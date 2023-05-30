Flint Hills Resources partners with Gravitate to revolutionize their customer service offerings.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravitate is proud to announce the release of its custom software built for Flint Hills Resources, FHR Connect (https://connect.fhr.com). The platform serves as a portal solution for wholesale fuel customers, allowing them to access market prices, invoices, bills of lading, and product allocations. The launch of this portal is the first step in Flint Hills Resources' multi-year plan to strengthen customer relations through an enhanced digital presence, providing resources for customer-facing employees and all account touchpoints.

Gravitate – the gold-standard for fuel logistics software specializing in AI-enabled collaboration and decision support – develops solutions that help suppliers connect with customers in ways that give direct access to data for better control of an otherwise turbulent market space. Flint Hills started with Gravitate's proprietary refined product customer portal solution, allowing them to give wholesale fuel customers 24/7 access to vital resources and data. This streamlines customer business operations, while also freeing up Flint Hills' customer-facing teams to focus on nurturing new and existing relationships with key accounts.

With the first phase of the portal in users' hands, Flint Hills Resources and Gravitate surveyed employees and wholesale fuel customers to ensure the new solution was hitting on all current needs while creating space for scaling in the future. Feedback in hand, they initiated next steps: an upgraded system further tailored to Flint Hills's business needs. The new portal includes vital business tools such as access to bills of lading, invoice data, rack and contract prices, allocation-viewing, and customer messages. These custom engineered features have already proven to enhance user experiences, optimize operations, and create avenues for more efficient engagement for both Flint Hills Resources and their clients.

Todd Craig, Executive Vice President Refined Products & Asphalt, noted "Our customers have been very positive about the new FHR Connect portal and all its offerings. We're excited about a potential second phase, which will bring even more flexibility to our customers and new ways for our salespeople to meet the needs of their customers."

This second phase is currently in its beginning stages, which will enable FHR Connect to evolve into a one-stop-shop for customers, while allowing the company's sales personnel to meet the needs of their customers more efficiently.

If you're in the energy and commodity industries and you're ready to power on software that empowers your business, visit https://gravitate.energy/.

Gravitate is a software company which provides AI-enabled collaboration and decision support solutions in the refined fuels value chain. Gravitate helps c-store operators, fuel wholesalers, distributors, and refiners get more from their supply chains. With solutions born out of true business problems, their software optimizes supply and logistics, reduces costs, automates processes, and better engages customers.

