BEST Inc. Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

The Company Plans to Reach Group Profitability by the End of 2023

HANGZHOU, China, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and Southeast Asia, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Johnny Chou, Founder, Chairman and CEO of BEST, commented, "We delivered exceptionally strong financial improvements in the first quarter of 2023 despite the traditionally slow first quarter and lingering impact from COVID. We significantly improved our bottom line by narrowing our net loss by 32.2% year over year, with BEST Supply Chain Management delivering profitability for the quarter and BEST Freight turning profitable in February and March.

"We have seen a strong recovering trend in consumer consumption post-COVID pandemic and demand for Freight services is increasing. In addition, many enterprises are developing into multiple sales channels to expand their market coverage and the demand for integrated logistics service partners with higher-level service capabilities is escalating. Our dedication to service quality, digital transformation, and customer satisfaction in the past quarters have made us more resilient and placed BEST in a strong position to quickly respond to the increasing market demand.

"During the first quarter, BEST Freight's recovery accelerated with total Freight volume growing by 5.1% year over year. This uptick has continued in April with volume further increased by 20.3% year over year and this growth momentum is expected to continue throughout 2023. BEST Supply Chain Management maintained robust growth as well. In the first quarter, its revenue increased by 7.7% year over year and its gross margin expanded to 8.2%.

"As economy in the Southeast Asia recovered rapidly, the volume of its e-commerce business also surged and boosted the growth of cross-border activities. With our adjusted business strategy and realigned organization, BEST Global has significantly enhanced its service capabilities and became more resilient to take on this growing market opportunity. In the first quarter, BEST Global's cross-border volume increased by 60% quarter over quarter and its parcel volume started the fast recovering trend.

"Moving through 2023, we are confident that our commitment to operational excellence, combined with the synergistic opportunities across our core business lines will improve BEST's overall competitive position and drive sustainable growth and profitability," concluded Mr. Chou.

Gloria Fan, BEST's Chief Financial Officer, added, "With effective cost controls and operating efficiency improvements, our Group's gross margin has improved by 3.8 percentage points and net loss narrowed by 32.2% year over year for the first quarter of 2023. In addition, both BEST Freight and BEST Supply Chain Management generated positive cash flow from their operations during the quarter. We had a solid balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments of RMB3.2 billion at the end of the first quarter. Through our continued focus on service quality, digital transformation and synergies among our business lines, we expect to achieve Group profitability by the end of 2023."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS[1]

For the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023: [2]

Revenue was RMB1,715.3 million ( US$249.8 million ), compared to RMB1,802.6 million in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to lower Global volume, which caused by the lingering impact of the COVID and reduced volume from some major e-commerce platforms.

Gross loss was RMB8.5 million ( US$1.2 million ), compared to gross loss of RMB76.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. The improvement was primarily due to improved operating efficiency, the majority of which was attributable to BEST Freight and Supply Chain Management. Gross Loss Margin was 0.5%, compared to 4.3% in the first quarter of 2022.

Net Loss from continuing operations was RMB257.6 million ( US$37.5 million ), compared to RMB379.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations [3] [4] was RMB245.5 million ( US$35.8 million ), compared to RMB359.2 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Diluted loss per ADS [5] from continuing operations was negative RMB12.38 (US$1.8) upon implementation of our ADS ratio change on April 4, 2023 , compared to negative RMB18.4 in the first quarter of 2022 . Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS [3][4] from continuing operations was negative RMB11.77 ( US$1.71 ), compared to negative RMB17.34 in the first quarter of 2022.

EBITDA[6] from continuing operations was negative RMB218.9 million ( US$31.9 million ), compared to negative RMB315.3 million in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA[3][5] from continuing operations was negative RMB206.8 million ( US$30.1 million ), compared to negative RMB294.6 million in the first quarter of 2022.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS[7]

BEST Freight – Despite the first quarter seasonality and the lingering effects of COVID, BEST Freight showed swift recovery. BEST Freight's volume for the quarter increased by 5.1% year over year. Its gross loss and net loss narrowed by 96.4% and 53.6%, respectively, both year over year. BEST Freight's e-commerce volume contributed 21.5% of its total volume.

