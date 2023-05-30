Mohegan Goes All In for its Annual Hot Summer Fun Celebrations Internationally Across Two Countries

Fans to welcome the summer season with live entertainment, cash and prize giveaways

UNCASVILLE, Conn., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan is heating up for its annual Hot Summer Fun celebrations, and there are endless activities and giveaways in-store. From sunrise to sunset, destinations across Mohegan's enterprise have planned unforgettable moments featuring all-new venues to party at, bigger prizes to win, and jammed packed live performance lineups. Join Mohegan Sun, Mohegan Pennsylvania, Mohegan Casino Las Vegas, ilani, Resorts Casino Hotel, Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara all season long for the ultimate toast to summer 2023.

KICKOFF EVENTS

At the brand's flagship resort, Mohegan Sun, the holiday weekend kicked off with the opening of the highly anticipated Sun Patio Bar, a brand-new 2,100 square foot outdoor patio and 50-foot full-service bar, complete with six hi-definition screens and outdoor seating. Guests 21 or older can enjoy refreshing drink specials, tasty meals from onsite food trucks and live music on Fridays from 6:00 p.m. to Midnight during Hot Summer Fun Party on the Sun Patio dates. Bar service will also be available Saturdays Noon to Midnight and Sundays Noon to 9:00 p.m. Make the most of summer nights with comfortable seating, delicious drink specials and warm fire pits at the Sun Patio Bar!

Mohegan Pennsylvania will celebrate beginning Saturday, July 1, with live harness racing at Pocono Downs at Mohegan Pennsylvania with a twist! This family-friendly event will feature live camel and ostrich races in addition to activities such as face painting, balloon art and food trucks including Jitty Joe's Ice Cream. The event will spotlight the FSB Initiative for our veterans and local charities including Marley's Mission.

Celebrating 45 years of Hot Summer Fun, Resorts Casino Hotel kicked off Memorial Day weekend with an iconic beach ball drop on the Atlantic City Boardwalk and many outdoor activities will occur throughout the property this summer. Located on the Jersey Shore, sit back and sip on drinks from Wet Willie's, Margaritaville and more!

The outdoor excitement continues at the Backyard BBQ at Fallsview Casino Resort with live music, and a food and drink market that will occur every Thursday until August 31. Guests can also experience a night of artisan cocktails and indoor/outdoor entertainment every Friday and Saturday at After Dark at R5 from May 19 to June 30.

Ilani in Washington starts off with a weekend full of flames and flavor at ilani BBQ Fest. Sample and savor the best barbeque favorites as some of the nation's top pitmasters show off their chops in one epic, sauce-filled weekend Thursday, June 8 through Sunday, June 11.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Hot Summer Fun wouldn't be complete without all sorts of live entertainment. Mohegan Pennsylvania's Party on the Patio series occurs every Thursday throughout the summer and Mohegan Sun hosts Party on the Sun Patio every Friday, where tribute bands for acts such as Zac Brown, DMB, Queen, Bruce Springsteen, and more will take the stage, giving guests the show of a lifetime. Guests can catch their favorite artists across multiple properties this summer with a spectacular performance lineup for the season.

DAILY PROMOTIONS

To heat things up, Momentum members can participate in a new promotion every day of the week. Guests can sign up for Mohegan Sun's free rewards program at any Player's Club booth across properties.

Mohegan Sun

As a new offer this year, Momentum members who bring a friend to create a new rewards account Monday through Friday will receive $10 in Free Slot Play for themselves and their (new) guest.

More Money Mondays – Members can win their share of $10,000 cash. Every Monday from June 26 to August 28 , one member will be randomly selected every 60 minutes between 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET to win $1,000 cash, totaling 10 winners on Mondays during the eligible period

Catchin' Rays Tuesdays – Mohegan Sun is giving away up to $500,000 with Summer Sun Spin to Win on The Shops Concourse! 10 winners will be selected each Tuesday from June 27 to August 29 , between 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Wild Winning Wednesdays – From June 28 to August 30 , guests will earn Double Momentum Dollars while playing their favorite slots and guests playing table games, stadium gaming, poker or wagering in Race Book will earn Double Status Points!

Thrills & Chills Thursdays – Guests can win their share of $10,000 Momentum Dollars. From 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. , visitors can play their favorite slots, table games, stadium games or in the Race Book or Poker Room to compete against fellow Status Level members. Five winners per Status Level each Thursday!

Fun in the Sun Fridays – At 10:00 a.m. , the first 1,000 Momentum members to visit the Play+ Event Center will receive a free Hot Summer Fun T-shirt. From 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. , guests can arrive at the Sun Patio to enjoy all the best spots for 21+ activities, food trucks, drink specials, fire pits and live music from tribute bands

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Mondays – Promotion to vary each Monday where guests can receive promotional drawing entry multipliers, Status Point multipliers, dining vouchers, Free Slot Play or gifts

Tuesdays – The first 500 Momentum members to earn one Status Point will receive a FREE commemorative Hot Summer Fun t-shirt. New designs each week to collect all nine!

