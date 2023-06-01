Novavax to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its novel Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced that it will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference.
Conference Details:
Fireside Chat
Date:
Thursday, June 8, 2023
Time:
9:00 – 9:25 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)
Location:
New York, NY
Moderator:
Roger Song, M.D., CFA, Equity Research Analyst – Biotechnology
Novavax participants:
John C. Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer and
Filip Dubovsky, M.D., President, Research and Development
Conference
Event:
Investor Meetings
Date:
Thursday, June 8, 2023
Recordings
A replay of the recorded fireside session will be available through the Events and Presentations page of the Company's website at ir.novavax.com for 30 days from the date of the conference.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. Focused on the world's most urgent health challenges, Novavax is currently evaluating vaccines for COVID, influenza, and COVID and influenza combined. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.