Looking ahead, BEST Freight will continue to develop digital transformation to improve its operating efficiency, leverage BEST Supply Chain Management customer base to capitalize on additional opportunities and develop the fulfillment franchise to further increase BEST Freight's service network.

BEST Supply Chain Management – During the first quarter of 2023, the Company continued to grow its distribution capabilities ("Cloud OFCs") while expanding our service coverage into auto-parts and pharmaceutical markets. As a result, its revenue and distribution volume increased by 7.7% and 18.2% year over year, respectively. BEST Supply Chain Management's gross margin for the first quarter of 2023 was 8.2%, improving by 3.9 ppts year over year with a net profit of RMB 0.4 million.

As BEST Supply Chain Management remains the center of our synergistic logistics ecosystem, we have been focusing heavily on the digital transformation to improve our operating efficiency and enhance system interconnectivity with our customers. This differentiates our market offerings and brings us additional competitive advantages. At the same time, we will continue to develop and accelerate BEST Supply Chain Management's franchised fulfillment capabilities to further expand the network and improve its service capabilities.

BEST Global – Post COVID, economy of the Southeast Asia recovered rapidly and the volume of its e-commerce business surged. The growth of cross-border activities between China and the Southeast Asia also accelerated. The volume of BEST Global's cross-border business increased in Q1 by approximately 60% quarter over quarter and its coverage for small- and medium-sized enterprises in Southeast Asia increased by approximately 15% year over year. With our adjusted business strategies and realigned organization, BEST Global has significantly enhanced its service capabilities and started recovering its parcel volume. We expect BEST Global to continue its fast recovery and growth throughout 2023.

Others – The Company continued to wind down its Capital business line and expects to complete the wind-down by the end of 2023.

Key Operational Metrics



Three Months Ended % Change YOY

March 31,

2021

March 31,

2022

March 31,

2023

2022 vs

2021

2023 vs

2022









Freight Volume (Tonne in '000) 1,945 1,683 1,769

(13.5 %) 5.1 % Supply Chain Management

Distribution Volume (Tonne in

'000) 270 330 390

22.2 % 18.2 % Global Parcel Volume in

Southeast Asia (in '000) 30,841

38,390

27,053

24.5 %

(29.5 %)

FINANCIAL RESULTS[8]

For the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023:

Revenue

The following table sets forth a breakdown of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.

Table 1 – Breakdown of Revenue by Business Segment



Three Months Ended



March 31, 2022

March 31, 2023



(In '000, except for %) RMB % of

Revenue

RMB US$ % of

Revenue

% Change

YOY Freight 1,092,814 60.6 %

1,051,873 153,165 61.3 %

(3.7 %) Supply Chain

Management 408,962 22.7 %

440,254 64,106 25.7 %

7.7 % Global 268,709 14.9 %

197,028 28,689 11.5 %

(26.7 %) Others[9] 32,100 1.8 %

26,107 3,801 1.5 %

(18.7 %) Total Revenue 1,802,585 100.0 %

1,715,262 249,761 100.0 %

(4.8 %)

Freight Service Revenue was RMB1,051.9 million ( US$153.2 million ) for the first quarter of 2023, compared to RMB1,092.8 million in the same period of last year; Freight service revenue decreased by 3.7% year over year primarily resulting from the wind-down of UCargo business units.

Supply Chain Management Service Revenue increased by 7.7% year over year to RMB440.3 million ( US$64.1 million ) for the first quarter of 2023, up from RMB409 million in the same period of last year, primarily attributable to an expanded customer base and increased volume from existing customers.

Global Service Revenue decreased by 26.7% year over year to RMB197 million ( US$28.7 million ) for the first quarter of 2023 from RMB268.7 million in the same period of last year, primarily due to the impact of COVID and reduced volume from some major e-commerce platforms.

Cost of Revenue

The following table sets forth a breakdown of cost of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.

