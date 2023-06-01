Talent Solutions Right Management Launches PowerSuite™ Next for Career Transitions, the Ultimate Digital Platform for Outplacement

This new business-to-consumer platform provides talent career development and outplacement services with personalized virtual coaching, curated self-help resources, upskilling, and job matching.

MILWAUKEE, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Solutions Right Management, a global leader in outplacement and career management solutions and part of the ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) family of brands, has launched PowerSuite™ Next for Career Transitions, its new digital solution for transforming and enhancing the outplacement experience and offering people the best possible outcomes during their career transition.

"Following significant hiring activity over the last two years, many companies are now reorganizing. Helping people transition smoothly to new positions outside the organization is not only the right thing to do, but also critical to mitigating risk and protecting an employer's brand," Right Management Global Senior Vice President Caroline Pfeiffer Marinho said. "With the launch of the Next platform, we now have an elevated career transition experience that incorporates top-notch technology, content, and coaching. This will provide individuals with the support they need to identify the best opportunities to progress and transition their careers."

Next consolidates all of Right Management's market-leading outplacement services into one global platform that enables organizations to offer a consistent and equal level of support, while providing a seamless experience to their departing employees wherever they are in the world. This creates greater flexibility for solution delivery, improving the user experience, and making it easier to capture and leverage program data. Combining expert career coaching with innovative technology and skilling, means it is:

Personalized : Ensuring content is uniquely relevant to every candidate's career goals and learning preferences.

Insightful : Empowering candidates with detailed self and market insights on which to make informed career choices.

Dynamic: Creating a seamless digital experience which adapts to a candidate's needs as they progress through their custom program.

Key functionality of the Next platform includes the ability to schedule and facilitate career coaching, access to a wide library of expert career self-help resources, the capability to search open jobs and analyze fit to roles, and more.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 70 countries and territories and has done so for 75 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity – as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2023 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 14th time – all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP TALENT SOLUTIONS RIGHT MANAGEMENT

Talent Solutions combines our leading global offerings RPO, TAPFIN-MSP, and Right Management to help organizations address their complex workforce needs. Talent Solutions leverages our deep industry expertise and understanding of what talent wants to provide end-to-end, data-driven capabilities across the talent lifecycle. From talent attraction and acquisition to upskilling, development, and retention, we provide seamless delivery, leveraging best-in-breed technology, and extensive workforce insights across multiple countries at scale. Right Management, part of the ManpowerGroup® family of companies which also includes Manpower and Experis, is our global talent management offering for outplacement, career management, and leader development solutions.

