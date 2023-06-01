Dr. Robin Edwards and Dr. David Ferry join Dragonfly's Clinical Leadership Team to help Manage its Growing Clinical Pipeline

Six Dragonfly-developed drugs are presently in the clinic.

WALTHAM, Mass., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc., today announced it has expanded its clinical leadership team with the addition of Dr. Robin Edwards, previously Global Head of Translational Sciences at Daiichi Sankyo and Head of Translational at Bristol Myers Squibb, and Dr. David Ferry, previously Head of GI Oncology at Eli Lilly.

"The encouraging clinical results we are seeing with our three internally owned drug programs, and our plan to rapidly expand our clinical footprint over the next several years, are leading us to double the size of our clinical team in 2023," said Bill Haney, Dragonfly's CEO and co-founder. "Robin and David, who will run Translational Medicine and Clinical Development in Oncology, respectively, are fantastic additions to the Dragonfly team."

Earlier this year, Dr. Joe Eid, who led Merck's pioneering clinical development of KEYTRUDA® and was also previously Head of Global Medical Affairs at BMS, joined Dragonfly as President of Research and Development.

Dragonfly's growing clinical pipeline includes a Phase 1/2 Study of DF1001, an immune modulating TriNKET® targeting HER2, a Phase 1 study of its novel interleukin-12 (IL12) cyotkine DF6002, a Phase 1 study of its DF9001 TriNKET targeting EGFR for solid tumor cancers, and a fourth wholly-owned cytokine program planned to file IND this year. Including partnered assets, there are presently six total Dragonfly-developed drugs in clinical studies, worldwide.

"We are delighted that Robin and David have joined Dragonfly," said Dr. Joe. Eid, President of Research and Development at Dragonfly. "Their impressive accomplishments and deep experience in drug development will be invaluable in managing our novel drug candidates in the clinic, supporting our partner programs with existing collaborators BMS, Merck, AbbVie and Gilead – which presently include three Dragonfly developed TriNKET programs that are in the clinic – and expanding our portfolio of wholly-owned clinical assets."