Table 2 – Breakdown of Cost of Revenue by Business Segment



Three Months Ended

% of

Revenue

Change YOY

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2023

(In '000, except for %) RMB % of

Revenue

RMB US$ % of

Revenue

Freight (1,170,314) 107.1 %

(1,054,635) (153,567) 100.3 %

(6.8ppt) Supply Chain

Management (391,207) 95.7 %

(404,350) (58,878) 91.8 %

(3.9ppt) Global (285,678) 106.3 %

(249,204) (36,287) 126.5 %

20.2ppt Others (32,225) 100.4 %

(15,538) (2,263) 59.5 %

(40.9ppt) Total Cost of Revenue (1,879,424) 104.3 %

(1,723,727) (250,994) 100.5 %

(3.8ppt)

Cost of Revenue for Freight was RMB1,054.6 million ( US$153.6 million ), or 100.3% of revenue in the first quarter of 2023. The 6.8 ppts decrease year over year in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was mainly due to higher volume and improved efficiency.

Cost of Revenue for Supply Chain Management was RMB404.4 million ( US$58.9million ), or 91.8% of revenue in the first quarter of 2023. The 3.9 ppts decrease year over year in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to improved operating efficiency and customer structure optimization.

Cost of Revenue for Global was RMB249.2 million ( US$36.3 million ), or 126.5% of revenue in the first quarter of 2023. The 20.2 ppts increase year over year in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to lower parcel volume.

Cost of Revenue for Others was RMB15.5 million ( US$2.3 million ), or 59.5% of revenue in the first quarter of 2023,representing a 40.9 ppts decrease year over year basis.

Gross loss was RMB8.5 million (US$1.2 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to gross loss of RMB76.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. Gross Margin was negative 0.5%, compared to negative 4.3% in the first quarter of 2022.

Operating Expenses

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses were RMB247.7 million (US$36.1 million) or 14.4% of revenue in the first quarter of 2023, compared to RMB255.0 million, or 14.1% of revenue in the first quarter of 2022. There was a one-off charge of RMB36.9 million in the first quarter of 2023. Excluding this one-off charge, SG&A expenses decreased by 17.3% year over year due to reduced employee headcount.

Research and Development Expenses were RMB28.7 million (US$4.2 million), or 1.7% of revenue in the first quarter of 2023, compared to RMB33.2 million, or 1.8% of revenue in the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to reduced employee headcount.

Share-based Compensation ("SBC") Expenses included in the cost and expense items above were RMB12.1 million (US$1.8 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to RMB20.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. In the first quarter of 2023, RMB0.04 million (US$0.01 million) was allocated to cost of revenue, RMB0.5 million (US$0.08 million) was allocated to selling expenses, RMB10.5 million (US$1.5 million) was allocated to general and administrative expenses, and RMB1.1 million (US$0.2 million) was allocated to research and development expenses.

Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations

Net Loss from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB257.6 million (US$37.5 million), compared to RMB379.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. Excluding SBC expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB245.5million (US$35.8 million), compared to RMB359.2 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Diluted loss per ADS and Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations

Diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2023 was negative RMB12.38 (US$1.8) upon implementation of our ADS ratio change on April 4, 2023, compared to negative RMB18.4 in the same period of 2022. Excluding SBC expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and gain from appreciation of investment, non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2023 was negative RMB11.77(US$1.71), compared to negative RMB17.34 in the first quarter of 2022. A reconciliation of non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS to diluted loss per ADS is included at the end of this results announcement.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2023 was negative RMB206.8 million (US$30.1 million), compared to negative RMB294.6 million in the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2023 was negative 12.1%, compared to negative 16.3% in the same period of 2022.

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Investments

As of March 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB3,171.8 million (US$461.9 million), compared to RMB5,261.1 million as of March 31, 2022. In 2022, the Company bought back approximately US$200 million (RMB1.4 billion) aggregate principal amount of its existing Convertible Senior Notes due 2024.

Net Cash Used In Continuing Operating Activities

Net cash used in continuing operating activities in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB163.2 million (US$23.8 million), compared to RMB304.1 million of net cash used in continuing operating activities in the same period of 2022. The decrease in net cash used in operating activities was mainly due to the decreased net loss in the first quarter of 2023.

