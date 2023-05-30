Infrastructure Engineering Inc. and Affiliates Announces New Shareholders

CHICAGO, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure Engineering Inc. and Affiliates (IEI), an award-winning design, construction inspection and program management consulting firm, today announced the addition of three new shareholders. "IEI's new shareholders are talented professionals that will drive long-term value creation," said Michael Sutton, IEI's Chief Executive Officer. Kashif Khan, IEI's President, commented, "I'm thrilled that IEI's new owners are seasoned engineers that have made unique contributions to the success of the firm. IEI is poised for a bright future, and I look forward to collaborating with these additional owners to ensure that IEI reaches its full potential."

Infrastructure Engineering Inc. announces new shareholders, Ken Smorynski , Aaron Patterson , and Maike Rodriguez .

IEI's additional owners are:

Ken Smorynski, PE, SE is a licensed professional engineer and structural engineer in Illinois and is a 10-year veteran of the firm with nearly 30 years of professional experience. In his current role as Vice President – Illinois, he is responsible for staff development, business development, client relations, contract management and day to day activities of design, construction engineering and inspection, and program management teams.

Aaron Patterson, PE is a registered professional engineer in Illinois and has more than 15 years of A/E/C industry experience with over a decade at IEI. As IEI's Vice President of Business Development (BD), Aaron is responsible for IEI's local and national business development strategy, working with its six offices to enhance client relationships, market growth and bottom-line performance.

Maike Rodriguez, PE has nearly 20 years of transportation experience with a 6-year tenure at IEI and is a licensed professional engineer in New York and New Jersey. As Vice President of Operations – New York and New Jersey, he oversees IEI's design, program management and construction inspection staff along with the day-to-day operations across both states.

About Infrastructure Engineering, Inc. and Affiliates:

Infrastructure Engineering, Inc. and Affiliates (IEI) is a multi-disciplinary consulting firm that focuses on the delivery of design engineering, program management, and construction engineering and inspection services. IEI cultivates diverse types of engineering projects from conception and planning through implementation. The firm's goal is to create sustainable infrastructure necessary to build and connect communities, improve quality of life, and encourage economic development. IEI is a DBE/MBE certified firm. Visit IEI's website at www.infrastructure-eng.com for more information.

