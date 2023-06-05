Virtusa's nomination as a finalist in the 2023 SIIA CODiE Awards serves as a powerful affirmation of its position as a leading force in the healthcare industry.

Virtusa Named Finalist in Two Categories for the 2023 SIIA CODiE Awards Virtusa's nomination as a finalist in the 2023 SIIA CODiE Awards serves as a powerful affirmation of its position as a leading force in the healthcare industry.

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions is proud to announce its remarkable achievement as a finalist in not just one, but two categories of the prestigious 2023 SIIA CODiE Awards. This recognition serves as a testament to Virtusa's exceptional innovation, expertise, and unwavering dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions in the healthcare industry.

Virtusa Corporation (PRNewswire)

Virtusa has been shortlisted as a finalist in the following categories that highlight its commitment to driving transformative change through technology:

Best Healthcare Technology Solution category Smart Appeals and Grievance Processing -

Best Artificial Intelligence Solution in Healthcare category Next Gen Prior Authorization for Payers -

Being named a finalist in these highly competitive categories demonstrates Virtusa's commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering outstanding solutions that address the evolving needs of the healthcare industry.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be recognized as a finalist in not one, but two categories of the 2023 SIIA CODiE Awards," said Mallesh Kallary, Executive Vice President, SBU Head - Healthcare & Life Sciences, Virtusa. "This achievement is a testament to the brilliance and dedication of our team who consistently strive to deliver innovative solutions that make a positive impact in the healthcare sector."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media, and digital content industries, and are renowned for honoring excellence in software, information, and education technology.

The company's continued investment in research and development, coupled with its collaborative approach, enables Virtusa to co-create innovative solutions that address the unique challenges faced by healthcare organizations worldwide. Virtusa extends its gratitude to the SIIA CODiE Awards organizers and the judging panel for recognizing its contributions to the healthcare technology landscape.

To learn more about the Virtusa Healthcare latest innovation and our work, please visit: https://www.virtusa.com/industry/healthcare

To learn more about all finalists, please visit: https://siia.net/codie/codie-business-technology-categories/

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to celebrate the vision, talent, and advances in building quality products in the Tech Industry. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for Leading Innovation and Achieving Excellence. For more information, visit https://siia.net/CODiE .

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content, and publishing, and connects learners and educators. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today's challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better communication across the information ecosystem.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovative engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their businesses with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive the business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption. Discover more at:

Virtusa's Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @VirtusaCorp.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

Virtusa Media Contact:

Alex Nickols, Edelman

+1 (415) 430 8056

Alex.Nickols@edelman.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Virtusa Corporation