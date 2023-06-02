This Week in Health News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the state of workers' mental health and the FDA's request for easier-to-read medication information.
- Survey: Mental Health Worsens for 34% of US Workers
What's the culprit? Survey respondents say, among other factors, long hours and excessive workloads. For example, the survey found that nearly half who reported decreased mental health worked more than 50 hours per week.
- FDA Proposes New, Easy-to-Read Medication Guide for Patients, Patient Medication Information Studies have found that the current system for written information for prescription drugs and certain biological products can be confusing, conflicting, incomplete, or repetitive. Evidence suggests that more easy-to-read information can help patients reduce preventable adverse drug reactions and improve health outcomes.
- XtalPi Announces Collaboration with Lilly, Using AI + Robotics to Uncover First-in-class Therapeutics
Building upon existing success, XtalPi will work closely with the Lilly team to harness the power of its proven one-stop AI drug discovery solution to deliver a novel compound, which Lilly will pursue in clinical and commercial development.
- Addressing the Mental Health Crisis Facing Our Youth: Cincinnati Children's Takes a Proactive Approach
As the nation grapples with a childhood mental health crisis, leaders at Cincinnati Children's are sharing details of a years-long ongoing effort to move care further "upstream" so that more children can receive help before their problems become severe.
- Alzheimer's Association to Host Rallies in All 50 States to Make New Treatments for Alzheimer's Accessible
The Alzheimer's Association estimates that each day without access to FDA-approved treatments, more than 2,000 individuals with early-stage Alzheimer's transition to a more advanced stage of the disease where they are no longer eligible for treatment.
- OraPharma and Alex Rodriguez Team Up to Raise Awareness About the Importance of Managing Gum Disease
The Cover Your Bases campaign includes educational content about the disease and encourages patients to talk to their dentist about comprehensive treatment options. The campaign launch is timed to Oral Health Month recognized throughout June and features Alex as a patient ambassador.
- June is National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month
Migraine impacts more than forty-two million people in the United States and currently about half of the people with migraine are undiagnosed. Approximately 400,000 Americans experience cluster headaches, recognized as one of the most painful diseases a person can have.
- Ken Jeong and Sunrise Association Announce the National Launch of SunriseVX for Children with Cancer and Their Siblings
SunriseVX (Virtual eXperience), which begins on June 20th, is designed specifically for those children who are unable to attend physical camp, offering a flexible and accessible summer camp experience that caters to children in every time zone.
- 3M to invest nearly $150 million to advance capabilities in biopharma filtration technology The new investment will accelerate 3M's development and delivery of vital filtration equipment designed for bioprocessing, biological and small molecule pharmaceutical manufacturing applications, which will enable biotech customers to continue to innovate therapies used for the treatment of conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and certain cancers.
- Daytime TV Highlights Pop On Veneers to Celebrate National Smile Day 2023
Whether you have chips, gaps or missing teeth, Pop On is the quickest, easiest, pain-free solution to enhance your smile and it doesn't even require any dental work. All you need to do is answer one question to see if you're a candidate.
- BofA Report Finds 64% of Women Want Menopause-Specific Benefits, Yet Only 14% Believe Their Employer Recognizes the Need for Them
The underrecognized need for menopause-specific benefits comes as 20% of the workforce is in some phase of menopause transition and the number of post-menopausal women is expected to reach 1.1 billion by 2025 globally.
SOURCE PR Newswire