SHARES OUTSTANDING

As of May 18, 2023, the Company had approximately 396.8 million ordinary shares outstanding[10]. Each American Depositary Share represents twenty (20) Class A ordinary shares.

As previously announced, effective from April 4, 2023, the Company has changed the ratio of its American Depositary Shares to its Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.01 per share, from the original ADS ratio of one (1) ADS to five (5) Class A ordinary share, to a new ADS ratio of one (1) ADS to twenty (20) Class A ordinary shares.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

The Company confirms its guidance for total revenue between RMB9.0 billion and RMB9.5 billion for the full year of 2023.

This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary view based on its current business situation and market conditions, which are subject to change.

Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In Thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 2023

RMB RMB US$ Revenue





Freight 1,092,814 1,051,873 153,165 Supply Chain Management 408,962 440,254 64,106 Global 268,709 197,028 28,689 Others 32,100 26,107 3,801 Total Revenue 1,802,585 1,715,262 249,761 Cost of Revenue





Freight (1,170,314) (1,054,635) (153,567) Supply Chain Management (391,207) (404,350) (58,878) Global (285,678) (249,204) (36,287) Others (32,225) (15,538) (2,263) Total Cost of Revenue (1,879,424) (1,723,727) (250,994) Gross Loss (76,839) (8,465) (1,233) Selling Expenses (54,926) (53,817) (7,836) General and Administrative

Expenses (200,054) (193,890) (28,233) Research and Development Expenses (33,175) (28,697) (4,179) Other operating

income/(expense), net 2,640 (1,366) (199) Loss from Operations (362,354) (286,235) (41,679) Interest Income 15,618 21,678 3,157 Interest Expense (26,422) (17,621) (2,566) Foreign Exchange Gain 4,845 14,724 2,144 Other Income 16,109 5,224 761 Other Expense (27,476) (651) (95) Gain on change in fair value of

derivative - 5,392 785 Loss before Income Tax

and Share of Net Loss of

Equity Investees (379,680) (257,489) (37,493) Income Tax Expense (219) (138) (20) Loss before Share of Net

loss of Equity Investees (379,899) (257,627) (37,513) Share of Net Loss of Equity

Investees - - - Net Loss from continuing

operations (379,899) (257,627) (37,513) Net gain/(loss) from

discontinued operations (284) - - Net Loss (380,183) (257,627) (37,513) Net loss attributable to non-

controlling interests (20,878) (13,428) (1,955) Net Loss attributable to

BEST Inc. (359,305) (244,199) (35,558)

Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)



As of December 31, 2022

As of March 31, 2023

RMB

RMB US$ Assets







Current Assets







Cash and Cash Equivalents 533,481

1,210,856 176,314 Restricted Cash 399,337

399,832 58,220 Accounts and Notes Receivables 691,324

693,003 100,909 Inventories 16,480

12,408 1,807 Prepayments and Other Current

Assets 777,842

697,671 101,589 Short–term Investments 725,043

69,190 10,075 Amounts Due from Related Parties 76,368

64,692 9,420 Lease Rental Receivables 43,067

33,485 4,876 Total Current Assets 3,262,942

3,181,137 463,209 Non–current Assets







Property and Equipment, Net 784,732

753,971 109,787 Intangible Assets, Net 75,553

80,591 11,735 Long–term Investments 156,859

186,859 27,209 Goodwill 54,135

54,135 7,883 Non–current Deposits 50,767

47,426 6,906 Other Non–current Assets 75,666

78,803 11,475 Restricted Cash 1,545,605

1,491,945 217,244 Lease Rental Receivables 40,188

37,917 5,521 Operating Lease Right-of-use

Assets 1,743,798

1,590,694 231,623 Total non–current Assets 4,527,303

4,322,341 629,382 Total Assets 7,790,245

7,503,478 1,092,591 Liabilities and Shareholders'

