WHITE MOUNTAIN ANNOUNCES EXPANSION INTO GIRLS' FOOTWEAR

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WHITE MOUNTAIN, the footwear brand dedicated to offering classic styles with a focus on comfort at an accessible price point today announced that they are expanding into girls' footwear. Following its acquisition by American Exchange Group in January 2023, the White Mountain brand has quickly ventured into several exciting and diverse product categories, marking a significant departure from their exclusive focus on women's footwear for the past forty years.

Given the strong brand recognition that White Mountain has established in the women's footwear market, expanding into girls' footwear is a natural next step. This new product category allows the brands to cater to a broader audience and leverage their expertise to deliver stylish and comfortable footwear options for kids, further strengthening their position as a trusted, accessible and sought-after brand in the industry.

Over the past several years, White Mountain has received numerous requests from the brand's retail partners to expand their business to include a children's division. Following the brand's integration into American Exchange Group, they are now equipped with enhanced sourcing and marketing capabilities to successfully launch. The collection was designed to complement White Mountain's women's line, with styles inspired by the brand's most successful, fashion right constructions paired with whimsical and colorful uppers. Available sizes range from 11 to 5 and retail prices from $29.99-$49.99. The first collections are scheduled to be launched in Spring 2024 and will be available on the brand's e-commerce site: www.whitemountainshoes.com with retail and specialty stores to follow.

White Mountain' parent company, American Exchange Group which also owns the Aerosoles brand announced a soft launch into kids' footwear in January 2023. The collection was designed with "mommy and me" in mind, as many of the styles were 'mini-me' inspired versions from Aerosoles' successful women's line. The brand introduced a diverse assortment of casual and on-trend styles like mini lug sole combat boots and booties, winter boots with real shearling and sneakers. This aligns with American Exchange Group's mission to grow the business and expand the customer base of the brands that they acquire while consistently delivering trend right and comfortable designs to a wide range of consumers.

"For the past four decades, White Mountain has remained committed to delivering high-quality, comfortable footwear at affordable prices. This dedication and the tremendous opportunity for growth is what greatly attracted us to acquire the brand in January 2023. Expanding into girls' footwear is a pivotal moment for the White Mountain brand, enabling us to connect with a broader consumer base and establish new retail relationships. Our goal is to offer new and superior products that appeal to a diverse audience, ensuring people of all ages and genders can experience the comfort and style that our brand is renowned for" said Alen Mamrout CEO of American Exchange Group.

"Growing beyond women's footwear and entering a new market segment of girls footwear is very exciting for our brand. Our goal is to provide young girls with high-quality and on trend styles utilizing the same trusted heritage constructions that have made White Mountain a respected brand for the past 40 years. To help us promote and market this new collection, we have partnered with American Exchange Group's in-house digital marketing company; Giant Propeller. Their expertise and resources will help amplify our efforts to reach and engage our new target audience. We have also appointed Ian Eichin as the Vice President of this division and Aerosoles girls' footwear, reporting directly to me. Ian's experience in the US retail market and product sourcing knowledge, makes him the perfect addition. We are looking forward to this new chapter for the brand and anticipate much success from it," said Robert Geller, Chief Revenue Officer of White Mountain.

White Mountain Footwear Group is a footwear company dedicated to offering classic styles with a focus on comfort at an accessible price point for the past 40 years. www.whitemountainshoes.com

American Exchange Group is an industry leader in accessories design and manufacturing. By facilitating distribution to major retailers globally for our proprietary brands, custom private label brands and exclusive licensed brands, including footwear, tech wearables, watches, jewelry, handbags and fashion accessories, American Exchange Group raises the bar by disrupting status quo pricing while staying at the forefront of trends. www.axnygroup.com

Aerosoles is a leading global footwear company delivering high quality products with both fashion and performance to customers in over 40 countries around the world.

