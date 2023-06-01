The Conference Board Launches Peer-to-Peer Councils for US Public Company Directors

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board is launching Corporate Director Councils exclusively for those who hold leadership positions on the boards of US public companies. Councils are invitation-only, peer-led communities of senior executives who come together to exchange knowledge, accelerate career development, and advance their function.

The four separate Councils will serve board chairs/lead independent directors, and the chairs of nominating/governance, compensation/talent, and audit/risk/finance committees. The Councils will meet throughout the year under the Chatham House Rule, so Members can talk with peers in confidence about issues, explore solutions, and develop lasting and valuable relationships. Each invitation-only Council will be limited to 30 Members who have similar leadership roles on their boards.

In addition, Council Members will have unlimited access to cutting-edge insights and the opportunity to participate in programs from The Conference Board, which has been convening corporate leaders for more than 100 years.

The new Councils come at a time when boards need to partner even more closely with management in charting the company's course in a sustainable and responsible manner that promotes the long-term welfare of the firm and its stakeholders, while being mindful of the company's broader impact on society and the environment. Companies are seeking to deliver sustained and superior operating and financial performance against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, geopolitical instability, increasing regulation, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and political polarization, all while facing rising scrutiny and expectations from investors and other stakeholders.

"Corporations need a place where their directors–especially those who serve in leadership positions–can turn to for trusted information and insights that will constructively contribute to the boardroom," said Paul Washington, Executive Director of The Conference Board ESG Center. "Our Corporate Director Council program offers a whole new level of experience for board members beyond traditional board education or certification programs. Making these Councils all the more valuable is the internationally renowned group of corporate leaders with significant board-level experience who will be leading them."

What sets the Councils apart:

Quality discussions with true peers: Councils will be composed exclusively of experienced directors from leading public companies who meet under the Chatham House Rule.

Unmatched resources: Councils will have access to the global resources produced by The Conference Board, as well as internal and external experts across disciplines, to help inform their discussions.

A trusted, no-sales environment: The Conference Board has been a reliable, non-partisan, non-profit partner for the business community for more than 100 years. There will be no implicit or explicit pressure to buy other services.

Council Members set their own agenda: Council Members will help set the agendas for the sessions, ensuring that the Councils focus on timely, relevant topics.

Broader impact: Director Council discussions will also help inform the broader work of The Conference Board, which in turn shapes public policy and industry practice.