Equity







Current Liabilities







Long-term borrowings-current 79,148

48,044 6,996 Convertible Senior Notes held by

related parties 522,744

516,049 75,143 Convertible Senior Notes held by

third parties 77

76 11 Short–term Bank Loans 183,270

334,131 48,653 Accounts and Notes Payable 1,430,004

1,497,933 218,116 Income Tax Payable 1,563

1,646 240 Customer Advances and Deposits

and Deferred Revenue 277,737

278,800 40,596 Accrued Expenses and Other

Liabilities 1,145,654

1,099,530 160,104 Financing Lease Liabilities 11,873

1,379 201 Operating Lease Liabilities 544,262

541,998 78,921 Amounts Due to Related Parties 1,315

720 105 Total Current Liabilities 4,197,647

4,320,306 629,085

Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Cont'd) (In Thousands)



As of December 31, 2022

As of March 31, 2023

RMB

RMB US$ Non-current Liabilities







Convertible senior notes held by

related parties 522,744

516,049 75,143 Long-term borrowings 381

20 3 Operating Lease Liabilities 1,292,057

1,160,544 168,988 Financing Lease Liabilities 26,024

1,102 160 Other Non–current Liabilities 18,752

38,046 5,540 Long-term Bank Loans 928,894

918,870 133,798 Total Non–current Liabilities 2,788,852

2,634,631 383,632 Total Liabilities 6,986,499

6,954,937 1,012,717 Mezzanine Equity:







Convertible Non-controlling Interests 191,865

191,865 27,938 Total mezzanine equity 191,865

191,865 27,938 Shareholders' Equity







Ordinary Shares 25,988

25,988 3,784 Treasury Shares -

(4,283) (624) Additional Paid–In Capital 19,481,417

19,493,515 2,838,476 Accumulated Deficit (18,934,860)

(19,179,059) (2,792,687) Accumulated Other

Comprehensive Income 124,464

118,583 17,267 BEST Inc. Shareholders' Equity 697,009

454,744 66,216 Non-controlling Interests (85,128)

(98,068) (14,280) Total Shareholders' Equity 611,881

356,676 51,936 Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity

and Shareholders' Equity 7,790,245

7,503,478 1,092,591

Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In Thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2023

RMB

RMB US$ Net cash used in continuing operating

activities (304,096)

(163,187) (23,762) Net cash used in operating

activities (304,096)

(163,187) (23,762) Net cash (used in)/generated from

continuing investing activities (879,542)

683,000 99,453 Net cash (used in)/generated from

investing activities (879,542)

683,000 99,453 Net cash (used in)/generated from

continuing financing activities (145,284)

117,619 17,127 Net cash (used in)/generated from

financing activities (145,284)

117,619 17,127 Exchange Rate Effect on Cash and

Cash Equivalents, and Restricted

Cash (23,555)

(13,222) (1,925) Net (decrease)/increase in Cash and

Cash Equivalents, and Restricted

Cash (1,352,477)

624,210 90,892 Cash and Cash Equivalents, and

Restricted Cash at Beginning of

Period 5,316,148

2,478,423 360,886 Cash and Cash Equivalents, and

Restricted Cash at End of Period 3,963,671

3,102,633 451,778 Cash and Cash Equivalents, and

Restricted Cash from continuing

operations at End of Period 3,963,671

3,102,633 451,778

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the

Company's net (loss)/income to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for

the periods indicated:

Table 4 – Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated[11] Total Net Loss (80,238) 376 (111,867) (20,362) (45,536) (257,627) Add











Depreciation &

Amortization 19,316 8,648 9,232 509 4,952 42,657 Interest Expense - - - - 17,621 17,621 Income Tax

Expense - - (11) 149 - 138 Subtract











Interest Income - - - - (21,678) (21,678) EBITDA (60,922) 9,024 (102,646) (19,704) (44,641) (218,889) Add











Share-based Compensation

Expenses 1,852 788 650 20 8,783 12,093 Adjusted EBITDA (59,070) 9,812 (101,996) (19,684) (35,858) (206,796) Adjusted EBITDA

Margin (5.62 %) 2.23 % (51.77 %) (75.40 %) - (12.06 %)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated[12] Total Net Loss (173,111) (20,768) (70,976) (57,376) (57,668) (379,899) Add











