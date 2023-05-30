Cetera's Chief Operating Officer Shines at SIFMA's Securities Industry Institute Women in Finance Panel

Industry experts share perspectives on fostering and empowering women professionals in finance.

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions can optimize professional control and value creation, is proud to announce the success of Chief Operating Officer, Tom Gooley, who participated as a panelist at the SIFMA and SII Wharton Aresty Institute's Women in Securities Finance Event. The panel discussion concentrated on the pivotal role the SII program plays in shaping the next generation of leaders in the financial services industry.

Consisting of SII's board of trustees and industry thought leaders, the panel explored the importance of fostering and empowering women professionals in securities finance. Gooley shared his insights and perspectives on SII's impact on the development of future leaders in the field. Cetera has been at the forefront of fostering an inclusive workplace culture and promoting gender diversity within the financial services sector, which aligns with SII's core mission of advancing opportunities for women professionals in finance.

"It was an honor to participate in this important discussion and I appreciate the opportunity to share my perspective with SIFMA and SII," Gooley said. "SII is truly shaping the future of our industry by equipping talented individuals with the skills and resources they need to excel. At Cetera, we remain dedicated to fostering diversity, inclusion, and empowering women in finance, and we look forward to furthering the progress of this work in collaboration with SIFMA and SII."

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 8,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees approximately $330 billion in assets under administration and $116 billion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2023. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 21,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

