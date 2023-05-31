Creative Medical Technology Holdings Announces Successful Completion of the First Phase of its Program with Greenstone Biosciences, Inc. to Develop Next Generation iPSC Pipeline for ImmCelz® Immunotherapy Platform

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Announces Successful Completion of the First Phase of its Program with Greenstone Biosciences, Inc. to Develop Next Generation iPSC Pipeline for ImmCelz® Immunotherapy Platform

PHOENIX, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. ("Creative Medical Technology" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CELZ), a biotechnology company focused on a regenerative approach to immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, gynecology, and orthopedics, today announced that it has received confirmation that Greenstone Biosciences Inc. in Palo Alto, CA has successfully developed a human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) pipeline for the Company's ImmCelz® platform.

In June 2022, the Company announced its collaboration with Greenstone Biosciences Inc. on this project, called the iPScelz™ program, to enable the Company to increase its scalability for the ImmCelz® Immunotherapy Platform at a lower cost and continue its drug discovery program using artificial intelligence.

Dr. Joseph C. Wu, co-founder of Greenstone Biosciences, remarked, "This milestone sets the foundation for a continued collaboration that translates our expertise in iPSC technology to accelerate therapies that improve patient care – fast-tracking bench to bedside." Dr. Wu is the Director of the Stanford Cardiovascular Institute and the Simon H. Stertzer, MD, Professor of Medicine & Radiology at Stanford University.

Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of the Company, commented, "We are excited that our work with Dr. Joseph Wu and the Greenstone team at Alexandria Center for Life Sciences (ACLS) has resulted in very rapid and positive results that help accelerate our next generation pipeline. Greenstone's extensive experience in the development of iPSC technologies brings independent validation to the iPScelz™ program. We estimate that the development of this cell line will save the Company two to three years in research and development time along with associated expenses. The final iPScelz™ results in a viral-free cell line which has great potential for differentiation into therapeutic biologics both for the cellular and cell-free programs along with targeted drug discovery."

About ImmCelz®

ImmCelz®, which is protected by trade secrets and published U.S. patents, utilizes adult stem cells derived from qualified donors to endow specific properties to the patient's immune cells. After the patient's harvested cells are incubated with the Company's cell-free reprogramming "cocktail", the cells are re-injected back into the patient. These "supercharged" cells subsequently "educate" other cells of the immune system to stop attacking the body, while preserving the ability to attack foreign pathogens.

About Greenstone Biosciences

Greenstone Biosciences, Inc. (Palo Alto, CA) is a biotechnology company co-founded by Joseph C. Wu, MD, PhD and Jade Chao, JD, MPH. The biotech company specializes in clinical genomics, iPSC technology, AI/ML, and drug development. Greenstone has extensive knowledge and expertise in generating patient-derived human iPSCs and differentiate to numerous cell types for disease modeling and drug discovery. For further information, please visit www.greenstonebio.com.

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology company dedicated to the advancement of identifying and translating novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, gynecology, and orthopedics and is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol CELZ. For further information about the Company, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming clinical trials and laboratory results, marketing efforts, funding, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. See the periodic and other reports filed by Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