Depreciation &

Amortization 20,257 10,484 5,110 13,317 4,391 53,559 Interest Expense - - - - 26,422 26,422 Income Tax

Expense - 12 18 189 - 219 Subtract











Interest Income - - - - (15,618) (15,618) EBITDA (152,854) (10,272) (65,848) (43,870) (42,473) (315,317) Add











Share-based Compensation

Expenses 2,953 1,822 2,428 143 13,337 20,683 Adjusted EBITDA (149,901) (8,450) (63,420) (43,727) (29,136) (294,634) Adjusted EBITDA

Margin (13.7 %) (2.1 %) (23.6 %) (136.2 %) - (16.3 %)

For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the

Company's net (loss)/income to non-GAAP net Income/(loss), non-GAAP net Income/(loss)

margin for the periods indicated:

Table 5 – Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net (Loss)/Income and Non-GAAP Net (Loss)/Income Margin



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated[13] Total Net Loss (80,238) 376 (111,867) (20,362) (45,536) (257,627) Add











Share-based Compensation

Expenses 1,852 788 650 20 8,783 12,093 Non-GAAP Net

Loss (78,386) 1,164 (111,217) (20,342) (36,753) (245,534) Non-GAAP Net

Loss Margin (7.45 %) 0.26 % (56.45 %) (77.92 %) - (14.31 %)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated[14] Total Net Loss (173,111) (20,768) (70,976) (57,376) (57,668) (379,899) Add











Share-based Compensation

Expenses 2,953 1,822 2,428 143 13,337 20,683 Non-GAAP Net

Loss (170,158) (18,946) (68,548) (57,233) (44,331) (359,216) Non-GAAP Net

Loss Margin (15.6 %) (4.6 %) (25.5 %) (178.3 %) - (19.9 %)

For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the

Company's diluted loss per ADS to Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS for the periods indicated:

Table 6 – Reconciliation of diluted loss per ADS and Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 (In '000) RMB US$ Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders (244,199) (35,558) Add



Share-based Compensation Expenses 12,093 1,761 Non-GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary

Shareholders (232,106) (33,797) Weighted Average Diluted Ordinary Shares

Outstanding During the Quarter



Diluted 394,377,251 394,377,251 Diluted (Non-GAAP) 394,377,251 394,377,251 Diluted loss per ordinary share (0.62) (0.09) Add



Non-GAAP adjustment to net loss per

ordinary share 0.03 - Non-GAAP diluted loss per ordinary share (0.59) (0.09)





Diluted loss per ADS (12.38) (1.80) Add



Non-GAAP adjustment to net loss per ADS 0.61 0.09 Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS (11.77) (1.71)

[1] All numbers presented have been rounded to the nearest integer, tenth, or hundredth, and year-over-year comparisons are based on figures before rounding. [2] In December 2021, BEST sold its China express business, the principal terms of which were previously announced. As a result, China express business has been deconsolidated from the Company and its historical financial results are reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations accordingly. The financial information and non-GAAP financial information disclosed in this press release is presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated. [3] Non-GAAP net income/loss represents net income/loss excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and fair value change of equity investments (if any). [4] See the sections entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to within this results announcement. [5] Diluted earnings/loss per ADS, is calculated by dividing net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders as adjusted for the effect of dilutive ordinary equivalent shares, if any, by the weighted average number of ordinary and dilutive ordinary equivalent shares expressed in ADS outstanding during the period. [6] EBITDA represents net loss excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense and income tax expense and minus interest income. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value change of equity investments (if any). [7] All numbers presented have been rounded to the nearest integer, tenth, or hundredth, and year-over-year comparisons are based on figures before rounding. [8] All numbers represented the financial results from continuing operations, unless otherwise stated. [9] "Others" Segment primarily represents Capital business units [10] The total number of shares outstanding excludes shares reserved for future issuances upon exercise or vesting of awards granted under the Company's share incentive plans. [11] Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments. [12] Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments. [13] Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments. [14] Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.

