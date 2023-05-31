HospisRx Expands Its Patient-Focused Services for Hospice with HRx Mobile App Launch and New Medical Advisory Board Member

GAINESVILLE, Ga., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HospisRx, a Hospice Pharmacy Benefits Manager with a community focus, announces the launch of its new mobile app and the addition of Dr. Donald F. D'Aquila to its Medical Advisory Board. The company promises its clients accessible and personalized Hospice Pharmacy Benefits with urgent local medication access, dynamic clinical support, and unparalleled customer service. By utilizing a patient-centric approach, HospisRx builds its services on supporting Hospice clinical teams to allow more time for patient care.

HospisRx mobile app, HRx Mobile, is now available for download through the Apple Store and Google Play. HRx Mobile was built from the ground up with the provider in mind by assisting with clinical efficiency and utilizing the newest technology and security for phone or tablet. With or without an EMR integration, the seamless HospisRx workflow allows nurses to easily complete pharmacy ordering within one intuitive application. Minimal patient data input is required to help minimize the time spent on the app to complete a prescription. To eliminate multiple logins, HRx e-Prescribing is embedded directly into HRx Mobile. The user will not be sent to a third-party application or website to place their non-controlled medication orders to the pharmacy.

"The ability to integrate technology, and in the near future AI, to help with some of the tasks Hospice struggles with in their daily workflows is critical to their success," explains David Clapp, EVP, Strategic Development at HospisRx. "The service offerings we are building at HospisRx are being created in a different way than other Hospice PBMs. We believe in innovation to help our clients and ultimately to help their patients get the care they need."

Along with the release of its app, HospisRx is pleased to welcome Donald F. D'Aquila PharmD, BCGP, RRT to its Medical Advisory Board where he will provide leadership and optimization of value-based clinical solutions. Dr. D'Aquila leverages his knowledge as a Board Certified Geriatric PharmD and specializes in Pain, Hospice, and Palliative medicine. He found his passionate for end-of-life care through his experience as a Respiratory Care Practitioner in adult and neonatal critical care settings. As a member of the Advisory Board, he provides high-level guidance on Hospice formulary development, expert symptom management, and consultative service lines. Dr. D'Aquila will be a resource for HospisRx partners and will help to provide the most innovative, cost-effective inpatient and home-based Hospice pharmacy solutions.

About HospisRx

HospisRx offers pharmacy benefits customized and tailored to Hospice and Palliative Care. We support medication access with a robust network of more than 75,000 pharmacies across the country. With an executive team with more than 75 years in the Hospice and Palliative Care sector, we offer solutions to eliminate the bottlenecks in Hospice workflows. HospisRx offers dynamic Hospice pharmacy and clinical coaching services, including CMS rule guidance, on-demand therapeutic alternative guidance, and COPs/IDG support. Learn more at www.hospisrx.com.

View original content:

SOURCE HospisRx