expenses consisted of personnel related costs for transitional and certain other employees, certain business combination adjustments including certain adjustments after the measurement period has ended, and certain other operating items, net. For fiscal 2022, acquisition related and other expenses substantially consisted of litigation related charges totaling $4.7 billion that we generally do not expect to recur, and we consider the $4.7 billion of litigation related charges to be outside our ordinary course of business based on the following considerations: (i) the unprecedented nature of the litigation related charges including the nature and size of the damages awarded; (ii) the dissimilarity of this litigation and related charges to recurring litigation of which we are a party in our normal business course for which any and all such charges are included in our GAAP operating results and non-GAAP measures; (iii) the complexity of the case; (iv) the counterparty involved; and (v) our expectation that litigation related charges of this nature will not recur in future periods; among other factors. Restructuring expenses consisted of employee severance and other exit costs. We believe it is useful for investors to understand the effects of these items on our total operating expenses. Although acquisition related and other expenses and restructuring expenses may diminish over time with respect to past acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives, we generally will incur certain of these expenses in connection with any future acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives.

