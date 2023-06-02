ORCA’S PATENT-PENDING KIC (KEEP IT COOL) UNIVERSAL BEVERAGE HOLDER HEADLINES NEW DRINKWARE LINEUP

ORCA Also Releasing New Stein, Barrel And Rita Options

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ORCA (Outdoor Recreation Company of America), a leading producer of roto-molded and soft-sided coolers and drinkware for people gathering together outdoors, announced its new summer lineup of drinkware headlined by the ORCA KIC (Keep It Cool) universal beverage holder. The new ORCA drinkware lineup features five barware additions: 28 Oz Stein, 8oz Rita, 24oz Double Barrel & 12oz Barrel, and the 12oz Football Barrel.

In a world that seems to be getting more complicated, ORCA just took the guesswork away when it comes to keeping your drink cool during summer camping and backyard get-togethers. The ORCA KIC is a patent-pending, first-of-its-kind, insulated beverage holder that accommodates 12 oz slim bottles and cans up to 16 oz without having to remove a top. The ORCA KIC is available in black, blaze orange, charcoal, navy, pearl and stainless exclusively at ORCAcoolers.com for $28 MSRP.

"ORCA is committed to making outdoor gatherings better through product innovation. The ORCA KIC allows the same beverage holder to hold any and all of your drinks for the night and keeps you focused on enjoying your company instead of searching through your gear to find the right holder for that next drink," says Billy Power, Brand Manager, ORCA. "Our new drinkware lineup aims to have your drink of choice at its most refreshing and convenient to you."

Also new from ORCA:

28 oz Stein (MRSP: $36)

Get a handle on your thirst with our 28oz STEIN that's a perfect fit for any hot or cold beverage.

Industry leading cold and heat retention

BPA-free whale tail flip lid

Available in 5 colors and finishes

Customizable with laser etching on sides or handle

8oz Rita (MRSP: $30)

ORCA's new RITA is ready to make the scene to keep your Marg' cold. Drop in our StepFit Straw and you're ready for the beach, poolside, or backyard BBQ!

Industry leading cold retention

BPA-free whale tail flip lid

Available in 5 colors and finishes

Customizable with laser etching

24oz Double Barrel & 12oz Barrel (MRSP: $34 & $28)

Kick off Game Day with one of our unique Barrels, which are perfect for whiskey, bourbon, or other mixed drinks. Each of our Woodgrain Barrels feature a realistic, textured finish that looks and feels like actual wood!

Industry leading cold and heat retention

24oz DOUBLE BARREL comes with BPA- free whale tail flip lid

12oz Original BARREL comes with BPA- free screw-on, spill proof whale tail flip lid

Available in 5 colors and finishes*

Customizable with laser etching or full color printing

ORCA is part of the Gathr Outdoors family of brands which is committed to making spending time together outdoors more comfortable and convenient. For more information on ORCA visit, www.ORCAcoolers.com For more information on Gathr Outdoors visit, www.GathrOutdoors.com .

About ORCA

ORCA was founded in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2012. The brand was created by outdoor enthusiasts for outdoor enthusiasts with the goal of creating an American made, roto-molded cooler that could beat out all the rest. Since then, ORCA has fulfilled that goal and taken it a step further with its selection of soft-sided coolers and outdoor drinkware. In addition, ORCA guarantees every one of its coolers for life. Whether you are a hunter, angler, camper, beach bum, soccer mom, sports fan, or anything in between, ORCA has something for all of life's adventures.

