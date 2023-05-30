BackBox Releases Cisco CIS Benchmark Automation Templates

These out-of-the-box automations deliver complete Level 1 and Level 2 CIS Benchmark compliance for Cisco network and security devices

DALLAS, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BackBox, the world's most trusted network automation company, has released 178 new CIS Benchmark Compliance Automation Templates for Cisco firewalls, routers, and other network devices. These templates enable CIS compliance and their release coincides with Cisco Live!, taking place from Sunday, June 4 through Thursday, June 8 in Las Vegas.

BackBox Logo (PRNewswire)

"We hope attendees will visit us at booth 421-H in the Cisco Live! Security Village to see our new CIS Benchmark compliance automations written specifically for Cisco," said Andrew Kahl, CEO of BackBox. "These automations quickly identify non-compliance, help networks become compliant, and automatically report on and remediate configuration drift out of compliance."

Device backups with 1-click restore, simplified OS updates and vulnerability patching, and compliance remediation to prevent configuration drift are critical areas of integration between BackBox and Cisco. The BackBox Network Automation Platform complements Cisco with a full suite of automation capabilities that enable pre- and post-checks on the update process, as well as simplified backups and restores should an update fail. Similarly, the BackBox API allows easy enterprise integration for streamlined processes like device discovery, inventory, and compliance. The BackBox Network Automation Platform includes a library of over 2,000 pre-built automations for network and security devices.

BackBox adds new pre-built automations every month, many specifically oriented around mitigating the increased cybercrime activity the company has seen related to network infrastructure vulnerabilities and breaches. These templates are available to all BackBox customers through the Automation Library. Users can load them via API or file import from the UI, without updating to a new version of BackBox.

"In addition to providing broad CIS benchmark compliance for all Cisco devices, BackBox provides automated disaster recovery for Cisco network and security devices, including backup verification and comparison-based change alerts," said Josh Stephens, Chief Technology Officer of BackBox. "BackBox also dynamically collects inventory data and captures device information details for capacity planning."

BackBox has also released updated CIS Compliance Automation Templates for Check Point and Fortinet. These templates are available in the free trial version of the software, available on the company website.

Stephens will be presenting in the Security Village Theater on Tuesday, June 5 at 2:00 p.m. and Wednesday, June 6 at 3:30 p.m. Stephens will demonstrate how to leverage network automation to strengthen network security and implement continuous improvement of network security hygiene. Stephens will also present at Tech Field Day Extra on Thursday, June 7 at 11:00 a.m. PT. The presentation will be streamed live on https://techfieldday.com/event/clus23/.

Attendees can learn more about BackBox and schedule time with BackBox representatives to learn more about how BackBox can automate Cisco implementations here: https://backbox.com/cisco-live-2023.

Related:

About BackBox

BackBox is a Network and Security Device Automation Platform that supports over 180 vendors, with thousands of pre-built automations and a scripting-free way to build new ones. Enterprises and managed service providers worldwide trust BackBox to automate and audit anything an admin could do manually, with reliable automations that are flexible, scalable, and contextually aware. From backups and OS updates to configuration compliance, BackBox gives you confidence that your automations will deliver the expected outcome every time. To learn more, visit www.backbox.com/product.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BackBox