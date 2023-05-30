Univar Solutions Expands Food Ingredients Portfolio with Addition of Rovitaris Plant-Based Proteins from ICL

New agreement aims to increase plant-based protein ingredient options for food ingredients customers in the United States and Canada

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, announced today that it has been selected as a distributor of ICL's Rovitaris textured plant proteins in North America. The companies currently have a distribution agreement for other ICL specialty food solutions, including phosphate and food ingredients.

"We are excited to continue developing our relationship with ICL and include their plant-based proteins in our specialty ingredients portfolio," said Kevin Hack, global vice president of food ingredients for Univar Solutions. "Not only does this arrangement provide us broader product representation with a strategic supplier, it enhances our food portfolio with complimentary protein products and enables us to better support meat alternative food producers. Both ICL and Univar Solutions are dedicated to improving sustainable food options and are an essential part of the global food supply chain."

In addition to their health and sustainability-related benefits, plant-based food innovations have helped satisfy new diets, food market trends, and concerns changing taste preferences. From specialty ingredient innovation to recipe testing, food brands of all sizes turn to Foodology by Univar Solutions for help tackling product development challenges. The organization's knowledgeable in-house scientists refresh and develop formulas to enhance the efficacy of products through its food solution centers and test kitchens while working toward the Company's mission of keeping people healthy, fed, clean, and safe.

"We're excited to be expanding our relationship with Univar Solutions in North America to include plant-based proteins," said Paul Petersen, global alternative proteins leader for ICL. "ICL has more than a century of experience, and we are committed to creating impactful solutions to humanity's sustainability challenges in the global food markets. At ICL, we contribute to food security through a broad array of innovative solutions, including sustainable fertilizers, alternative proteins, and other products, which reduce food waste by enabling a longer shelf life."

Foodology by Univar Solutions' food ingredients expertise and expansive portfolio provides customers with access to innovative ingredients for next generation products, formulation know-how, supply chain network, sustainable solutions, and technical expertise in the dairy, beverages, bakery, meat and poultry, and snacks space. ICL's Rovitaris portfolio is comprised of plant-based protein ingredients, which provide texture, stability, and flavor profiles for a variety of vegan food applications and consumer products, such as plant-based burgers and milks.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is leading global commodity and specialty chemical distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About ICL

ICL Group Ltd. is a leading global specialty minerals company, which creates impactful solutions for humanity's sustainability challenges in the food, agriculture and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its global professional workforce, and its sustainability focused R&D and technological innovation capabilities, to drive the company's growth across its end markets. ICL shares are dual listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs more than 12,500 people worldwide, and its 2021 revenues totaled approximately $7 billion. Learn more at icl-group.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

