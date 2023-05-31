Canopy Publishes Research at 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Demonstrating the Impact of ePROs in Identifying Patients at Risk of Early Treatment Discontinuation

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy, the first Intelligent Care Platform for oncology, today announced results from a 21-month, real-world study demonstrating that electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePROs) can help identify common side effects in lung cancer patients receiving immunotherapy, both as monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy. The Identification of key symptomatic differences in patients with shorter duration of therapy could suggest that aggressive early management can extend time on therapy, leading to improved outcomes.

"This study demonstrates that ePROs can provide important insights into the patient experience." —Michael Kolodziej, MD

The results of the multi-site study of 172 patients were selected for online publication at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting in Chicago, Illinois on June 2-6, 2023.

The study analyzed reports submitted by lung cancer patients through Canopy's ePRO platform across three community oncology practices. Patients included in the study received PD1/PDL1 (IO), started treatment between September 2020 and June 2022, and submitted at least two ePRO reports during treatment.

Key findings demonstrated that Canopy's ePRO solution can:

Identify common side effects across therapies: Regardless of treatment type, patients receiving less than 6 months of therapy were more likely to report severe symptoms than those on treatment for 6 months or longer.

Enable care teams to identify at-risk patients earlier: The presence of early symptoms may indicate a patient population at high risk of early treatment discontinuation.

Impact on patient experience and outcomes: The Identification of key symptomatic differences in patients with shorter duration of therapy could suggest that aggressive early management can extend time on therapy, leading to improved outcomes.

"The side effect profile of immunotherapy in the clinical trial setting has been extensively studied, but the evaluation of patient-reported symptoms in the real world has been limited until now," said lead author Michael Kolodziej, MD, Head of Medical Oncology at Canopy. "This study demonstrates that ePROs can provide important insights into the patient experience and help identify those who may be at risk of discontinuing treatment early."

Canopy presented research at the 2022 ASCO Meeting demonstrating up to 45% higher treatment persistence and a 22% reduction in ER visits and hospitalizations for patients utilizing ePROs. The Journal of Oncology Practice also published findings on the large-scale implementation of Canopy's ePRO platform, showing 88% patient engagement at 6 months.

Additional studies that further explore Canopy's ability to improve patient outcomes while reducing the burden for medical staff and operational teams are in progress.

About Canopy

Canopy provides oncology practices with a comprehensive platform for all the care that happens between visits. Canopy's multi-channel ePRO and remote triage system enables practices to identify and prioritize patients who need help, standardize and resolve their issues using intelligent software, and generate new revenue streams from value-based care. For more information, visit: www.canopycare.us or contact us.

