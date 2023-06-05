Barilla® Brings Ultimate Italian Vibes with "Summer of Pesto Collection"

Experience the tastes and scents of Italy right at home with Barilla's pesto-inspired summertime merch collection

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barilla, the world's leading pasta producer, is launching a new, limited-edition Summer of Pesto Collection to bring pesto lovers everything they need to summer like an Italian. Inspired by Barilla's delicious Creamy Genovese Pesto and Rustic Basil Pesto, the brand is releasing the special-edition collection just in time to celebrate the first day of summer.

The limited-edition offerings incorporate a custom print that is inspired by the iconic colors of Barilla Pesto and the distinct shape of the basil leaves, which not only pays homage to the traditional Italian style but represents the effortless Italian summer vibes that we all can experience by bringing them to our own backyard.

Within the collection, lucky foodies will find jars of Barilla's Creamy Genovese Pesto and Rustic Basil Pesto, a box of the brand's classic Elbow pasta cut (perfect for pesto pairing), and 4 on-trend, limited-edition items including:

A basil leaf-inspired inflatable snack tray for enjoying the taste of summer by the pool – nothing conjures the Mediterranean-lifestyle like relaxing in the pool with your favorite aperitivo and antipasti in tow!

A stylish bucket-hat to wear under the sun

A beach towel for lounging by the pool

A tote bag to hold necessary summer essentials

Recipe cards for pesto-inspired dishes including and Creamy Summer Pasta Salad, specially created by Barilla America's Head Chef Lorenzo Boni .

"Barilla knows first-hand how joyful and relaxing the summer in Italy is. With time for an aperitivo and a delicious meal shared with good friends, Italy's spirit especially comes alive in the summer," said Jennifer Ping, Marketing Director at Barilla Americas. "As Americans begin summering, we hope they embrace this same blissful experience Italians know so well - which is why we're introducing the Summer of Pesto Collection, a curated kit of essentials you can taste, touch, and wear all inspired by our delicious Pesto."

Known for its iconic pasta and Italian knowhow, Barilla's pesto varieties are crafted with the same careful and uncompromising approach to ingredients and recipes. Creamy Genovese Pesto and Rustic Basil Pesto are both made in Italy with fragrant Italian basil and freshly grated Italian cheeses, delivering an herbaceous aroma and bright taste with every bite – the perfect summer sauce. Creamy Genovese Pesto offers a smooth, creamy twist on classic pesto that's perfect for a range of pasta dishes, while Barilla's Rustic Basil Pesto brings traditional pesto flavors to a variety of recipes like flatbreads, pizzas, sandwiches and more. Both offer deep, robust flavors that are versatile and perfect for summertime recipes.

Your Chance to Summer like an Italian

Foodies looking to experience an Italian summer in their own backyard with this one-of-a-kind collection should visit BarillaSummerofPesto.com between June 5 at 10am ET through June 15 at 11:59pm ET to enter for their chance to win. The collection cannot be purchased separately and is available by giveaway only. For more information about Barilla products and popular pasta recipes, follow Barilla on Facebook (@BarillaUS) and Instagram (@BarillaUS) or visit www.barilla.com/en-us.

About the Barilla Group

Barilla is a family business, not listed on the Stock Exchange, chaired by the brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma in 1877. Today, Barilla is renowned in Italy and around the world for the excellence of its food products. With its brands – Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina and Vesta, Misko, Voiello, Academia Barilla, First, Catelli, Lancia, Splendor, Back To Nature and Pasta Evangelists – it advocates tasty, hearty and nutrition, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle.

When Pietro opened his shop 145 years ago, the main aim was to make good food. That principle has now become the Barilla way of doing business, with 8,700 people working for the company and a supply chain that shares its values and passion for quality.

The Group's commitment is to offer people the joy that good, well-made food can bring them, produced with selected ingredients from responsible supply chains, to contribute to a better present and future.

Since 1987, a historical archive has been collecting and preserving the company's 145-year history, now a resource open to all via the portal-museum www.archiviostoricobarilla.com . For further information, visit: www.barillagroup.com ; Twitter: @barillagroup; LinkedIn: Barilla Group; Instagram: @barillapeople.