Wednesdays ­– Visitors who earn four Status Points will receive a $15 dining voucher redeemable at their favorite Mohegan Pennsylvania restaurants

Thursdays – Guests who claimed their Hot Summer Fun t-shirt can swipe their Momentum card at a Promotional Kiosk to receive $20 Free Slot Play

Fridays – On July 7 , 14, and 21, guests who earn five Status Points will be eligible to play Press for Cash to win up to $1,000,000 in Free Slot Play and gift prizes

Saturdays in August – Guests who earn five Status Points will be eligible to play Fishin' for a Fortune to win up to $1,000,000 in Free Slot Play and gift card prizes

Sundays – Guests who earn three Status Points can participate in a slot tournament and try to win their session for Cash and Free Slot Play prizes!

Mohegan Casino Las Vegas

Multiplier Monday – Guests can receive multiple Status Points and Momentum Dollars upon entry

Taquitos Tuesday – Leap, Ascent and Soar members will receive one order of avocado and roasted corn taquitos at – Leap, Ascent and Soar members will receive one order of avocado and roasted corn taquitos at Casa Calavera

Ice Cream Wednesdays – Members will receive one scoop of ice cream at – Members will receive one scoop of ice cream at Afters Ice Cream

Thirsty Thursdays – Members will receive one margarita from – Members will receive one margarita from Heat and Desert Star

Fallsview Casino Resort/Casino Niagara

Instant Win Mondays – Momentum members can swipe their card at a kiosk at either property from Noon to 8:00 p.m. to instantly win up to $250 Momentum Dollars

Play N Go Slot Tournament – From 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesdays at Casino Niagara, all Momentum members can participate in one 30-minute complimentary tournament session. Top prize $500 Free Play awarded each session. Registration begins at 11:00 a.m.

Drive into Summer – On Wednesdays throughout July at Casino Niagara, and on Wednesdays in August at Fallsview Casino Resort, every hour from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. one patron will be selected to win cash or Free Play during the Hot Seat Stage Promotion. One winner each day will qualify for the grand prize giveaway on August 30 . Momentum members are also able to swipe their Momentum card at a promotional kiosk to instantly win $50 Momentum Dollars during the Instant Win Promotion. A Swipe Promotion will occur on Tuesday through Thursday where Momentum members can swipe once daily at a promotional kiosk for their chance to win an entry into the grand prize giveaway on August 30 . Draw will occur on Wednesdays

Car Grand Prize Giveaway – On August 30 , wild card draws will occur for additional qualifiers hourly from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Momentum members can still get Instant Win and at 7:00 p.m. , the previous Hot Seat and Swipe Promotion qualifiers will be invited back to participate to win a brand new 2023 Lexus RX 350 Hybrid

Resorts Casino Hotel

T-Shirt Series Giveaway - On Mondays, invited guests will win a t-shirt for the chance to get spotted wearing the shirt by a prize patrol employee to win a prize!

Themed Mystery Money Kiosk Game – On Tuesdays, guests can test their mystery-solving skills where players will receive a guaranteed $10 or more and could win up to $4,500

The Summer Gift Series – On selected Wednesdays and Thursdays invited players will win a gift

Rolling 45 Fridays – Every hour from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. , Resorts Casino Hotel will choose five lucky guests to roll the dice at the Craps table. Depending on the roll, guests can win up to $4,500 . Players can participate in the All Summer Earning beginning Saturday, May 27 through Sunday, September 3 and roll 45 to win $1,000,000! $100,000 will be offered in prizes plus a chance to roll for $1 million

Disco Inferno will be playing in the Superstar Theater every Sunday at 8:00 p.m. , and at Lounge 78 guests can enjoy a retro pop-up bar all summer long featuring drink specials, live entertainment, celebrity tributes, Sunday bar bingo, trivia nights, karaoke and more!

ilani

FREE T-Shirt Fridays – every Friday, starting at 8:00 a.m. , ilani will give out a unique Hot Summer Fun t-shirt

$200,000 Hot Summer Nights – Every Thursday, ilani is turning the lights down low and the prizes up, with $1,000 Hot Seats every 20 minutes from 7:00 p.m. to 9:40 p.m. and a $5,000 grand prize at 10:00 p.m.!

Rooftop Tribute Series – every Friday, starting June 16 , guests can grab a drink, enjoy the warm summer night air and get the weekend started with a featured tribute band on the garage rooftop

To learn more, please visit mohegangaming.com/hsf.

